Better form design: UX tips, tools, and tutorial

If you’ve ever left a website because you got stuck at the sign-up, chances are the form was to blame. In fact, complications — often due to poor design — account for more than 67 percent of UX form abandonment. And every abandoned form is a missed opportunity for conversion.

Forms aren’t just data collectors; they’re the bridge between users and their goals. Whether it’s signing up or purchasing an item, users must navigate forms to reach their goals. With that in mind, Form design must be strategic, intentional, and, above all, user-centered.

This guide shows you how to design high-converting forms — including everything from form anatomy and best practices, to the tools you can use to create frictionless forms.

But first, why should you even care about how you design forms?

Editor’s note: This blog was updated 4 April 2025 by Chinwe Uzegbu to ensure information is up to date and provide new insights relevant to designers in 2025.

Why is form design important?

Think of form design as the art of making it easy for users to enter and submit information. Every input field, label, and button plays a role in guiding users seamlessly through the process.

Remember, a user typically encounters forms at crucial points in their journey, like during account registration, payments, and when contacting customer support. This means that a well-designed form can literally be the difference between a happy customer and a lost conversion.

But, make no mistakes, a well-designed form is more than just aesthetics — it directly impacts how users interact with your product in the following ways:

Reduces drop-off rates — Statistics show that more than 67 percent of users ditch your form forever if they encounter any complications, such as poor design. A clear and intuitive form design, on the other hand, keeps users engaged

— Statistics show that more than 67 percent of users ditch your form forever if they encounter any complications, such as poor design. A clear and intuitive form design, on the other hand, keeps users engaged Boosts conversions — Forms are usually the last hurdle before conversion — whether users are signing up, making a purchase, or submitting a request. By ensuring a frictionless experience, you can increase form completion rates and drive more conversions

— Forms are usually the last hurdle before conversion — whether users are signing up, making a purchase, or submitting a request. By ensuring a frictionless experience, you can increase form completion rates and drive more conversions Improves data accuracy — A well-designed form guides users to enter the correct information, leading to fewer errors and support tickets

— A well-designed form guides users to enter the correct information, leading to fewer errors and support tickets Enhances accessibility — Thoughtful form design considers the diverse abilities of users, making sure everyone — including those with disabilities — can interact with it easily

Anatomy of a form

A well-crafted form, no matter how simple, should include four key components: actions, descriptors, input controls, and feedback mechanisms:

Feedback

These are the system’s responses to a user’s inputs. Their main purpose is to guide users and reduce submission errors. Feedback can show up in any of these forms:

Error messages — Used to let users know when something is wrong with their input

— Used to let users know when something is wrong with their input Inline validation — Offers real-time feedback to users as they fill out a form

— Offers real-time feedback to users as they fill out a form Success messages — Used to let users know when an action has been completed successfully, such as after submitting a form

— Used to let users know when an action has been completed successfully, such as after submitting a form Progress indicators — Used mainly in multi-step forms to let users know how far along they are in the process

Input controls

Inputs are interactive elements that allow users to enter their data. Depending on the specific information you need, here are some inputs you can use:

Text fields — Open-ended fields where users can type in information such as name, email, password, or comments. They can be short (e.g., name fields) or long (e.g., comment boxes)

— Open-ended fields where users can type in information such as name, email, password, or comments. They can be short (e.g., name fields) or long (e.g., comment boxes) Dropdowns — Used to present a list of options. Users can expand the dropdown and select an option such as country or birth year. They can allow only one selection or support multiple choices

— Used to present a list of options. Users can expand the dropdown and select an option such as country or birth year. They can allow only one selection or support multiple choices Radio buttons — Allow users to select an option from a list of mutually exclusive choices. They’re most useful for questions with just one correct answer, such as gender or preferred contact method

— Allow users to select an option from a list of mutually exclusive choices. They’re most useful for questions with just one correct answer, such as gender or preferred contact method Checkboxes — Allow users to select one or more options from a list. They’re commonly used to select interests, subscribe to notifications, or agree to terms and conditions

Descriptors

Descriptors provide the context and guidance that help users understand the information needed and how to enter it correctly. They can take various forms:

Form title — Usually at the top of a form, it helps users know what they’re filling out

— Usually at the top of a form, it helps users know what they’re filling out Labels — Indicate what each input field is for

— Indicate what each input field is for Helper text — Provides additional guidance such as instructions, formatting requirements, or explanations

— Provides additional guidance such as instructions, formatting requirements, or explanations Tooltips — Provides extra information when users hover over an icon

— Provides extra information when users hover over an icon Placeholder text — Guides users by showing an example or hint inside the input field

Actions

An action is the button or link users interact with to submit a form or proceed to the next step. It can represent a final action, such as “Login” or “Sign up,” or serve as a way to guide users through a process, like “Next” or “Previous buttons.

