How to use Relume AI to design wireframes fast-er

If you’ve ever worked with web design clients, you know how the early stages can drag. just want to send a quick layout update — but suddenly you’re knee-deep in reshuffling sections, tweaking hierarchy, and wondering if “Contact Us” should come before or after the testimonials. But what if you could speed that up without sacrificing structure or quality?

That’s what Relume AI does for you.

Relume is an AI-powered tool built for designers who want to ditch the blank canvas and get wireframes done — fast. Whether you’re starting from scratch or reacting to client feedback, Relume helps you go from idea to structured layout in minutes.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to use Relume to:

Generate a sitemap

Build clean wireframes

Export everything straight into Figma

— all with just a few simple prompts.

If you’d like a video walkthrough for this tutorial, check it out here:

Who should and shouldn’t use Relume AI

Before we go into the ins and outs of Relume, it’s helpful to understand who this tool is really for and who it might not be ideal for.

You might think, Why wouldn’t anyone want to wireframe “faster”? Fair question. But personally, I avoid Relume AI or AI wireframing in general when I already have a clear layout based on solid research. Why? At that point, I don’t want an AI to suggest structure; I just want to execute on the insights I’ve already gathered.

Relume AI is for you if:

You just want to bypass a blank canvas

You just need ideas or a kind of moodboard for wireframing

You are used to designing with templates, cause just like templates, AI wireframes offer a structured starting point

You understand how to use prompts well

Relume AI isn’t for you if:

You already have a wireframe structure grounded in user research and strategy

You prefer hands-on sketching or whiteboarding to explore layout ideas

You need highly customized layouts

You are not a “fan” of AI

Traditional wireframes vs. AI wireframing

Let’s compare the old-school and AI-powered approaches to wireframing.

Traditional wireframing means opening up Figma (or Sketch), building everything block by block, and having full creative freedom — but it’s time-consuming and often slow to iterate.

AI wireframing flips that. Instead of building everything block by block, you describe your project in plain language, and the AI generates a wireframe structure based on your input(prompt), kinda like a text-to-wireframe. Think of it like giving instructions to a design assistant who can instantly return a ready-made layout. Where tools like Relume AI and even Uizard excel.

Here’s a comparison to help you understand the differences:

Feature Traditional wireframing AI wireframing (e.g., Relume) Speed Slower, manual process Fast, generated in seconds Creativity High, full creative freedom Moderate, based on your input Best for Custom layouts and exploration Quick starts and layout suggestions Tools used Figma, Sketch, pen + paper AI platforms like Relume, Uizard Learning curve Moderate Low, easy to start Revisions Manual adjustments Regenerate or edit prompt

How to wireframe with Relume AI

Now that you understand what Relume AI is and how AI wireframing works, let’s walk through how to actually build a wireframe using Relume AI:

1. Create a Relume account

Head to relume.io and sign up using your email or Google. Once you’re in, you’ll hit the pricing page where you can pick a plan:

2. Choose a plan

Relume offers both free and premium pricing plans.

The free plan is a fantastic starting point, giving you access to the core features you need to generate and experiment with AI-powered wireframes. However, it does have some limitations, like the number of pages you can export and the number of projects you can save.

On the other hand, the premium plan unlocks more advanced features, including exporting multiple pages, managing larger projects, and offering additional customization options. It’s ideal for professional designers handling client work or complex projects:

For this tutorial, we’ll use the free plan, allowing everyone to follow along and get started without any cost. Once you get the hang of it and need more robust features, you can always upgrade to a premium plan to unlock the full potential of Relume.

