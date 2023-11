As Figma documents get larger, they also become more difficult to understand and traverse. However, Figma’s outline mode, introduced a little over a year ago, makes certain layers and Figma documents overall easier to navigate, helping you pinpoint the exact component or instance you want to target — and helping you differentiate between them.

In this article, you’ll learn what outline mode does exactly, how to activate it, and how it’s useful in various scenarios.

What is Figma outline mode?

Figma’s outline mode is quite an obscure feature so you’ll be forgiven for not even knowing that it exists, but basically it forces layers to show only their outlines, even if said layers are clipped or invisible. It’ll also show where multiple layers bonded by Boolean operations intersect and reveal the intrinsic bounds of layers with strokes.

Before we go into more detail though, let’s go over the two different ways to activate outline mode.

How to activate Figma’s outline mode

There are two ways to do this — via the keyboard shortcut, which is the fastest way, or via the horizontal toolbar, the slowest way:

Keyboard shortcut: Shift + O

Horizontal toolbar: Main menu > View > Outlines > Show outlines

Now, onto the use cases for outline mode.

Using outline mode

Select layers that are behind other layers

The most frustrating thing about Figma is (or was) the inability to select layers that are behind other layers. However, with layer outlines turned on, this isn’t an issue. Not only does Figma’s outline mode make these layers visible or more visible, but you’ll be able to select them, too:

See where layers intersect when using Boolean operations

Boolean operations nondestructively combine multiple shapes to make other shapes without merging them, which means that the original shapes can still be edited if needed. That being said, you won’t be able to see the outlines of the original shapes unless you select them; that is, unless you activate Figma’s outline mode.

In the image below, two ellipses have been combined using the “Union” operation; and the lighter gray outline, only visible while in outline mode, is where the two shapes overlap:

Reveal the intrinsic bounds of shapes with strokes

If you add a stroke to a shape, it can appear on the “inside,” the “outside,” or it can be distributed equally to both sides (the “center”), so when using strokes there are always at least two outlines. However, it’s not possible to know which type of stroke is being used or where the intrinsic bounds are just from looking at it unless you activate Figma’s outline mode.

In the image below, the stroke outlines are the ones that are lighter gray and dashed, whereas the intrinsic bounds are black and solid (not dashed). The stroke outlines appear on both sides of the intrinsic bounds because the stroke is set to “Center.”

Reveal the clipped part of clipped layers

Layers whose parent frame or group have the Clip content option checked (or artboards, who clip by default) will be fully visible, i.e., not clipped, while show outlines is active:

Reveal hidden layers

If you have any layers that are hidden, Figma’s outline mode will reveal them. This is useful for deleting hidden layers that aren’t being used, helping you to keep your Figma documents tidy, or locating hidden layers that seem to have gone missing:

To be clear though, outline mode only pinpoints hidden layers; it doesn’t unhide them. To show or hide a layer:

Use the Command + Shift + H / Ctrl + Shift + H keyboard shortcut

+ + / + + keyboard shortcut Navigate to Main menu > Object > Show/Hide Selection from the horizontal toolbar while the layer is selected

> > from the horizontal toolbar while the layer is selected Or click on the eye icon next to the layer’s name in the Layers panel

Show outlines but keep hidden layers hidden

Figma’s outline mode doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing. For example, if you’d like to activate outline mode but keep hidden layers hidden, navigate to Main menu > View > Outlines from the horizontal toolbar and make sure that the Include hidden layers option is unchecked:

Reveal the bounds of non-rectangular objects

Similarly, check Include object bounds to reveal the rectangular bounds of text layers and non-rectangular shapes:

Conclusion

All-in-all, Figma’s outline mode is quite useful, especially since you can activate it just by hitting Shift + O on the keyboard. You might find yourself turning it on and off quite frequently to help you understand where certain layers are and what they’re doing.

As always, thanks for reading!