Types of forms

In UX design, forms come in various types. The type of form you need to design depends on the goal of the interaction, the complexity of the information you want to collect, and the user’s journey.

Sometimes, a short form with just a few fields will do. Other times, a more complex form with multiple input fields, steps, and even pages is necessary. But your forms will typically take on any of these three structures:

Simple forms

These forms are usually short, containing just a few input fields and an action button. They allow users to enter their information and submit it in one step. If the input is correct, the system processes it and moves the user to the next screen.

Simple forms are ideal when only a small amount of information is needed, such as for login and sign-up, newsletter subscriptions, contact forms, and one-step checkouts.

Wizard forms

These are a series of connected simple forms that guide users through a process one page at a time. Each page has its own set of input fields, and once completed, the user moves to the next page with new inputs.

Wizard forms usually have a single call-to-action button at the end, with navigation buttons on every page that let users move forward or backward as needed. They also save progress along the way, so users don’t lose their information if something goes wrong.

These forms are perfect for multi-step processes like job applications, user onboarding, and e-commerce checkouts:

Navigable forms

Navigable forms are similar to wizard forms, but instead of presenting each section on a separate page in a strict sequence, they display multiple steps on a single page, expanding or collapsing sections as needed.

Unlike wizard forms, navigable forms let users access different sections in any order. They often use UI elements like accordions or side navigation tabs to toggle between form fields seamlessly.

These forms are handy for complex, multi-step processes that may take more than one session to complete.

10 best practices for effective form design

Now that you know the components and types of forms, implement these 10 best practices for effective form design.

1. Keep it simple

Did you know that form length is one of the top reasons users abandon forms? To keep users engaged, only ask for the essentials. For example, do you need their phone number right now, or can it wait?

In cases where it’s absolutely necessary to have multiple input fields, consider using progressive disclosure to keep things simple.

This form from Buy Me a Coffee keeps things super simple with just one input field and a clear CTA:

Another way to make forms simpler is by leveraging AI. Smart AI features such as autofill, speech-to-text input, error detection and correction, and AI-powered form personalization can reduce the time users spend on forms. Here’s how:

Autofill and predictive text — AI can suggest words and phrases based on user input, helping them complete forms faster. You can also use it to populate address fields and payment details using the user’s location or saved data

— AI can suggest words and phrases based on user input, helping them complete forms faster. You can also use it to populate address fields and payment details using the user’s location or saved data Speech-to-text input — Use voice input functionality to let users fill out forms hands-free. This is especially helpful for users with mobility impairments, making your forms more accessible

— Use voice input functionality to let users fill out forms hands-free. This is especially helpful for users with mobility impairments, making your forms more accessible Error detection and correction — AI identifies and fixes mistakes like incorrect phone number formats or typos in real-time, without disrupting users’ workflow

AI identifies and fixes mistakes like incorrect phone number formats or typos in real-time, without disrupting users’ workflow AI-powered form personalization — Use AI-driven forms to dynamically adapt to user input by hiding irrelevant fields and reorganizing questions based on previous responses

This example from Amazon uses AI to automatically populate the address fields based on the user’s current location:

2. Use clear labels

Labels help users understand what the elements in a form are for. For example, input field labels let users know what information they need to enter, while button labels indicate the actions they’re about to take.

A good label is concise, descriptive, and close to the corresponding input fields. For example, instead of a vague label like “Submit” or “Complete,” use action-driven language that tells users what they’re doing, like “Sign up” or “Create account:”

3. Avoid relying solely on placeholder texts

Placeholder texts are great descriptors. They help prevent input errors by providing hints that guide users. But here’s the thing: they should never be used as the only source of guidance.

Once a user starts typing, the placeholder disappears. Without a clear label, they might lose track of what they were supposed to enter. That’s why you should always pair placeholders with labels. For example, if the label says “Date of Birth,” the placeholder can be “MM/DD/YY,” to indicate the correct format.

In cases where the label itself is descriptive enough to guide the user’s input, you can skip the placeholder altogether.

4. Group related fields

Information chunking by grouping related elements is a great way to reduce cognitive load on users. This allows users to process information in manageable chunks rather than as scattered, disconnected pieces, making the form easier to understand and complete.

It allows users to mentally process one type of information (e.g., personal details) before moving on to the next (e.g., payment information).

