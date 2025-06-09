What is a toast notification? Best practices for UX

If figuring out when to use toast notifications feels as tricky as making the perfect toast, you’re not alone!

Choosing the right notification type to implement in your design can be challenging because it’s a crucial element in ensuring a smooth user experience. But don’t worry — this article will guide you through the ins and outs of toast notifications. You’ll learn the appropriate scenarios to use them, best practices, common pitfalls, and hear practical examples from familiar products.

Let’s get started!

Editor’s note: This blog was rewritten 9 June 2025 by Daniel Schwarz to expand on the original by covering best practices, appropriate use cases, and accessibility considerations. It also updates the discussion by explaining the distinctions between similar notification types and emphasizes practical design tips to enhance user experience.

What is a toast notification?

In simple terms, toast notifications are auto-dismissing status messages used to convey information without disrupting user workflows. They’re called “toast” notifications because they “pop up” on the screen like toast! But unlike popups/dialogs, toast notifications are designed to be unobtrusive and don’t require the user to close them. They automatically disappear within seconds.

Other popup types include modals, popovers, banners, and snackbars:

Modals — Overlays that render the main document inert until dismissed

— Overlays that render the main document inert until dismissed Banners — Persistent messages that are part of the main document and typically sit at the top of the screen

— Persistent messages that are part of the main document and typically sit at the top of the screen Snackbars — Like toasts, but interactive and dismissible

— Like toasts, but interactive and dismissible Toast notifications — Just a simple status message that dismisses itself after a few seconds

Popup type When to use Example Modal To take users through a new task flow, making the main document inert until the modal is dismissed To post on social media, where the modal remains until the post is submitted or cancelled Banner A simple message of any importance that typically resides at the top of the main document — can be dismissed or ignored Anything from general warnings to information about online sales Snackbar A small popover dialog that doesn’t disappear automatically A “profile updated” confirmation, possibly with the ability to “view” Toast notification A small popover dialog that disappears automatically A “profile updated” confirmation, possibly with the ability to “view” (less likely as the toast is due to disappear)

Appropriate use cases for toast notifications

Consider the following scenarios to help you know when to use toast notification:

Scenario 1: To confirm an action taken

Toast notifications are ideal for confirming completed actions since they’re brief and provide instant feedback. Users receive immediate assurance that their intended action, such as sending an email or updating their profile, was successful.

Scenario 2: To present optional secondary actions

Toast notifications are also great for presenting users with secondary actions alongside the message. The brevity of toast notifications ensures that these options are easily noticed and understood, but if the user doesn’t get the chance to interact before the toast notification dismisses itself, no harm no foul.

Use buttons, links, and other simple interactive elements. For instance, in the “profile updated” example, users could briefly be given the option to “view” their profile before otherwise being returned to wherever they were prior to the toast popping up.

While this sounds like a snackbar, it’s still a toast notification as long as the user actions are non-critical and the toast notification still disappears automatically:

Scenario 3: To present minor alerts

While toast notifications should be unobtrusive, they can still grab the user’s attention without disrupting their current task. This makes them suitable for conveying minor alerts such as weather/traffic alerts and incoming messages/notifications that users might want to be aware of but aren’t related to what they’re currently doing. The toast itself can link to more information, if necessary.

While the length of time before a toast notification should dismiss itself heavily depends on its content and what it’s for, the average user attention span for these kinds of alerts are three to eight seconds.

Common pitfalls: When not to use toast notifications

In certain scenarios, opting to use a toast notification might be like using a spoon when you need a knife: ineffective at best or downright obstructive at worst. The table below shows two instances when it would be impractical to use toast notifications:

Instance Reason Example Alternatives 1. High-priority status messages If conveyed with a toast notification, high-priority status messages can be easily missed if they self-dismiss before the user reads them A user attempts to upload a photo, but it fails. A toast notification saying, “Photo upload failed, please try again” would be easily missed High-priority status messages are best displayed in context (e.g., form error messages are best displayed within the form component), where they don’t disappear. Banners can be used if there’s no particular context 2. Displaying long or complex information Toast notifications are for brief messages that can be read and understood in the limited time that they’re shown on-screen, not for displaying long or complex information If a software application has undergone a major update with a long list of changes, trying to communicate all of them through a toast notification would be very obtrusive Linking to the changes via the toast notification might be more appropriate, but it depends on the exact scenario

How does the improper use of toast notifications affect the user experience?

Are you still wondering why it’s important to use toast notifications appropriately in your designs?

Well, this is important because toast notifications are designed to be unobtrusive, making it less likely for users to notice them adequately. Additionally, they lack a sense of urgency and can be unintentionally swiped away, causing users to miss critical information.

I’ve come across instances where designers misused toast notifications to convey failed login attempts. Let me walk you through a scenario to illustrate why this is far from optimal.

