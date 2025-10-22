Why Framer might just replace your entire web design stack

AI can write, but it can’t reason, empathize, or understand context — the skills that make UX content truly human. Here’s how to use AI wisely without losing your users.
I redesigned a book library app using Apple’s HIG and AI as my design duo. The experiment taught me how structure and intuition still matter more than machine-generated advice.
Trust me, this is how UX really converts. I break down how companies like Airbnb and PayPal engineer trust into their UX — and how you can too.
Sometimes a new color palette does the job. Other times, you need to rethink your product from the ground up. Here’s how to tell which kind of redesign your UX needs.