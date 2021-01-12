Using Zappa and AWS Lambda to deploy serverless Django apps

Serverless architecture has been one of the hot points of discussion concerning software development and deployment in recent years. This tutorial explains the concept of implementing serverless architecture in a Django app using Zappa and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lambda.

Zappa requirements

To follow along with this tutorial, Zappa assumes you have the following:

AWS Lambda IAM credentials (follow this guide)

Some experience with Django

A Python development environment with Pipenv and Django setup

What does it mean to go serverless?

To go serverless simply means that you no longer need to manually maintain your own servers. Instead, you subscribe to a platform such as AWS Lambda that manages the workaround infrastructure for you. A bit of a misnomer, being serverless does not mean there are no servers, but rather that the management of servers, operating systems, and other related infrastructure are handled for you.

AWS Lambda

AWS Lambda is a popular function as a service (FAAS) that helps you run and manage servers by doing virtually all the heavy-lifting for you. As a bonus, you only have to pay for the time your servers are actually in use.

Zappa

Zappa is a dev ops toolbox designed to help ease the workload developers face when deploying and managing serverless web applications compatible with the Web Server Gateway Interface (WSGI) on AWS Lambda and the AWS API Gateway. If you are familiar with using Laravel Vapor for managing Laravel applications, then you’ll notice that Zappa serves a similar function for Python web-based frameworks like Django and Flask.

While Zappa has many functions as a deployment tool, here are a few of its most notable advantages:

Package your projects into Lambda-ready zip files and upload them to Amazon S3

Set up necessary AWS IAM roles and permissions

Deploy your application to various stages (dev, staging, prod)

Automatically configure your project’s API Gateway routes, methods, and integration responses

Turn your project’s API Gateway requests into valid WSGI, and return API Gateway-compatible HTTP responses

Next, we will walk through how to set up Zappa and AWS Lambda in a Django app.

Setting up our Django project with Zappa

Zappa supports Python 3.6, 3.7, and 3.8. Before we can set up our Django project, verify that you have a supported version of Python by running:

$ python3 --version

If an error message is returned, you may want to consider downgrading to an earlier version of Python.

One issue I experienced was receiving an error when running Django version 2.2. There is an SQLite version conflict that seems to throw an error when Zappa is being run. To avoid this, you may need to use version 2.1.9.

Scaffold a Django 2.1.9 with Zappa installed below:

mkdir djangoprojects && cd djangoprojects # creates and navigate into directory called djangoprojects pipenv install --python 3.7 # Sets up a Pipenv environment specific to Python 3.7 pipenv install django~=2.1.9 # Install Django 2.1.9 pip3 install zappa #install zappa with pip3 (I ran into an issue installing with pipenv but pip3 seemed to work just fine) django-admin startproject zappatest cd zappatest ## navigate to the zappatest folder pipenv shell #activate the pipenv shell python3 manage.py runserver ## serve the project locally

When the install is successful, the output should look like this:

Setting up AWS credentials

To set up AWS access keys locally on your computer, open up your AWS dashboard console to create an IAM user with Administrator access and grab the AWS credentials section and grab the access_key as well as the asecc_secret_key .

Next, cd into your computer’s root directory and create the a .aws folder inside the .aws folder. Then, create a file called credentials and add your AWS access keys in this format:

cd ~ # navigate to your root directory mkdir .aws # create a .aws folder cd .aws # navigate into the created aws folder touch credentials # create a file named credentials

Open up the credentials file in a text editor of your choice (I used nano) and add the following:

[default] aws_access_key_id = your_aws_access_key_id aws_secret_access_key = your_aws_secret_access_key

Before saving and exiting, do not forget to replace your_aws_access_key_id and your_aws_secret_key with the values from the key provided in the AWS console.

Integrating Zappa for deployment

Once you’re ready to setup Zappa on your project, initialize the zapp_settings.json file by running zappa init .

When you do this, you are going to be asked a few questions including whether you want you application to be deployed globally. My recommendation would be to decline since this is only a demo project. For the rest of the prompts, select the default options.

At the end of the configurations process, your zappa_settings.json file should look like this:

{ "dev": { "django_settings": "zappatest.settings", "profile_name": "default", "project_name": "zappatest", "runtime": "python3.7", "s3_bucket": "zappa-bqof1ad4l" } }

Finally, you’ll need to specify which region you want your application to deploy in. To do this, open up the zappa_setting.json file and add your specified aws_region to the dev object, for example:

{ "dev": { ... "profile_name": "default", "aws_region" : "us-east-2", ... } }

Django, Zappa, AWS … blast off 🚀

To deploy your application to AWS Lambda in dev mode, run:

$ zappa deploy dev

Note that when you visit your application’s URL at this stage, you will get a DisallowedHost error message because Django does not recognize the URL where the app is being served from:

To fix this, add the host to the ALLOWED_HOSTS array in the zappatest/settings.py file as show below:

... ALLOWED_HOSTS = ['127.0.0.1', 'h76ave6fn0.execute-api.us-east-2.amazonaws.com',] ...

Next, update the remote deployment by running:

$ zappa update dev

You should now see the standard 404 Django page:

If you were working on a project such as a simple API, this should be enough to get you started.

For more complex projects, if you visit the /admin route to access the django-admin interface, you will see the following result:

This is because our deployed project has not been configured to handle static files. We will discuss this configuration in the next section.

Handling static files

Create bucket

First, create an S3 bucket with a unique name (you’ll need to remember this name for later):

Allow access from other hosts

In the “permissions” tab for your bucket, navigate to the CORS rules settings and add the following configuration to allow access from other hosts:

[ { "AllowedHeaders": [ "*" ], "AllowedMethods": [ "GET" ], "AllowedOrigins": [ "*" ], "MaxAgeSeconds": 3000 } ]

Install django-s3-storage package

Open up the terminal in your project’s root folder once more and install the django-s3-storage package by running:

$ pip install django-s3-storage

Add Django S3 to your installed a*pps*

Open up settings.py and include djangos3storage as such:

INSTALLED_APPS = [ ... 'django_s3_storage' ]

Configure Django S3 Storage

Place the following block of code anywhere in your settings.py and then replace ‘zappatest-static-files’ with whatever name you used in naming your bucket:

S3_BUCKET_NAME = "zappatest-static-files" STATICFILES_STORAGE = "django_s3_storage.storage.StaticS3Storage" AWS_S3_BUCKET_NAME_STATIC = S3_BUCKET_NAME # serve the static files directly from the specified s3 bucket AWS_S3_CUSTOM_DOMAIN = '%s.s3.amazonaws.com' % S3_BUCKET_NAME STATIC_URL = "https://%s/" % AWS_S3_CUSTOM_DOMAIN # if you have configured a custom domain for your static files use: #AWS_S3_PUBLIC_URL_STATIC = "https://static.yourdomain.com/"

Push static files to bucket

Next, update the changes and push the static files to the bucket by running:

$ zappa update dev $ zappa manage dev "collectstatic --noinput"

Render page

Finally, open up the admin page once more and your page should render correctly:

Conclusion

In this article, we explored serverless architecture in a Django app using Zappa and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lambda.

We started by getting our Django project up and running locally with pipenv and pip3. Then, we set up our Zappa configurations and deployed to AWS Lambda in dev mode. Finally, we added support for static files with AWS S3 to make sure our web app looks and functions the way we want it to.

While we covered a lot in this article, there is still much to learn about serverless Django. To continue your education, I recommend that you check out the official Zappa documentation on the Python Python Index (PYPI) website, as well as the AWS Lambda docs.

LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store. In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps. Try it for free.