Building web apps with Rust using the Rocket framework

Introduction
Rust is gradually becoming the language of choice for many developers who want to build efficient and reliable applications more quickly while still maintaining flexibility and low-level control. With web frameworks like Rocket, web developers can use Rust to build fast and secure web applications.
In this article, we’ll introduce Rust for the web by building a simple web application. While this will be a step-by-step guide on using the Rocket framework to build type-safe, fast, and reliable web applications, this article also assumes that you have a basic understanding of Rust. If you don’t, the book The Rust Programming Language is a great resource for familiarizing yourself with the language.
Getting started with the Rocket web framework
Before we get started, let’s confirm that we have rustup installed on our machine by running the following command on our terminal:
rustup --version
If the above command results in an error, click here to see rustup installation instructions. Rustup installation sets up Rust and Cargo, Rust’s package manager on our local computer.
Setting up our app
With rustup installed, we can use Cargo to create a new Rust project. Let’s run the following command on our terminal:
cargo new rocket-web --bin
This will create a new Rust app named rocket-web. The
--bin flag tells Cargo to generate this as a binary-based project.
Next, we’ll navigate to the new project directory from our terminal and configure Rust nightly as our project toolchain:
cd rocket-web rustup override set nightly
Rocket uses unstable features of Rust, like its syntax extensions. This is why we set up the nightly version of Rust as our project toolchain. Let’s navigate to the
./cargo.toml file in our root directory and add
rocket as a dependency:
[dependencies] rocket = "0.4.5"
To use Rocket in our project, let’s import it in the
./src/main.rs file:
#[macro_use] extern crate rocket;
This imports the macros from the
rocket crate. Alternatively, we can use the following line:
use rocket::*;
Next, we’ll use the
#![feature()] flag to enable the unstable
decl_macro feature for our Rocket project. We’ll need it when creating routes for our web app. Just before the
use rocket::* statement, let’s add this line:
#![feature(decl_macro)]
Creating our first Rocket route
Now that we have this set up, we can go ahead and create our first Rocket route. Le’s import the
Json type from the
rocket::response::content macro. We’ll use this to send a response when our route is called. Our
main.rs file should look like this after the
Json import on line 4:
#![feature(decl_macro)] #[macro_use] extern crate rocket; use rocket::response::content::Json; fn main() { println!("Hello, world!"); }
Next, let’s paste the following block of code just before the
main function to create our first route:
#[get("/hello")] fn hello() -> Json<&'static str> { Json("{ 'status': 'success', 'message': 'Hello API!' }") }
In the above block of code, we started by using the attribute,
#get("/hello")] to tell Rocket that our function expects a
GET request to the
/hello route. Next, we named our function
hello() and specified its return type as
Json with a
<&'static str> argument.
This means that when a
GET request is sent to our
/hello route, it will return a JSON response with body of
'status': 'success' and
'message': 'Hello API!', which we added on lines 4–6.
To test our new route, let’s remove the
println! statement in our
main() function and paste the following code inside it:
rocket::ignite() .mount("/api", routes![hello]) .launch();
This uses the
ignite() method from the
rocket crate to create a new instance of Rocket, and then mounts our
hello route with the
mount() method and base path
/api. Finally, we used the
launch() method to start the application server and listen for requests.
We can now run
cargo build on our terminal to compile our Rocket application. We should get a similar response to this:
cargo build Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.25s
Next, let’s run the command
cargo run to start our application. We should get a similar response to this:
cargo run Finished dev [unoptimized + debuginfo] target(s) in 0.24s Running `target\debug\rust_rocket.exe` �👾 Configured for development => address: localhost => port: 8000 => log: normal => workers: 8 => secret key: generated => limits: forms = 32KiB => keep-alive: 5s => tls: disabled 🚀 Mounting /api: => GET /api/hello (hello) ��� Rocket has launched from http://localhost:8000
Finally, we can test our application and route by navigating to
http://localhost:8000/api/hello on our browser or API client. We should receive the following response:
{ 'status': 'success', 'message': 'Hello API!' }
Handling POST requests with Rocket
We’ve successfully launched our first Rocket API, but this is just the beginning. Apart from returning JSON responses, Rocket also allows us to return other types like
String,
Status, and
Template. The Rocket documentation does a great job in explaining the different return and response types.
We’ll see how we can use Rocket to render HTML soon, but before that, let’s see what creating a
POST route in Rocket is like. We’ll use our
POST route to add book information to a dummy database.
Rocket has support for databases like MySQL, Postgres, SQLite, Redis, and MongoDB. You can read more about the database options here. We’ll use a vector to create our dummy database for this demo.
