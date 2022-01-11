Adding AlertDialog with Jetpack Compose to Android apps

Jetpack Compose is a great new declarative UI kit for Android that enables UI creation in Kotlin, replacing cumbersome XML layouts.
This article presents a simple example using Jetpack Compose in a project and how to create an alert dialog that can come in handy when asking users to confirm or cancel important actions.
Tutorial prerequisites
You can follow this tutorial if you already have an XML layout-based Android app and want to start integrating Compose UI elements into it or if you are simply starting a new app and want to build the UI in Compose from the start.
To have an optimal experience developing in Jetpack Compose, you need Android Studio Arctic Fox, which enables you to use the built-in preview of the UI you build. It also provides a wizard to easily create a new Compose project.
Creating a new Jetpack Compose app
To create a new app, open Android Studio, select File > New > New Project, and in the wizard select Empty Compose Activity. Then, click Finish, and a new Jetpack Compose project will be created.
If you’re completely new to Jetpack Compose, I recommend reading this excellent introductory article. It provides a great overview of available components and describes the principles behind Jetpack Compose. However, I will also explain everything as we go through this article.
This post also assumes you are familiar with
ViewModel (from Android architecture components), and providing the UI state from a
ViewModel via
StateFlow from Kotlin coroutines.
Adding Jetpack Compose to an existing project
If you have an existing Android project, you must add some configuration to use Jetpack Compose.
Setting up the main project
In your main project’s
build.gradle.kts, ensure you have the Android Gradle Plugin 7.0.0 and Kotlin version 1.5.31:
buildscript { // ... dependencies { classpath("com.android.tools.build:gradle:7.0.0") classpath("org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-gradle-plugin:1.5.31") // ... } }
Note that because Jetpack Compose uses its own Kotlin compiler plugin (and their API is currently unstable) it is tightly coupled to a specific Kotlin version. So, you cannot update Kotlin to a newer version unless you also update Jetpack Compose to a compatible version.
Setting up the
app module
In the
build.gradle.kts of the actual
app module where
android { buildFeatures { compose = true } composeOptions { kotlinCompilerExtensionVersion = "1.0.5" } }
Then, you can add the dependencies needed. Note that
compose-theme-adapter has versioning independent from other Compose dependencies (this is just a coincidence that it’s also on version 1.0.5 in this example):
dependencies { val composeVersion = 1.0.5 implementation("androidx.compose.ui:ui:$composeVersion") implementation("androidx.compose.ui:ui-tooling:$composeVersion") implementation("androidx.compose.material:material:$composeVersion") implementation("com.google.android.material:compose-theme-adapter:1.0.5") }
Their functionality is as follows:
compose.ui:uiprovides the core functionality
compose.ui:ui-toolingenables preview in the Android Studio
compose.materialprovides material components like
AlertDialogor
TextButton
compose-theme-adapterprovides a wrapper to reuse an existing material theme for Compose UI elements (defined in
themes.xml)
Creating
AlertDialog
Jetpack Compose provides a domain-specific language (DSL) for developing UIs in Kotlin. Every UI element is defined using a function annotated with
@Composable, which may or may not take arguments but always returns
Unit.
This means that this function only modifies the UI composition as a side effect and doesn’t return anything. By convention, these functions are written starting with a capital letter, so it can be easy to confuse them with classes.
So, let’s look at the documentation for a material
AlertDialog composable (I omitted the parameters, which are not needed right now):
@Composable public fun AlertDialog( onDismissRequest: () → Unit, confirmButton: @Composable () → Unit, dismissButton: @Composable (() → Unit)?, title: @Composable (() → Unit)?, text: @Composable (() → Unit)?, // ... ): Unit
What we see at first glance is that its parameters are other
@Composable functions. This is a common pattern when building a UI in Compose: passing simpler composables as arguments to build more complex UI elements.
The
AlertDialog parameters that interest us here are
onDismissRequest,
confirmButton,
dismissButton,
title, and
text.
With
onDismissRequest, we can pass a callback function that should execute when a user taps outside of the dialog or taps the device’s back button (but not when they click the dialog’s Cancel button).
Other parameters are:
confirmButton, which is a composable that provides the OK button UI and functionality
dismissButton, which is the same for the Cancel button as
confirmButton
title, which is a composable that provides the layout for the dialog title
And finally,
text is a composable that provides the layout for the dialog message. Note that, although it’s named
text, it doesn’t need to consist of a static text message only.
Because
text takes a
@Composable function as a parameter, you can provide a more complex layout there as well.
Writing a composable function for
AlertDialog
Let’s create a new file in our project for the alert dialog we want to construct. Let’s call the file
SimpleAlertDialog.kt and inside it, let’s write a composable function called
SimpleAlertDialog().
Inside this function, we’ll create the
AlertDialog; we’ll also explore the arguments we pass one by one.
