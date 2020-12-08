A guide to classic static blocks in JavaScript

Introduction
Class static blocks in JavaScript allow you to perform additional static initializations during the evaluation of class definitions. However, class static blocks are currently still included in a stage 2 proposal, which is not intended as a replacement for
static fields but is meant to provide new use cases that could not be accomplished using
static fields. Therefore,
class static blocks make object-oriented programming (OOP) JavaScript much more interesting and powerful.
Programming languages such as Java and C# that use
classical inheritance already have implementations like this. In Java, they are
static initializers, while in C#, they are
static constructors.
Unlike these languages, OOP in JavaScript uses
prototypal inheritance. Typically, features like this should not be present. However, with the advent of classes in Ecmascript 2015 (es6), there have been implementations of features that are akin to those seen in
classical inheritance. Some, such as
static methods and
extends, have been implemented already. And now, there are even more experimental features, such as
static fields,
private fields, and
class static blocks.
Despite all of these great evolutions in OOP JavaScript, it is important to note that, under the hood, JavaScript still uses prototypal inheritance. Consequently, a lot of these are mere
syntatic sugar.
Syntatic sugar refers to a new, visually appealing syntax (often a shortcut) to perform an old operation. – Wikipedia
Let’s consider the syntax and semantics of
class static blocks in JavaScript in the next section.
Syntax and semantics of
class static blocks
Syntax
Below is the proposed syntax:
class NewClass { static { // do something } }
Semantics
No return statements:
class NewClass { static { return // syntax error } }
A class definition should have only one
static block {} .
class NewClass { static {} static {} // throws and error. }
A
static block {} creates a new variable environment nested within the scope of the class.
var age = 23 class NewClass { static { var age; // can still use age inside the static block //because it creates as new lexical scope var name = "Lawrence Eagles" } } console.log(name) // reference error. // cannot access name inside the static block's lexical scope.
From the code above, we can see that although
var age was declared in the same scope as the class, we still create a new
age variable inside the
class static block. This is because the
class static block {} has its own variable environment.
However, we could not access the
var name variable initialized inside the
class static block {} outside its local scope.
A
static block {} should not have decorators. You are to decorate the class itself, as shown below:
@decorator // ok class NewClass { @decorator // error. not allowed static { } }
When evaluated, the
this variable of the
static block {} points to the
constructor function of the class.
You can get more on its semantics here.
Uses cases of static blocks
As previously mentioned,
static blocks are not replacements for
static fields or
static private fields.
They are however, meant to enable more use cases, as seen below:
Evaluating a
statement during
class initialization:
class NewClass { static square = {L: 8, B: 6}; static y; static z; // wrong code would throw an error try { // do something here }catch (error) { // handle error here } }
The code above would throw an error. We cannot evaluate that
try…catch statement during the class initialization. The
try…catch
statement must be moved outside the class declaration.
However, if we need to evaluate a statement (e.g.,
try..catch ) inside a class initialization, we can use a
static block as shown below:
class NewClass { static square = {L: 8, B: 6}; static y; static z; static { try { // do something here }catch (error) { // handle error here } } }
When we need to set two fields from a single value, as seen below:
class NewClass { static square = {L: 8, B: 6}; static y; static z; NewClass.y = square.L // throws an error NewClass.z = square.B // throws an error }
We can, however, set the values using
static blocks as shown below:
class NewClass { static square = {L: 8, B: 6}; static y; static z; static { NewClass.y = square.L // correct NewClass.z = square.B // correct } }
When information sharing is required between a class with an
instance private field and another class or function declared in the same scope, as shown below:
let getName; export class NewClass { #name constructor(devName) { this.#name = { data: devName }; } static { // getName has privileged access to the private state (#name) getName = (obj) => obj.#name; } } export function getNameData(obj) { return getName(obj).data; }
From the above, we can see that
static blocks allow you to evaluate statements in the context of the current class declaration with privileged access to (
instance or
static) private state.
Although the
getName function is evaluated in the
class static block {}, it still gets privileged access to the name
private state of the class.
You can learn more about the possible uses of
class static block {} here.
Conclusion
The development of JavaScript has continuously evolved, especially in OOP JavaScript. Although JavaScript maintains its
prototypal inheritance implementation, many new and proposed features are akin to those seen in
classical inheritance.
Class static block {} is no different. This development is good for the language, as it now appeals to a broader scope of developers who find the
prototypal inheritance a deterrent to adopting JavaScript.
Lastly,
class static block {} is a powerful addition to OOP JavaScript but it is still a stage 2 proposal feature.
