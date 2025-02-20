Defining your UX skillset: T-shaped vs. I-shaped vs. M-shaped vs. X-shaped

Responsive design shifts to fit any screen. Adaptive design tailors layouts for specific devices. Which should you use? Let’s compare them and figure out the best fit for your UX.
From Google Docs to dark mode toggles, segmented controls are everywhere. Here’s sharing all I know about toggle button design and how to use it effectively with real-world examples, UX principles, and fav design tools.
Designing a UX study? The choice you make between within-subjects and between-subjects research is crucial. In this blog, I break down these approaches so you can collect insights better.
Breadcrumbs let users jump across levels, while back arrows keep navigation simple. But which should you use? This guide compares them and helps you decide what’s best for your UX.