Adding an empty
onDismissRequest callback
The first argument is an empty lambda as a callback for the dismiss request (we will fill it in later):
@Composable fun SimpleAlertDialog() { AlertDialog( onDismissRequest = { }, ) }
Adding a Confirm button
For the Confirm button, let’s provide a
TextButton with the “OK” text and an empty callback. Let’s take a look at an excerpt from the
TextButton documentation (in the code example below) to see what a
TextButton actually needs (I again omitted the parameters that are not used):
@Composable public fun TextButton( onClick: () → Unit, // ... content: @Composable RowScope.() → Unit ): Unit
This looks simple: a
TextButton needs an
onClick listener and a
content composable as its UI.
However, you cannot simply pass a raw string to the
TextButton to display it; the string must wrap into a
Text composable.
Now, we want the button to display the word “OK.” So, the
content argument for the Confirm button UI layout will look like this:
{ Text(text = "OK") }
Since the
content lambda is the last argument of the
TextButton, according to Kotlin convention, we can pull it out of the parentheses.
After finishing the above steps, the Confirm button added to our
AlertDialog looks like this:
@Composable fun SimpleAlertDialog() { AlertDialog( onDismissRequest = { }, confirmButton = { TextButton(onClick = {}) { Text(text = "OK") } }, ) }
Adding a Dismiss button
We can now similarly define the
dismissButton that will say “Cancel”:
@Composable fun SimpleAlertDialog() { AlertDialog( onDismissRequest = { }, confirmButton = { TextButton(onClick = {}) { Text(text = "OK") } }, dismissButton = { TextButton(onClick = {}) { Text(text = "Cancel") } } ) }
Adding a title and a message
Let’s also add a
title and
text that will provide our message as simple
Text elements. The title will say “Please confirm” and the message will say “Should I continue with the requested action?”:
@Composable fun SimpleAlertDialog() { AlertDialog( onDismissRequest = { }, confirmButton = { TextButton(onClick = {}) { Text(text = "OK") } }, dismissButton = { TextButton(onClick = {}) { Text(text = "Cancel") } }, title = { Text(text = "Please confirm") }, text = { Text(text = "Should I continue with the requested action?") } ) }
Adding
AlertDialog to the layout
Our dialog does not yet provide any functionality, but let’s try to see what it looks like on the screen. For that, we must add it to our layout. This is done in two different ways.
Creating a new Jetpack Compose project from the wizard
If you built a fresh Compose project using the project wizard, inside the
MainActivity.onCreate() method you will find a call to
setContent{}. This is where all your composables for the screen go.
To add the
SimpleAlertDialog composable to your
MainActivity just place it inside the
MyApplicationTheme (the theme name will be different if you named your application something other than
MyApplication).
Your code should look as follows:
class MainActivity : ComponentActivity() { override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) setContent { MyApplicationTheme { SimpleAlertDialog() } } } }
Using an existing XML layout-based project
If you have an existing project with an XML-based layout, you must add a
ComposeView to your XML layout:
<...>
<androidx.compose.ui.platform.ComposeView android:id="@+id/compose_view" android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="wrap_content"/> </...>
Now, in your
Activity, you can access this
compose_view, through view binding, for example, and it will have a
setContent{} method where you can set all your composables.
Note that for the composables to use your existing material app theme, you must wrap them in
MdcTheme (the Material Design components theme wrapper).
So, in your
Activity, you will have something like this:
class MainActivity : AppCompatActivity() { override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) // Inflate your existing layout as usual, e.g. using view binding val binding = ActivityMainBinding.inflate(layoutInflater) setContentView(binding.root) // Access the added composeView through view binding and set the content binding.composeView.setContent { // Wrap all the composables in your app's XML material theme MdcTheme { SimpleAlertDialog() } } } }
Testing the app with
SampleAlertDialog
Let’s run the project and see what we’ve achieved so far!
The dialog looks as expected, with the title, message, and two buttons.
However… the alert cannot be dismissed! It doesn’t matter if you press the Cancel or OK button, tap on the screen outside the dialog, or press the device back button; it doesn’t go away.
This is a big change from the old XML-based layout system. There, the UI components “took care of themselves” and an
AlertDialog automatically disappeared once you tapped one of the buttons (or perform another action to dismiss it).
While Jetpack Compose gives you great power, with great power comes great responsibility; you have complete control over your UI, but you are also completely responsible for its behavior.
Showing and dismissing the dialog from a
ViewModel
To control showing and dismissing the
AlertDialog, we will attach it to a
ViewModel. While assuming you already use
ViewModels in your app, if you don’t, you can easily adapt the following logic to whatever presentation layer architecture you use.
Creating
MainViewModel to show/hide
SimpleAlertDialog
First, add the following dependency to your
build.gradle.kts:
implementation("androidx.lifecycle:lifecycle-viewmodel-ktx:2.4.0")
We can now create a
MainViewModel that provides UI state for the
MainActivity. By adding a
showDialog property, you can emit the dialog visible/invisible state as a Kotlin coroutine
StateFlow containing a
Boolean.
A
true value means the dialog should be shown;
false means it should be hidden.
