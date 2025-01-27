Site abandonment in UX design: Could it really be good?

Bento grids are creative, dynamic, and undeniably modern. Here’s more on how these layouts are transforming UX design and how to build them step-by-step in Figma.
Voice is your brand’s vibe; tone is how you deliver it. Here’s how they work together to shape user experiences.
Icons have guided us through apps and websites for decades, but it’s time for an upgrade. Let’s rethink what works, what’s outdated, and what’s next.
Poor data quality from response bias and the Hawthorne effect can derail your UX research. Here’s how to identify, prevent, and correct these common pitfalls.