Airbnb’s booking form uses visual separators to organize content into sections:

5. Choose single column over multi-column designs

You might not realize it, but your form’s layout has a huge impact on how easy it is to fill out. A single-column layout guides users in a top-to-bottom progression, which is a natural reading pattern.

Multi-column forms, on the other hand, force the eyes to move horizontally and then vertically. Worse still, users might struggle to determine the correct order of fields, leading to increased cognitive load and slow form completion.

This is even more of a problem for users with disabilities, particularly those using screen readers. As screen readers navigate forms linearly, a poorly-structured multi-column form, without the correct tabindex order, can disrupt the flow and confuse users.

Yes, it’s possible to maintain accessibility with multi-column forms — if they’re well structured. However, it usually requires more effort to design and code. So, whenever possible, stick to a single-column layout. If you must use multiple columns, ensure the flow is logical and compatible with screen readers.

6. Handle errors effectively

Even with great designs and clear instructions, users are still humans and make mistakes. How you handle these errors determines how much of a setback they become.

Ideally, a solid error message should:

Help users recognize that something went wrong

Understand why it happened

Provide a solution to get them back on track.

For example, instead of using a generic message like, “Oops…something went wrong,” a better alternative would be, “We couldn’t process your request. Check your internet connection and try again.” The second version is specific about the issue and lets the user know how to fix it.

Even after nailing your error message, how you display it can affect its effectiveness. Be sure to:

Keep error messages close to the error’s source so users can quickly identify the fields that need attention

Use bold text, high contrast, or the conventional red color to make them stand out

7. Help prevent errors

Do you know what’s even better than effective error handling? Preventing the error from happening in the first place.

Error prevention is a key part of effective form design. By giving users clear, helpful guidance upfront, you help them get it right the first time and avoid frustration. Here’s how you can reduce the guesswork and ensure accuracy:

Highlight required fields before users start filling out the form

Use placeholder texts to show the correct data entry format

Provide helper text where needed to clarify expectations

Keep action buttons disabled until users meet all entry requirements

8. Enable inline validation

Another key way to prevent errors is inline validation — providing real-time feedback as users enter their input, and letting them know immediately if they need to correct something.

For example, if a user is typing their data in an incorrect format, the form immediately flags the error and lets the user know what’s wrong:

9. Make forms accessible

Even the most well-designed forms lose their value if they exclude certain users. Accessible design ensures that everyone can engage with your forms without barriers, regardless of ability.

Here’s how to eliminate barriers and create more accessible forms:

Ensure sufficient color contrast and readability — Aim for a foreground-to-background ratio of at least 4.5:1 for regular text and 3:1 for large text to assist users with visual impairments. Additionally, avoid relying solely on color to convey information, as it may be lost on those who perceive colors differently

— Aim for a foreground-to-background ratio of at least 4.5:1 for regular text and 3:1 for large text to assist users with visual impairments. Additionally, avoid relying solely on color to convey information, as it may be lost on those who perceive colors differently Make input options flexible — Allow users to enter their data using different approaches. For example, they should be able to select from a list of options or manually type their information. Where possible, format data such as dates and credit card numbers automatically instead of insisting on a specific input format

— Allow users to enter their data using different approaches. For example, they should be able to select from a list of options or manually type their information. Where possible, format data such as dates and credit card numbers automatically instead of insisting on a specific input format Enable keyboard navigation — Organize your forms so that users can easily move between fields in the correct order using the tab key. This ensures that those who navigate forms with keyboards can complete them smoothly without confusion

— Organize your forms so that users can easily move between fields in the correct order using the tab key. This ensures that those who navigate forms with keyboards can complete them smoothly without confusion Allow users to complete forms at their own pace — If possible, avoid automatic timeout. If you have to use a timeout, provide clear warnings and offer users the option to extend their session. This is especially useful for users with cognitive disabilities who may take longer to process information

10. Optimize for mobile

With mobile devices accounting for over 62 percent of web traffic, mobile-first design is no longer optional — it’s compulsory. Here’s how you can design forms that are intuitive, efficient, and accessible on smaller screens:

Make your designs responsive and adaptive — Use fluid layouts and flexible grids to make your form responsive. Also, set breakpoints to ensure your form fields stack vertically on mobile devices and align horizontally on larger screens

— Use fluid layouts and flexible grids to make your form responsive. Also, set breakpoints to ensure your form fields stack vertically on mobile devices and align horizontally on larger screens Design touch-friendly inputs — Use tap targets of at least 48x48px to ensure users can comfortably tap with their fingers. Adequate spacing between elements is also essential to prevent accidental clicks

Modern form-building tools can help you create beautiful, functional forms too. This section covers some of the most popular ones you should consider as a UX designer.

