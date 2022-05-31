5 blockchain wallets for your smart contract or DApp

Boemo is a software developer who embraces innovative approaches. He likes diving deep into complex concepts in order to learn and write articles that can help the reader understand complex methodologies in a simple and fun way.

There are more than 82 crypto wallets available for you to use for your next smart contract or DApp. However, not all of these wallets are usable; some cannot be integrated with your smart contract, or don’t offer software development kits (SDKs). A good wallet for a smart contract supports blockchain interoperability, and is chain agnostic and has multi-session functionality.

Finding a wallet that has the above features from the pool of 82 wallets is not easy. So, I have compiled a list of the best wallets that you can use to integrate with your smart contracts and DApp, and included a review of everything you should look for while choosing the right wallet for your use case.

Contents

What is a smart contract, and why are blockchain wallets necessary?

A smart contract is an agreement between two parties that states which actions will be executed automatically in the blockchain network when a certain condition has been satisfied. This agreement will be translated into a program typically using Solidity.

Sometimes, smart contracts have to pay or receive crypto from another party when a certain condition is met. This is where crypto wallets need to be integrated with your DApp.

A crypto wallet is software storage that keeps your cryptocurrency and tokens. This wallet also facilitates cryptocurrency transactions, and is not limited to single cryptocurrency type.

In the following sections, we will review five wallets that your smart contracts and DApp can use to carry out crypto transactions.

Argent

Argent is unarguably the best smart contract wallet, as it promotes low gas fees and gives you a free ENS that replaces a long wallet address such as 3FZbgi29cpjq2GjdwV8eyHuJJnkLtktZc5 with “Keharley.eth,” which is an ENS (Ethereum name service) address. ENS addresses are easy to remember and look good to non-geeks when compared to the generic long address.

Argent supports multi-signature technology which strengthens the wallet’s security. You also do not need a seed phrase when recovering your wallet.

Argent only specializes in facilitating smart contracts, but you can connect it to a decentralized application using WalletConnect. You can view their developer documentation here and GitHub repository here.

Portis

Portis can be easily integrated with your decentralized applications and smart contracts with only four lines of code:

import Portis from '@portis/web3'; import Web3 from 'web3'; const portis = new Portis('YOUR_DAPP_ID', 'mainnet'); const web3 = new Web3(portis.provider);

When using these wallet libraries, make sure that you do not hardcode the wallet DApp ID or any secrets associated with the wallet.

Portis uses a password and email address to authenticate users without using the private key. It can receive and send multiple cryptocurrencies, but the biggest highlight is that it accepts debit and credit cards; it’s not only focused on crypto.

Portis supports blockchain interoperability, and the following blockchains:

Ethereum

Bitcoin

EOS

SKALE

Matic

Ubiq

Thundercore

Coinbase Wallet

Coinbase Wallet (formerly known as WalletLink) is used to connect with other Coinbase wallets. Only use this wallet if you already have a Coinbase account and your DApp is only making transactions with other Coinbase accounts.

You can learn how to integrate the Coinbase Wallet SDK here. Coinbase Wallet has a Node.js package you can install using the following command:

You can also use the yarn package manager like so:

#yarn add @coinbase/[email protected] yarn add @coinbase/wallet-sdk

Finally, one of the benefits of Coinbase Wallet is its chrome extension that enables you to see live crypto charts and manage NFTs.

MetaMask

MetaMask is popular even though its extension has several errors and issues. Using Metamask for your DApp transactions is convenient, because many people are familiar with it and there are numerous troubleshooting articles.

Metamask has an Ethereum Provider API you can use to request the user’s account and prompt them to sign a transaction from your DApp. You can view the full developer documentation here.

Ledger

Ledger is a hardware wallet, which makes it different from all of the previous wallets. But, it does come with software you can install on your mobile phone to interact with the physical wallet. Just like any other wallet, Ledger also allows you to make transactions and sell all your crypto assets.

Ledger offers an SDK you can use to communicate with the wallet. You can learn how to integrate their wallet here.

WalletConnect

WalletConnect is not necessarily a wallet, but rather a protocol used to connect a wallet and smart contract or DApp. It offers blockchain interoperability, supports different chains, and comes with session management. It also has a blockchain SDK that allows developers to smoothly connect their applications with WalletConnect. This SDK is comprised of a push server and QR codes.

With WalletConnect, you only need three lines of code and project ID to integrate it with your DApp:

import WalletConnectClient from "@walletconnect/client"; const client = await WalletConnectClient.init({ projectId: "enter your project id here", });

How to choose a crypto wallet for your DApp or smart contract

Documentation and support

Poor documentation quality and support is the main reason why developers move from one wallet to another.

Before choosing a wallet, go to the wallet’s website and check their documentation page; ensure that each and every feature you plan on using is explained clearly. Most of these wallets have been around for less than five years, so they don’t have abundant tutorials made by various contributors. Because of this, documentation is the only place you will get information on how to use the wallet’s SDK.

Also, be sure to join the wallet’s community, such as Slack workspace or Discord server. Check if the team is active in answering questions or attempting to solve problems raised by wallet users.

It’s inevitable to get errors and bugs when using a new Web3 library, so the goal is to choose a wallet that has abundant documentation and has many problem solutions online.

SDKs and maintainability

JavaScript is widely used in this space, so if you plan to use JavaScript frameworks for your DApp’s frontend, then you have many wallet options. For Android development, Kotlin has replaced Java, and wallet SDKs prefer to be integrated using Kotlin anyway. As for iOS, Swift is still the preferred language.

A wallet SDK with high quality documentation will be easy to maintain. Also, the SDK should use simple techniques and simple troubleshooting methods for developers. It is imperative to check if the wallet SDK is consistently being updated to improve security and usability.

A wallet that is easy to maintain should have the following

Code that is easy to understand

The ability to be repaired quickly and without struggle

Clean code and high quality code standards

Wallet scalability

When looking for the scalability of a wallet, you should ask the following questions: How many cryptocurrencies does the wallet support? How much are the transactions charges? Does it support multi-chain or chain agnostic technology?

If the wallet has low gas fees and provides positive answers for the above questions, then it is easily scalable. It will also also allow scaling your DApp and smart contract, because the wallet will not limit you to a small handful blockchain networks.

Authentication and security factors

Secure wallets should be easy to authenticate and provide two factor authentication. Wallets such as Authereum can be used to authenticate against other websites.

It is important to check the security integrity of the wallet. A secure wallet should be compliant with the Cryptocurrency Security Standard. These security standards are a sign that the wallet is secure and can be trusted.

Also, be sure to look for any security breaches that may affect your smart contracts in the future. The wallet also needs to have a good reputation and be used by different blockchain projects that prove its trustworthiness.

Conclusion

After choosing a wallet for your smart contract, check the wallet’s performance and growth. Some wallets will close unexpectedly, and its important to make sure your DApp doesn’t suddenly lose functionality.

Hopefully this article has given you a few tips and tricks for choosing a blockchain wallet that is best for your smart contract or DApp, and introduced you to a few solid options. Feel free to leave any comments or questions below.

WazirX, Bitso, and Coinsquare use LogRocket to proactively monitor their Web3 apps Client-side issues that impact users’ ability to activate and transact in your apps can drastically affect your bottom line. If you’re interested in monitoring UX issues, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, https://logrocket.com/signup/ Client-side issues that impact users’ ability to activate and transact in your apps can drastically affect your bottom line. If you’re interested in monitoring UX issues, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording everything that happens in your web app or site. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on key frontend performance metrics, replay user sessions along with application state, log network requests, and automatically surface all errors. Modernize how you debug web and mobile apps — Start monitoring for free.