This
showDialog state can change by the following callbacks:
onOpenDialogClicked(), which shows the dialog when required
onDialogConfirm(), which is called whenever a user presses OK in the dialog
onDialogDismiss(), which is called whenever a user presses Cancel in the dialog
Let’s see these in action:
class MainViewModel : ViewModel() { // Initial value is false so the dialog is hidden private val _showDialog = MutableStateFlow(false) val showDialog: StateFlow<Boolean> = _showDialog.asStateFlow() fun onOpenDialogClicked() { _showDialog.value = true } fun onDialogConfirm() { _showDialog.value = false // Continue with executing the confirmed action } fun onDialogDismiss() { _showDialog.value = false } // The rest of your screen's logic... }
Adding state and callbacks to
SimpleAlertDialog
Now we must modify our dialog a little bit. Let’s go back to the
SimpleAlertDialog.kt file.
There we must make a few changes. First, let’s add a parameter for the
show state to the
SimpleAlertDialog() composable function.
Then, inside the function, we can wrap the whole
AlertDialog in a big
if (show) statement so it only shows when the
ViewModel tells it to.
We also need to add the
onConfirm and
onDismiss callbacks as parameters to
SimpleAlertDialog() so the dialog can communicate back to
ViewModel when the user dismissed or confirmed the dialog.
Finally, set the
onConfirm callback as the click listener for the OK button and the
onDismiss callback as the click listener for the Cancel button and as a callback for the
onDismissRequest (a tap outside the dialog/a press of the device back button).
Altogether it looks like this:
@Composable fun SimpleAlertDialog( show: Boolean, onDismiss: () -> Unit, onConfirm: () -> Unit ) { if (show) { AlertDialog( onDismissRequest = onDismiss, confirmButton = { TextButton(onClick = onConfirm) { Text(text = "OK") } }, dismissButton = { TextButton(onClick = onDismiss) { Text(text = "Cancel") } }, title = { Text(text = "Please confirm") }, text = { Text(text = "Should I continue with the requested action?") } ) } }
Attaching
SimpleAlertDialog to
MainViewModel
Now, we can attach the
SimpleAlertDialog to
MainViewModel inside our
MainActivity so they can communicate with each other in both directions.
For this, we need three things. First, the
MainActivity needs a reference to the
MainViewModel instance (using the
by viewModels() delegate).
Secondly, inside the
setContent scope, we must create a local
showDialogState variable so the
SimpleAlertDialog can observe the
showDialog state from the
viewModel.
We can do this using the delegate syntax (using the
by keyword). The delegate then uses
collectAsState() to wrap the
showDialog into a special Compose wrapper,
State.
State is used in Compose to observe changes to the value that is collected inside it. Whenever this value changes, the view is recomposed (that is, all UI elements check if their state changed and if so, they must be redrawn).
This
showDialogState variable can now be passed as an argument to the
show parameter of the
SimpleAlertDialog. If its value changes, the dialog appears or hides accordingly.
However, our
SimpleAlertDialog needs two more arguments: the
onDismiss and
onConfirm callbacks. Here, we will simply pass the references to the appropriate
viewModel methods:
viewModel::onDialogDismiss and
viewModel::onDialogConfirm.
After finishing the above steps, our
MainActivity looks like this:
class MainActivity : ComponentActivity() { // Reference to our MainViewModel instance using the delegate private val viewModel: MainViewModel by viewModels() override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) // Opens the dialog immediately when the Activity is created // Of course in a real app you might want to change it viewModel.onOpenDialogClicked() setContent { // Delegate to observe the showDialog state in viewModel val showDialogState: Boolean by viewModel.showDialog.collectAsState() MyApplicationComposeTheme { SimpleAlertDialog( show = showDialogState, onDismiss = viewModel::onDialogDismiss, onConfirm = viewModel::onDialogConfirm ) } } } }
Note that we’re calling
viewModel.onOpenDialogClicked() in
onCreate() here; in a real app, we should call it in response to a user’s action, like pressing a button on the screen.
Testing showing and hiding the
SimpleAlertDialog in the app
Let’s run our app again. Now, we see that we can easily dismiss the dialog by pressing the OK or Cancel buttons, tapping anywhere on the screen outside the dialog, or pressing the device back button.
We also have a confirmation callback in the
ViewModel that can continue executing the desired action.
Summary
Now you’ve experienced how Jetpack Compose’s philosophy is different from the old XML layout-based UI development. Compose gives you more control and integration of the UI logic into your
ViewModels but also requires you to define all the UI behaviors yourself (even the ones you’ve taken for granted, like dismissing a dialog).
However, having all the logic inside of the
ViewModel means you can easily write unit tests for it and change it when needed in the future.
The fact that Compose UI elements are implemented as Kotlin functions means that you have much less yet readable UI code compared to XML layouts. You also have direct access to IDE support while writing code like code completion, one-button documentation, compile time checks, or type safety.
The ability to construct more complex UI elements out of simpler ones by passing composable functions as arguments to other functions increases code reuse and modularity of your UI.
It can also be easily customizable, for example, in the
SimpleAlertDialog, you can add a parameter to pass a custom layout to edit text instead of the confirmation message, creating a
RenameDialog.