Firstly, let’s define what type of information we’ll be expecting from our user when they send a request to our book route. We’ll use a struct named
Book for this. Just before the
hello() route we created, let’s define our new struct:
struct Book { title: String, author: String, isbn: String }
Next, let’s create our
POST route with the following lines of code:
#[post("/book", data = "<book_form>")] fn new_book(book_form: Book) -> String { }
This time around, we added the type of data Rocket should expect when watching for requests as the second argument of the route attribute
#[post()]. We went ahead and supplied the type for
book_form in our
new_book() function argument and defined our function return type as
String. If we try to compile this, we should get an error message similar to the following:
the trait bound `Book: rocket::data::FromDataSimple` is not satisfied
To fix this, let’s add the following line to our import statements at the top of our file to import the
Form type:
use rocket::request::Form;
Next, we’ll add the
#[derive(FromForm)] attribute to our
Book struct. Our struct declaration should now look like this:
#[derive(FromForm)] struct Book { title: String, author: String, isbn: String }
Now, we can implement the
[FromData] trait by wrapping the
book_form type we supplied as our
new_book() function argument with the
Form type we just imported:
#[post("/book", data = "<book_form>")] fn new_book(book_form: Form<Book>) -> String { }
Next, we’ll tell our route what to do whenever it is called. Right inside our
new_book() function, let’s paste the following code:
let book: Book = book_form.into_inner(); let mut dummy_db: Vec<Book> = Vec::new(); dummy_db.push(book); format!("Book added successfully: {:?}", dummy_db)
In the above block, we used the
book_form.into_inner() method to get the request body from our user, then we defined our dummy database as a vector with type
Book and pushed the data we received from our user to it using the
dummy_db.push(book) expression.
Finally, we returned the string
"Book added successfully: {:?}", dummy_db). We used the
format! method for this because we added the vector
dummy_db to our string response. Let’s also add the
Debug flag in our
Book struct attribute to make this possible:
#[derive(FromForm, Debug)] struct Book { ... }
Next, we’ll add our new
POST route to the
/api path in our
main() function:
rocket::ignite() .mount("/api", routes![hello]) .launch();
Now, we can rebuild our app using
cargo build and run it with
cargo run to test our
POST route. We can use
cargo-watch to compile and run our application so that we don’t have to rebuild every time we make changes to our app. Let’s install and use
cargo-watch by running the following commands on our terminal:
cargo install cargo-watch cargo watch -x run
Handling 404 routes with Rocket
Let’s create a new route for handling 404 responses for nonexistent routes. We’ll name our route
not_found and call it whenever a user requests for a route that does not exist. Let’s paste the following block of code before the
main function:
#[catch(404)] fn not_found(req: &Request) -> String { format!("Oh no! We couldn't find the requested path '{}'", req.uri()) }
In the above block, we started by using the
#[catch(404)] attribute to tell Rocket to return a 404 error when this route is called. We then defined our
not_found() function and supplied it a
req parameter with type
Request and specified
String for its return type. Finally, we returned our error message and included the requested path using the
req.uri() method.
Before we continue, let’s import the
Request type we just used in our
not_found route by adding the following line to our import statements:
use rocket::Request;
Our imports should now look like this:
use rocket::Request; use rocket::response::content::Json; use rocket::request::Form;
Next, let’s modify our
Rocket instance in the
main() function to this:
rocket::ignite() .register(catchers![not_found]) .mount("/api", routes![hello]) .launch();
We called the
register() method in our Rocket instance with our
not_found route via the
catchers! macro. To test our
not_found route, let’s navigate to a path that does not exist from our browser or API client. For example, when we navigate to
localhost:8000/api/nothingness, we should get the following response:
Oh no! We couldn't find the requested path '/api/nothingness'
Using Rocket to render HTML templates
Let’s explore rendering HTML templates with Rocket. We’ll start by creating a new
GET route with attribute
#[get("/")] just before the
hello route we created earlier:
#[get("/")] fn index() -> Template { }
We’ll use this new route for our application’s landing page. Notice that we named our function
index, and this time, our function’s return type is
Template. Let’s import the
Template type by adding the following line to our import statements:
use rocket_contrib::templates::Template;
Next, we’ll include the following code in our
./cargo.toml file, right after the dependencies section:
[dependencies.rocket_contrib] version = "0.4.5" features = ["handlebars_templates"]
This adds support for rendering the
handlebars_templates engine in our app. Rocket also has support for the Tera template engine. We can include by either replacing the
handlebars_templates in features, or add it like this:
features = ["handlebars_templates", "tera_templates"]
Now, we can create the
./templates folder in our project’s root directory. This is where Rocket will look for our template files by default. Let’s create a new file
home.hbs in the
./templates directory and paste the following code inside it:
<head> <style type="text/css"> body { background: #1a6875; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } .left-side { max-width: 45%; text-align: right; position: absolute; top: 15%; left: 0; } .title { color: #fff; font-size: 5em; } .sub-title { color: #fff; font-size: 1.3em; } .right-side { width: 30em; height: 30em; background: #d0e64c; border-radius: 50%; position: absolute; top: 10%; right: 5%; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="left-side"> <h1 class="title">This web app was built with RUST</h1> <p class="sub-title">Hello {{first_name}} {{last_name}}😊</p> </div> <div class="right-side"> <div class="round-image"></div> </div> </body>
If you’re not familiar with the Handlebars templating language, you can check here to go through their documentation. It’s very similar to regular HTML code. If you notice, inside our
<body> tag and in the
left-side div, we have a paragraph with class of
sub-title that contains
Hello {{first_name}} {{last_name}}😊. We’ll supply these variables when rendering our
home.hbs file.
