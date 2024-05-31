Symmetrical and asymmetrical balance in web design

Good web design is created on the foundation of design principles, such as contrast, hierarchy repetition, and whitespace, to name a few. These design principles are applied to sets of elements to create a cohesive, aesthetic, and functional design. The principle of balance also plays a significant role in web design.

A balanced design tends to leverage consistent spacing and visual alignment of objects, creating layouts that are easy to read and scan. A balanced layout, whether symmetrical or asymmetrical, can promote user engagement as users feel more at ease navigating the website.

Both symmetrical and asymmetrical balance can be found everywhere around us in the real world, through architecture and nature. These real-life examples of balance are often used as inspiration in web design.

In this article, you’ll learn the differences between symmetrical and asymmetrical balance and their importance in the world of web design, while exploring examples of the two in real life and modern web design. You’ll also hear how to achieve balance while maintaining functionality and visual interest so that you can incorporate the design principle of balance in your web design.

Understanding symmetrical balance

Symmetrical balance is achieved through symmetry, essentially when one side of an object or composition reflects or mirrors the other. Identical parts on each side of the object or composition are equally distanced from its central plane or line. Achieving symmetry results in symmetrical balance or two sides with equal visual weighting.

There are many real-world historical examples of symmetrical balance that have influenced the design of modern architecture and web design. In nature, many butterflies are symmetrically balanced, with one wing being identical to the other. If you imagine an axis of symmetry down the center of the butterfly, both sides are mirror images of each other:

An iconic real-world example of symmetrical balance in architecture is the Taj Mahal in India. It’s designed to be perfectly symmetrical as one side is an exact mirror of the other. The structure, patterns, size, and color are the same on each side, giving it a balanced, even appearance. It also feels strong and sturdy as it’s equally weighted on both sides:

Symmetry can also be found in many films and movies, as it presents a visually distinct style that differs from how we experience real life. Wes Anderson is an American filmmaker who uses symmetry in his unmistakable filming style to achieve a satisfying effect with each scene. Notice how a line of symmetry can be drawn in any scene and the elements within it are fairly symmetrical, giving it a sense of calm and peacefulness:

Exploring asymmetrical balance

Asymmetrical balance is when a composition has items of unequal visual weight on either side, yet still feels balanced. The balance can be achieved by applying a combination of various design principles, like proximity, hierarchy, or white space. It can be difficult to find the right amount of balance in an asymmetric design, but when done correctly, it can convey feelings of movement or modernism.

A biological example of asymmetrical balance is human anatomy. Humans experience fluctuating asymmetry based on genetics and environmental factors, meaning that our bilateral features, such as eyes, ears, lips, wrists, or thighs, show some degree of differences. A human face with perfect bilateral symmetry may seem unsettling or unnatural.

An example of asymmetrical balance in historical art is Michelangelo’s painting “The Creation of Adam.” The composition of the painting features Adam lying on the ground on the left side and God in the air on the right side with both of their arms reaching out toward each other. Instead of being perfectly centered down the middle, the axis of symmetry of the painting is diagonal and closer to the left side, where their fingers meet.

Although the painting isn’t symmetrically balanced, the contrast in colors, textures, and scale create an overall asymmetrical balance:

Creating balance in modern web design

As the real world often serves as inspiration for how you design the digital world, examples of both symmetrical and asymmetrical balance can be seen in modern web design. The Gestalt principles describe how humans group objects and recognize patterns when perceiving complex compositions. The principle of symmetry indicates that people tend to look for order in objects which is why symmetry often leads to a harmonious or satisfying feeling. Based on these principles, designers can start to understand how to create layouts for their web design that achieve a balanced look and feel.

Symmetrical balance

Using symmetry is a traditional way of creating balance in design and can evoke a sense of formality or structure. Symmetry draws attention to the focal point or center line of the composition, making it useful for landing pages for events or promotions. A symmetrically balanced design can also be effective at building trust, such as for financial services or rewards programs. Due to its predictable nature, symmetry can create a calming or peaceful effect, as it helps users feel in control.

Symmetrical balance can be effective when applied to portfolio or gallery websites where the focus lies on the content of the page rather than the composition. The symmetry of the layout may create a rigid structure, but it presents an opportunity to achieve visual interest through captivating visuals and hierarchy:

Finally, balancing a webpage with symmetry can be a great way to draw emphasis to sections with a call-to-action (CTA). Symmetrical balance brings users’ eyes to the center of the page, so it can help drive attention to the CTA and increase the chances of users clicking on it:

Asymmetrical balance

Overusing symmetry can also be perceived as rigid or boring. Symmetrical balance is predictable and doesn’t allow much flexibility, as the composition must be identical on both sides. Applying asymmetry in your web designs can achieve harmony while maintaining visual interest in your web design.

Asymmetrical balance may work better for some contexts than others, so it’s important to understand your audience. For example, a blog that highlights featured articles could display a single article with a much larger thumbnail and title, while other articles are grouped together and listed in a smaller format. The axis of symmetry is off-centered to make room for the featured article, but still feels balanced given the additional text and imagery on the other side of the page:

By playing with size, color, whitespace, typography, and visual hierarchy, you can achieve asymmetrical balance with your webpage. Contrast light colors with dark ones, and bright colors with dull ones. Balance large thin fonts with small bold ones.

There isn’t a scientific way to know whether you’ve achieved balance, but asymmetry enables designers to be freed from the constraints of symmetry and allows them to be creative with their designs.

Balancing the right approach

When deciding whether to design your webpage using symmetrical or asymmetrical balance, consider the purpose of the website, who your target audience is, and what your brand is trying to convey. A symmetrical balance approach could be better suited for brands that value tradition, reliability, or trustworthiness. But it can also be used when your webpage requires an organized structure to its content, such as a gallery or search results page.

Symmetrical designs are typically more intuitive, as the experience is predictable to users, whereas an asymmetrically balanced webpage may take users longer to comprehend the information on the page. If your website is used for creative or entertainment purposes, an asymmetric approach could add visual interest and help engage your audience.

If you don’t want to limit your designs, you can combine the best of both approaches and apply both symmetry and asymmetry. Some parts of your web page may be better suited using a symmetrically balanced layout, such as tiles that require equal visual weighting. Other sections may benefit from asymmetric symmetry to lead the user’s eye from one side to another. This can work well for banners or sections where the layout is broken up into subsections.

Final thoughts

Balance is one of the fundamental design principles that all designers should keep in mind when designing web pages. It applies other principles such as consistency, whitespace, alignment, and contrast to create a layout that is evenly weighted so that users can feel at ease when navigating the website. Depending on the purpose of the webpage, designers may choose to use symmetry or asymmetry to balance their design.

A symmetrical design positions elements of equal visual weight at the same proximity from the central line of the composition, while an asymmetrical design allows for more flexibility and creativity with the layout of the composition. Symmetrical balance can be useful for conveying predictability or structure, while asymmetrical balance adds visual interest and promotes innovation and uniqueness.

Ultimately, balance is an art, not a science. Whether you decide to use symmetry or asymmetry in your designs, you can achieve balance. The two approaches will result in different aesthetics and feelings, so it’s up to you as the designer to choose which best suits your website and your brand. Experiment with a combination of symmetrical and asymmetrical balance to see what works for your design. Regardless of how you decide to balance your designs, what matters is that it’s usable, functional, and engaging with your users.