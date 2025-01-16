Sustainable web design trends in digital UX design

Swiping left, right, up, or down — it’s second nature in today’s mobile interactions. But are these gestures designed for everyone? Read this blog to figure that out, and see what more you can do.
Sticky and fixed navigation sound similar but serve different purposes. In this post, I look into their distinctions, use cases, and best practices to design navigation that satisfies users and drives results.
It’s time to stop ‘designing for’ and start co-designing with users. Involve them in every step and unlock a world of fresh perspectives and better design outcomes.
Your portfolio isn’t complete without strong case studies. Show how you solve problems, make decisions, and deliver impact with this step-by-step guide to UX case studies.