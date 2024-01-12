Setting the stage: Designing settings screen UI

Quiz time — what’s one feature that every software, program, or app has in common? I’ll give you a clue: you may like to edit your details here. You guessed it, settings!

Whether lowering the brightness, changing your password, or modifying your preferences, the settings screen is always an interactive playground where users get to shape their adventures. It’s not just a mundane collection of toggles and sliders. Think of it as a canvas alive with microinteractions, intuitive navigation, and the power to craft a tailor-made experience.

Ever wondered why these seemingly mundane screens are so important? We’ve got the lowdown on that, plus all the details you need to consider when crafting them.

We’ll explore the various types of settings screens and dissect the oh-so-common blunders designers tend to make. We’ll even peek at what the bigwigs are up to and unveil why their users love their settings screens (and why your users will too!).

Why are settings screens so important?

Settings screens hold the power to shape the entire user experience. Ever had a moment when an app or a website felt like it was reading your mind? Chances are, the magic happened in the settings.

As designers, we find ourselves crafting these digital command centers when users need a bit of customization or control. Whether it’s tweaking notification preferences, adjusting display settings, or choosing the perfect theme, settings screens are where we essentially hand over the reins to our users, saying, “It’s your turn now!” Users become their own designers.

The 6 layout types for settings screens

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get — and like a box of chocolates, setting screens also come in various flavors, each with its unique layout and purpose:

Tabbed layouts : Consider this the OG of settings screens. Tabs act like dividers, neatly categorizing options into sections, making it a breeze for users to find what they’re looking for

: Consider this the OG of settings screens. Tabs act like dividers, neatly categorizing options into sections, making it a breeze for users to find what they’re looking for List-based layouts : A scrollable format where settings are laid out like a checklist. It’s like strolling through a garden of options — just keep scrolling till you find your favorite bloom

: A scrollable format where settings are laid out like a checklist. It’s like strolling through a garden of options — just keep scrolling till you find your favorite bloom Card-based layouts : Feeling a bit avant-garde? This is where settings are presented like a deck of cards, each holding a specific function. It’s like dealing out customization options

: Feeling a bit avant-garde? This is where settings are presented like a deck of cards, each holding a specific function. It’s like dealing out customization options Dropdown menu layouts : These hide a plethora of options behind a discreet dropdown, revealing its secrets when summoned (or clicked)

: These hide a plethora of options behind a discreet dropdown, revealing its secrets when summoned (or clicked) Toggle switch layouts : For those who like to keep it sleek and minimal, this offers a straightforward on-off switch for preferences

: For those who like to keep it sleek and minimal, this offers a straightforward on-off switch for preferences Slider layouts: These let users glide smoothly through a range of values, perfect for settings that require a bit of fine-tuning

Now, the question is when to use what? Tabbed layouts are perfect for comprehensive apps, while list-based ones shine when simplicity is key. Card-based layouts? Ideal for apps with diverse features. Dropdown menus? Stealthy elegance. Toggle switches? Streamlined simplicity. Sliders? Precision at your fingertips.

Remember, each layout has its own rhythm; find what resonates best with your users.

Design tips for settings screens

Now, let’s dissect the intricacies of settings screens, delving into the do’s and don’ts that can either elevate or undermine the user experience.

Do’s

From prioritizing clarity to embracing accessibility, these principles are the keystones of user empowerment.

Prioritize clarity

When it comes to settings, clarity is king. Label options with user-friendly language, avoiding jargon that might leave users scratching their heads. Think about your grandma using the app: if she gets it, you’re on the right track.

Group thoughtfully

Group related settings together like you’re hosting a dinner party for old friends. It’s all about making it easy for users to find what they’re looking for. No one wants to play hide-and-seek in the settings.

Offer explanations

Be the friendly guide. If a setting might be a tad confusing, throw in a brief explanation or a tooltip. Users will appreciate the extra effort, and frustration levels will plummet.

Accessible design

Accessibility is not an afterthought. Ensure your settings screen is navigable for all users, regardless of ability. Use color contrasts, legible fonts, and consider users with varying motor skills or vision impairments.

Consistency is key

Keep it consistent with the overall design language of your app. A wild departure into uncharted design territory might leave users feeling like they’ve accidentally wandered into the Twilight Zone.

Don’ts

From avoiding overwhelming options to steering clear of reckless defaults, these are the pitfalls to sidestep for a smoother user journey.

Overwhelming options

A settings screen isn’t a dumping ground for every conceivable feature. Too many options can overwhelm users. Keep it focused on what’s truly essential.

Tiny text traps

Don’t make users squint or zoom in to read microscopic text. Ensure that your font size is friendly to all eyes, young and old.

Reckless defaults

Choose defaults wisely. They’re the first impression users get of your app. A poor default setting can lead to confusion or frustration.

No confirmation fails

Imagine deleting your meticulously curated playlist without an “Are you sure?” prompt. Always include confirmations for irreversible actions to prevent accidental user mishaps.

Forgetting mobile users

Responsive designs are key, and your settings screen is no different, it must be thumb-friendly. Don’t bury crucial options in a place that requires effort to reach.

