4 Figma AI plugins I use in my day-to-day workflow as a UX designer

Users don’t interact with your product at random; they follow cognitive patterns. These 14 principles reveal how people think, decide, remember, and get motivated, so you can design experiences that guide them effortlessly.
Great modals respect user intent. Bad ones hijack it. This guide covers when to use modals, how to make them user-friendly, and what to use instead.
The design-to-code era is evolving fast. With Figma’s new MCP server, designers can hand off files directly to AI coding tools for near pixel-perfect results. Here’s how to structure your Figma files for the MCP-powered future.
Designers are automating faster than they’re thinking. Learn why overreliance on AI is hurting UX and how to use it without losing creativity.