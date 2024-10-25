Figma vs. Canva: What works when?

Companies use dark patterns to boost conversions. But ethical UX design fosters trust through transparency and consent — benefiting users and brands alike. Learn how.
Love it or loathe it, Comic Sans has one more trick up its sleeve — it will teach you the dos and don’ts of type choices.
Great design needs great content. In this blog, we talk about how UX designers and writers collaborate to create user experiences that truly work.
The future of UX design isn’t all doom and gloom. In this blog, I reflect on how AI and layoffs can lead to new opportunities for UX designers.