Essential features for settings menus

We know what to do and what not to do, but did you know there are certain settings that every platform has? From your Tesla to Facebook profile, we’ve covered what should be the bread and butter of every settings menu:

Universal must-haves

Account management : Enable users to modify account details, change passwords, and manage profile information

: Enable users to modify account details, change passwords, and manage profile information Notification preferences : Offer granular control over notifications. Let users decide what they want to be bothered by and what they don’t

: Offer granular control over notifications. Let users decide what they want to be bothered by and what they don’t Privacy and security : Provide options for users to tweak privacy settings, control data sharing, and manage security preferences

: Provide options for users to tweak privacy settings, control data sharing, and manage security preferences Language : Have a global user base? Cater to their language and regional preferences to enhance the personal touch

: Have a global user base? Cater to their language and regional preferences to enhance the personal touch Accessibility features : Don’t forget inclusivity. Include options for font size, color contrast, and other accessibility features

: Don’t forget inclusivity. Include options for font size, color contrast, and other accessibility features Customization: Let users personalize their experience with themes, backgrounds, and other customization options

Options for a special touch

Dark mode : It’s not just a trend, it’s a lifestyle. Give users the option to save their eyes — and their battery — with a stylish dark mode

: It’s not just a trend, it’s a lifestyle. Give users the option to save their eyes — and their battery — with a stylish dark mode Offline mode : Equip your app for users on the go. Allow them to manage offline content and interactions

: Equip your app for users on the go. Allow them to manage offline content and interactions Usage statistics : Transparency is key. Offer users insights into their app usage, helping them make informed decisions

: Transparency is key. Offer users insights into their app usage, helping them make informed decisions Sync and backup : In a world where device hopping is the norm, syncing and backup options are a godsend

: In a world where device hopping is the norm, syncing and backup options are a godsend Help center : Ensure users can access help and tutorials right from the settings. A well-informed user is a happy user

: Ensure users can access help and tutorials right from the settings. A well-informed user is a happy user Version history: Keep users in the loop. Allow them to manage updates and see what shiny new features you’ve added

Remember, the goal here is to empower users. A well-crafted settings screen isn’t just a checklist but a passport to a seamless and personalized user experience. Design settings screens that make users say, “Finally, someone gets me!”

How tech giants use settings UI

Do you know who does a good job of resonating with their users? The tech giants of the world: Apple, Netflix, and Tesla. These companies have not only mastered the art of crafting intuitive and seamless settings screens but have elevated the entire user experience to an art form.

Apple

When delving into Apple’s settings screens, the brilliance lies in the art of simplicity blended with a meticulous hierarchical structure. The layout is like strolling through a well-organized library where each section feels like a carefully curated shelf of options.

Take the “Accessibility” settings, for example. Apple elegantly organizes features, ensuring users can navigate the landscape effortlessly. Want to tweak your display and text size for optimal readability? It’s a cinch.

Apple’s genius isn’t just in decluttering but in providing clarity. Labels are crystal clear, and brief descriptions offer just enough information without overwhelming the user. This hierarchical layout feels like a friendly guide, leading users through personalization options. The Apple experience is not just user friendly; it’s a masterclass in making the complex seem elegantly simple:

Netflix

Netflix’s settings screen, particularly in the realm of profile management, is a testament to user empowerment. The tabbed layout is like having a personal concierge for your entertainment preferences.

The “Profile & Parental Controls” section, nestled within these tabs, is where the magic happens. Here, Netflix understands the sanctity of individual preferences. Creating personalized profiles for family members becomes an intuitive process.

What’s ingenious here is the use of clear affordances and progressive disclosure. Instead of bombarding users with an avalanche of options, Netflix guides them through the customization journey step by step. It’s like walking into a tailor shop where every stitch is an expression of personal taste. Netflix not only gives users control over their streaming experience but also transforms the settings screen into a hub of tailored content:

Tesla

Tesla’s settings screen is a dynamic canvas where innovation meets UX magic. In the “Vehicle” settings, the interactive layout turns adjusting car preferences into an almost playful experience. Want to fine-tune your suspension height or steering mode? It’s not just a menu option but an interactive journey.

What sets Tesla apart is the incorporation of visual feedback. As you tweak settings, the car on the screen transforms in real-time, mirroring your choices. It’s like having a virtual garage where your every adjustment is reflected on your Tesla. The tactile and visual elements turn the settings screen into an interactive playground.

Tesla showcases that settings screens can be more than functional — they can be experiential. This visual finesse not only caters to car enthusiasts but also makes the customization process engaging and user friendly. Tesla’s settings screen is not just a control panel; it’s a canvas for users to paint their driving preferences:

These examples beckon us to consider not just functionality but the emotional journey of users. Apple, Netflix, and Tesla don’t just offer settings, they provide experiences, carefully crafted to make users feel in command, empowered, and delighted.

Final thoughts

It’s easy to dismiss settings screens as mere technicalities, yet they are radiating empowerment! Whether it’s the familiar simplicity of Apple, the empowering choices on Netflix, or the dynamic playground of Tesla, these industry giants underscore that settings screens are not merely functional features but emotional touchpoints.

As designers, we should approach settings screens with the reverence they deserve, understanding that in crafting them, we are offering users more than just options, we are granting them control over their digital universe. Design wisely, for in the details of these often-overlooked settings, the user discovers the true essence of their digital autonomy.

Header image source: IconScout