Competitive analysis in UX design: Why and how to do it (with templates)

They say comparison is the thief of joy, but in UX design, there can be no ‘joy’ without comparison. By joy, we mean creating a truly seamless and delightful user experience.
Think about it. Every Olympic athlete scrutinizes their performance against past records, and football teams dissect game footage of their opponents in preparation for future games.
In the same vein, UX designers should thrive on competitive analysis. In this case, it’s not about stealing ‘joy’ but about moving beyond conjecture and grounding product development in a deep understanding of the competitive landscape.
We’ve previously written about how to approach competitive analysis for PMs, but this article will share approaches for how UX designers specifically can carry out competitive analysis.
To explain how UX competitive analysis is different from PM competitive analysis, for UX designers, the focus is on understanding how users interact with competing products and identifying opportunities to create a superior user experience.
On the other hand, for PMs, the goal is to inform product strategy, identify market opportunities, and develop a competitive differentiator for their own product.
Competitive analysis in UX is a research method that involves systematically examining the user experiences offered by competing products with a specific goal in mind.
This includes analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, features, functions, user flows, metrics, and user interfaces, so that designers are able to gain valuable insights into the competitive landscape. With this knowledge, UX designers are empowered to identify opportunities for differentiation and address unmet user.
The goal is to stay ahead of the curve by creating innovative and user-centered solutions that surpass whatever the competition is offering.
What happens when we build products without a clear understanding of the competitive landscape is that we leave innovation to chance instead of taking a more strategic approach. On the other hand, when we dissect the strengths and weaknesses of existing products, we are better positioned to identify opportunities for differentiation and ultimately create solutions that truly stand out from the crowd.
Designing without insights into your competition leaves your UX strategy vulnerable to mediocrity and irrelevance in your problem space. Here’s how:
As a UX designer, the buck certainly doesn’t stop with Figma. You’ll need to do a lot of research to ensure that you create an outstanding experience for your customers.
For many organizations, competitive analysis is treated as an afterthought – often conducted reactively or defensively, for instance, in response to a significant UX problem or when developing a new product or feature.
However, the most successful UX teams recognize the value of competitive analysis in continuous discovery. They integrate competitive analysis into their routine research efforts, regularly monitoring the competitive landscape to identify emerging trends, anticipate user needs, and maintain a competitive edge.
There is no specific step-by-step approach to conduct a competitive analysis for UX, as it’ll depend on a number of factors, including:
As a result, it’s important for you to first:
Once you’ve done this, you can then refine your methodology based on the scope of the study, the available resources, and any limitations you might encounter in accessing competitor products or data.
Since there is no specific step-by-step approach for competitive analysis in UX, it is up to you to decide which of the following methods will help you or your team identify the goals you have specified.
You can use any one or more of the below methodologies to collect data about your competitors:
This is one of the trickiest parts of the entire process, as it’s now time to make sense of all that information you’ve gathered — transforming raw data into actionable insights.
To help make sense of the information you’ve gathered, we’ve created the templates below for you:
Here are a few things to keep in mind when carrying out UX competitive analysis:
What is competitive analysis in UX?
Competitive analysis in UX is the systematic process of researching and evaluating competitor products to understand their strengths, weaknesses, user experiences, and market positioning. This analysis helps UX designers gain valuable insights into user needs, identify opportunities for differentiation, and create innovative and user-centered solutions.
How often should I conduct competitive analysis?
The frequency might depend on factors like your industry, the pace of innovation, your product lifecycle, and the methodology you use for the analysis. For industries where things change rapidly, frequent analysis (e.g., monthly or quarterly) can be adopted. For more “stable” industries, less frequent analysis (e.g., semi-annually) should suffice.
Can I conduct a competitive analysis without direct access to competitor products?
Yes, absolutely! Indirect research methods like user reviews, website analysis, market research reports, and competitor audits can provide valuable insights even without direct access.
What tools can help me with competitive analysis?
Several tools can assist, including:
You may have thought that competitive analysis is about one-upping your rivals in order to win customers — though let’s be honest, a little healthy curiosity never hurts anyone.
However, you now understand through this article that it’s really about understanding the bigger picture, learning from the successes and failures of others, and ultimately, creating a user experience that truly delights.
The best UX designers understand how continuous discovery through UX competitive analysis keeps them ahead of the curve, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for their users, even as industry dynamics and user behavior evolve.
LogRocket lets you replay users' product experiences to visualize struggle, see issues affecting adoption, and combine qualitative and quantitative data so you can create amazing digital experiences.
See how design choices, interactions, and issues affect your users — get a demo of LogRocket today.
The internet’s carbon footprint rivals that of major industries. But with sustainable web design, UX designers can make a difference. Here’s how to create eco-friendly digital experiences.
Swiping left, right, up, or down — it’s second nature in today’s mobile interactions. But are these gestures designed for everyone? Read this blog to figure that out, and see what more you can do.
Sticky and fixed navigation sound similar but serve different purposes. In this post, I look into their distinctions, use cases, and best practices to design navigation that satisfies users and drives results.
It’s time to stop ‘designing for’ and start co-designing with users. Involve them in every step and unlock a world of fresh perspectives and better design outcomes.