3. Create a project and generate a sitemap

Once your account is set up and you’ve chosen your plan, the next step is to create a new project. You can do this by clicking the “New Project” button in the top right corner:

Give it a name, I’m naming mine “Main Project”, then jump into the AI Sitemap Generator:

In the Sitemap Generator, there are 4 things to note:

Description — Paste in your prompt. You can write your own or ask ChatGPT for help creating one. There’s also a handy “Try example” button if you’re stuck Number of pages — Select how many pages (e.g., Homepage, About, Contact) Language — Choose your site language Generate sitemap — Click this and watch Relume work its magic

Once you have filled in the required information and clicked “Generate sitemap,” Relume AI will do all the work, and you should have a sitemap like this:

4. Edit your wireframes

Relume instantly builds wireframes based on your sitemap. These layouts come with headers, testimonials, CTAs, and more — already sectioned for each page. From here, you can:

Rearrange sections

Swap out placeholder text

Tweak structure as needed

5. Export to Figma

After customizing your wireframe, Relume allows you to export the entire layout directly into Figma. This is perfect if you want to add styling, apply a design system, or hand it off to a client or developer.

To export your wireframe, make sure you have the wireframes selected and at the top right corner, tap on the “Export” option. You will be prompted to take three actions to complete the export.

Step 1: Open the Relume Figma Kit

Go to Figma and search for the Relume Figma Kit in the Figma community, then open it and go to the wireframe section in the left panel:

Step 2: Install the Relume Figma plugin

To do this, Press “Command + K” on Mac or “Control + K” on Windows, which will take you to the Actions tab, then select the “Plugins and widget” tab and search for “Relume” and click on the Relume with the Icon to install the plugin:

You will then be prompted to log in to your Relume account in Figma, do that, and it will successfully link your account:

Step 3: Import your project into Figma

After linking your Relume account to Figma, you will see the new pop-up with your recently worked on project. In this case, it’s my project, which I saved as “Main Project”. Select it and progress to import your wireframe successfully:

And that’s how you create a wireframe in Relume AI and export it to Figma.

Best practices for AI wireframing

To get the most out of AI wireframing, it’s not just about using the tool — it’s about how you use it. Here are tips to help you get better results:

Make your prompts detailed — The more context you give, the better. Include details such as your target audience, tone, and design objectives

Use it as a draft, not a final design — Think of AI wireframes as a starting point. You’ll still need to tweak and refine to make it match your vision

Edit to your taste — Don’t hesitate to rearrange, rewrite, or redesign sections to make them feel less generic

Lean into structure, but add creativity — Let AI give you the bones, but layer in the personality and interactions that set great design apart

My final verdict on the wireframe Relume AI gave me

I genuinely think AI in the design industry is a game-changer, and a tool like Relume AI proves it. The speed, structure, and ease it brings to wireframing are impressive. That said, knowing when to use AI is important. I don’t just say, “Oh, AI!” and throw all my work at it. If you do that, your work will start to look generic. Even with the best prompts, AI has its limits, and understanding this helps you use it wisely.

For Relume AI, the wireframes are actually pretty solid. I love the way the layouts are structured from the hero to the CTAs, all the way to the footer. There’s also a lot of flexibility. You can rearrange sections, tweak copy, and adjust layouts to match your vision. And that’s key — AI gives you a draft, not a final product.

Personally, I use Relume as a surface-level starting point, especially when I’m stuck or need to move fast. But when I already have a well-researched structure in mind, I avoid AI wireframing. Why? Because I want the layout to reflect intent, not just common patterns.

So… are the results good?

Yes, they’re solid.

But are they the final output?

No, for the sake of creativity and functionality.

Based on my experience with the tool, these are the pros and cons I experienced with the Relume AI:

Pros:

Super fast generation of structured wireframes

Great for jumpstarting projects or overcoming blank page syndrome

Easy Figma export for polishing or dev handoff

Accessible for non-designers or juniors to get started

Cons:

Layouts can sometimes feel generic or overly templated

Editing within Relume is limited compared to full design tools

If the prompt isn’t clear, you may get weird or mismatched layouts

Conclusion

AI wireframing is next level. It might not be for everyone, but it definitely changes the game — and a tool like Relume AI proves it. For me, it’s just like adding another favorite tool to my stack — right up there with Figma, Notion, FigJam, and the rest.

But like any tool, it’s not one-size-fits-all. Just as some designers prefer Figma while others might swear by Sketch, the value of Relume depends on your workflow and mindset:

If you love speed and structured starting points, it’s a perfect fit

If you’re deeply research-driven and want granular control from the start, it might not always be the best fit

But the bottom line? It’s a strong addition — if you know when and how to use it.