Typeform

Typeform is an online form-building and survey platform designed for creating interactive forms, surveys, and quizzes. With its form builder, you can create intuitive forms from scratch or existing questions, or even let AI generate questions.

After creating your form you can share it via a link, embed it in an email, or add it to your website seamlessly.

Pros

Easy to use — Creating a form with Typeform can be as easy as selecting a title and a couple of topics the form should cover

— Creating a form with Typeform can be as easy as selecting a title and a couple of topics the form should cover Simplified experience for respondents — By displaying only one question at a time, Typeform minimizes the cognitive load on respondents, increasing the likelihood of form completion

— By displaying only one question at a time, Typeform minimizes the cognitive load on respondents, increasing the likelihood of form completion Accessibility — Typeform ensures inclusivity with built-in features that can check forms for accessibility

Cons

Limited customization — Although the design is already impressive, heavy customization beyond the provided templates can be somewhat restrictive

— Although the design is already impressive, heavy customization beyond the provided templates can be somewhat restrictive Pricing — With the paid plans starting at $25/month for only one user, Typeform can be pricey for individuals and small businesses

Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms is an online form builder that lets you design customizable forms, gather data, and manage submissions. Whether it’s a basic sign-up form or a more complex application form, Zoho lets you create it from scratch or customize a predesigned template to suit your needs.

After creating your form, you can share it as a link or embed it on your website.

Pros

Easy to use — Zoho’s simple drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for anyone to use, regardless of technical know-how

— Zoho’s simple drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for anyone to use, regardless of technical know-how Cost-effective — With the paid plan starting at just $3 per month, this tool is an affordable choice for both personal use and small businesses on a tight budget

— With the paid plan starting at just $3 per month, this tool is an affordable choice for both personal use and small businesses on a tight budget Easy integration — Zoho Forms integrates seamlessly with other Zoho apps, making data transfer and workflow automation easy

Cons

Occasional performance issues — One major issue you’re likely to face with this platform is lagging, especially during peak hours, with delays that can last several minutes

— One major issue you’re likely to face with this platform is lagging, especially during peak hours, with delays that can last several minutes Data migration — Unlike Typeform which lets you copy and paste data seamlessly, migrating data to Zoho from other platforms can be complicated and less straightforward

Jotform

Jotform is an online form builder that allows users to create custom forms and surveys without coding skills. You can design your forms from scratch or select from a library of over 10,000 premade templates.

It offers a wide range of features such as AI-powered conversational forms, autofill, fillable PDFs, and more.

Pros

Advanced functionality — Supports advanced features like conditional logic, payment integration, and report generation

— Supports advanced features like conditional logic, payment integration, and report generation Multi-device support — Jotform creates responsive forms, allowing users to collect data from any device, whether it’s a mobile phone, tablet, or desktop

— Jotform creates responsive forms, allowing users to collect data from any device, whether it’s a mobile phone, tablet, or desktop Wide range of templates — With over 10,000 predesigned and customizable templates, users have multiple options

Cons

Pricing — With the paid plans starting at $39/month, Jotform can be pricey for individuals and small businesses

— With the paid plans starting at $39/month, Jotform can be pricey for individuals and small businesses Complex interface — Although Jotform’s interface is generally user-friendly, it can get complex when dealing with advanced features

Final thoughts

Forms are an inevitable part of online interactions. While filling them out may never be delightful, thoughtful design can make them feel less like a chore. As a designer, you owe it to your users to create forms that guide them effortlessly toward their goals.

This guide has extensively covered best practices to help you create high-coverting forms. But if you remember just one thing, let it be these key takeaways:

Keep forms simple and clear — Minimize cognitive load by keeping forms short, using concise labels, a logical layout, and intuitive input fields

— Minimize cognitive load by keeping forms short, using concise labels, a logical layout, and intuitive input fields Encourage form completion by reducing friction — Streamline form-filling with smart features like autofill, real-time validation, inline validation, and auto-formatting

— Streamline form-filling with smart features like autofill, real-time validation, inline validation, and auto-formatting Prioritize accessibility and inclusivity — Design forms that work for everyone by ensuring proper contrast, keyboard navigation, screen reader compatibility, responsive layouts, and clear error messaging

And just in case you need a headstart, tools like Typeform, Zoho Forms, and Jotform offer powerful features for designing beautiful and functional forms. With these insights and tools at your fingertips, there’s no excuse for a poorly designed form.