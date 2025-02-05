Debunking your UX user research misconceptions

Thinking of switching from graphic design to UX? The transition isn’t as daunting as you might think. Here’s what you need to know about their differences, similarities, and career paths.
Users shouldn’t have to guess what to do next. Here’s how you can close the two UX gulfs — the gulf of execution and evaluation — for better designs.
Error messages don’t have to be frustrating! In this blog, I discuss writing clear, user-friendly messages that keep people on track. Tips, examples, and best practices in here.
This article aims to inspire you with 25 carefully hand-picked UX case study examples, each offering valuable lessons.