Let’s go back to our index route in the
./src/main.rs file. Inside the function, we’ll create a struct named
Context and use Serde to implement Serialize on our struct. Our struct will define the type for the variables our template file is expecting:
#[derive(Serialize)] struct Context { first_name: String, last_name: String }
We’ll also import the
Serialize type that we just used for our
Context struct:
use serde::Serialize;
Our import statements should now look like this:
use rocket::Request; use rocket::response::content::Json; use rocket::request::Form; use rocket_contrib::templates::Template; use serde::Serialize;
Next, let’s add it to our dependencies in the
cargo.toml file:
[dependencies] rocket = "0.4.5" serde = { version = "1.0", features = ["derive"] }
Back to our
./src/main.rs file — in the
index() function, we’ll declare a new variable named
context and use the
Context type we created earlier to provide it its values:
let context = Context { first_name: String::from("Jane"), last_name: String::from("Doe") };
Now that we’ve added the values we used in the
home.hbs file, let’s return our template with the data we just created:
Template::render("home", context)
After this is done, our index route should look like this:
#[get("/")] fn index() -> Template { #[derive(Serialize)] struct Context { first_name: String, last_name: String } let context = Context { first_name: String::from("Ebenezer"), last_name: String::from("Don") }; Template::render("home", context) }
To make our template renderable, we’ll need to register it. For this, we’ll attach the
Template::fairing() method on our Rocket instance with
.attach(Template::fairing()), and then mount our
index route and use
"/" as its base. Our
main() function should look like this after we’re done:
fn main() { rocket::ignite() .register(catchers![not_found]) .mount("/", routes![index]) .mount("/api", routes![hello, new_book]) .attach(Template::fairing()) .launch(); }
Notice that we mounted the
index separately from the
hello and
new_book routes. Since this is our landing page, we’re using a different
base path
"/" so that we only need to navigate to
localhost:8000 to see our rendered template.
Our
./src/main.rs file should now look like this:
#![feature(decl_macro)] #[macro_use] extern crate rocket; use rocket::Request; use rocket::response::content::Json; use rocket::request::Form; use rocket_contrib::templates::Template; use serde::Serialize; #[derive(FromForm, Debug)] struct Book { title: String, author: String, isbn: String } #[get("/")] fn index() -> Template { #[derive(Serialize)] struct Context { first_name: String, last_name: String } let context = Context { first_name: String::from("Jane"), last_name: String::from("Doe") }; Template::render("home", context) } #[get("/hello")] fn hello() -> Json<&'static str> { Json("{ 'status': 'success', 'message': 'Hello API!' }") } #[catch(404)] fn not_found(req: &Request) -> String { print!("{}", req); format!("Oh no! We couldn't find the requested path '{}'", req.uri()) } #[post("/book", data = "<book_form>")] fn new_book(book_form: Form<Book>) -> String { let book: Book = book_form.into_inner(); let mut dummy_db: Vec<Book> = Vec::new(); dummy_db.push(book); format!("Book added successfully: {:?}", dummy_db) } fn main() { rocket::ignite() .register(catchers![not_found]) .mount("/", routes![index]) .mount("/api", routes![hello, new_book]) .attach(Template::fairing()) .launch(); }
Now, when we run our application and navigate to
localhost:8000, we should see a page similar to this on our browser:
Conclusion
In this article, we’ve introduced Rust for the web through the Rocket framework. We covered the basics of Rocket, how to set up up web APIs, response types, error handling, and rendering HTML through the Handlebars template engine.
While Rocket is a good fit for building web APIs, it might not be the best choice for handling frontend rendering, like we did in the last part of this article. However, Rust shines in this area through the Yew framework, which was built for creating multi-threaded frontend web apps with WebAssembly.
Overall, Rocket makes writing web applications relatively fast compared to other web frameworks, and it does this with very little boilerplate code. Here’s a link to the GitHub repo for our demo app.