Picture this: you’re attempting to sign in to your bank’s mobile app to make a payment at a store. After entering your password, you briefly look up to ask the cashier a question. At this time, the screen displays a toast notification saying, “incorrect username or password,” then it disappears after a few seconds.

When you return your attention to your phone, you’re puzzled as to why your bank app isn’t logged in yet. Perhaps you think you forgot to press enter, so you press it again, quickly checking your pockets to make sure you haven’t misplaced your car keys. Yet, when you look back at your phone, it’s still not signed in.

What’s happening?

This scenario reflects the reality of how our customers typically engage with our products — skimming, scanning, or not paying full attention to every screen detail. This is why it’s crucial to empathize with your users to help you make informed decisions when implementing notifications.

Best practices for designing toast notifications

To harness the benefits of toast notifications, try adhering to these three best practices:

Place toast notifications out of the way

They shouldn’t be intrusive. Instead, they should be placed in the corner of the screen. Users somewhat expect them to be in the bottom-right corner, but if that option happens to obstruct something important on the screen, the top-right corner is okay too. Toast notifications are always going to obstruct something, so don’t worry about it too much.

Get the auto-dismissal timings down

There’s no rule of thumb for the timing. It simply depends on the situation, and so I recommend going with whatever feels right. Consider the amount of content (of which there shouldn’t be a lot), whether or not there are actions for users to consider, and how many toasts could potentially be displayed at once. User attention spans last for three to eight seconds for marketing-style notifications, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Make toast notifications fairly neutral-looking

Remember, toast notifications aren’t critical, so you shouldn’t feel compelled to use positive or negative reinforcement colors. Toasts should be fairly neutral-looking in terms of typography and interactive elements. Keep them simple. Clear, descriptive icons are fine if space permits.

How to make toast notifications accessible

Accessibility, to the standards of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), is a human right and the law in many countries. To that end, make sure you:

Suggest semantic HTML

Code isn’t your responsibility as a UX designer. That said, the web is evolving quickly and new features that developers might not be aware of yet are doing a great job of delivering accessibility right out of the box, so why not mention them during the design handoff process?

One of these is Popover, which enables developers to create non-modal dialogs, which is exactly what’s needed to create toast notifications. Popovers are accessible, meaning that they receive focus automatically, they have the right ARIA attributes (aria-expanded, aria-details, and the group role) already, they can be dismissed using the esc key (if needed), and focus is automatically returned upon dismissal.

Basically, they’re screen reader-compatible from the get-go.

Suggest forgoing transitions for those that prefer reduced motion

When toast notifications pop up, you’ll want to transition them subtly to ensure that users notice them. A simple slide-in from beyond the viewport should do fine — anything more than that is likely to annoy users.

However, you should suggest that developers use the prefers-reduced-motion media query to disable the transition for those who can get sick from motion effects.

Auto-dismissals aren’t accessible — here’s how to handle them

You have several options. You only need to provide one of them:

Enable users to turn off the time limit before encountering it (e.g., in the settings)

Enable users to adjust the time limit before encountering it (the extension must be at least ten times the default setting)

Give users at least 20 seconds to extend the time limit by at least ten times the default setting with a simple action such as a keypress

You’re exempt from these rules if no alternative to the time limit is possible (e.g., if it’s part of a real-time event such as an auction), or if the time limit is more than 20 hours.

FAQs about toast notifications

Below you’ll find the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about toast notifications:

Why are some notifications called toasts?

When a notification pops up but then disappears (typically after a few seconds), this is called a toast notification. As you might’ve guessed already, this is because when toast is ready, it pops up for a second and then disappears back inside the toaster. Quite a fun name, really.

What is the difference between a toast and a banner?

Toasts are fixed-positioned (typically to the bottom-right corner of the screen), whereas banners typically appear unattached at the top of the main document. Toasts are for real-time alerts and messages, whereas banners are for ongoing ones.

What is the difference between a toast and a snackbar?

Unlike snackbars, toasts are auto-dismissing. For this reason, snackbars are more likely to have interactive elements such as links and buttons, although it’s fine to include them on toasts as long as they don’t do anything important. Otherwise, they’re exactly the same.

Final thoughts

And there you have it, a comprehensive guide to toast notifications: when to use them, how to use them, and when it’s best to consider alternatives.

As you’ve learned, toast notifications are crucial for providing feedback, confirmation, alerts, and updates to users. When used effectively, they can enhance the user’s experience by delivering timely and relevant information without disrupting their workflow.

Remember, effective toast notifications:

Are placed out of the way (typically in the bottom-right corner)

Display for an appropriate amount of time before being auto-dismissed

Should be neutral-looking, communicating a simple, non-critical message

Can have interactive elements, but these too must be non-critical

Must be accessible, although this falls under the jurisdiction of developers

By following these best practices and tips, you’ll be well on your way to creating great toast notifications.

Header image source: IconScout