4 Figma AI plugins I use in my day-to-day workflow as a UX designer

Figma is currently one of the most popular design tools that designers all around the globe use. Besides offering a robust collaboration system, it is also making tremendous progress in terms of Artificial Intelligence through its offerings such as “Figma Make” as well as “Figma AI.” One of the most beneficial aspects of using Figma is that it is quite easy to use third-party plugins. There are already thousands of plugins that have been developed to boost “Creativity, Pace & Productivity” through Artificial Intelligence.

I have tested a number of such plugins in the past, and a few of them have become an absolute necessity in my routine. In this article, I will highlight those that have proved to be helpful to me when it comes to designing faster, smarter, and staying focused.

My Figma workflow setup

Before moving to discussing plugins, it is also important to explain how I use Figma’s AI plugins in my overall design process. My overall design process entails four key stages, including ideation, layout, content, and testing.

Ideation — They help me skip the blank canvas stage and focus on refining the best directions

— They help me skip the blank canvas stage and focus on refining the best directions Layout (wireframing) — Artificial Intelligence assists in arranging elements as well as designing a layout. This increases uniformity in wireframes, including complex dashboards.

Artificial Intelligence assists in arranging elements as well as designing a layout. This increases uniformity in wireframes, including complex dashboards. Content — This is where I use Artificial Intelligence that assists me in creating realistic text, editing micro copy, and also modifying tone according to needs

This is where I use Artificial Intelligence that assists me in creating realistic text, editing micro copy, and also modifying tone according to needs Testing — I also do testing before handoff. I use an AI plugin to give feedback that checks accessibility in order for me to catch problems early and refine my designs

How each plugin helps my design process

Now that you have an understanding of how I utilize AI in my design process, it is time to examine those plugins that make it all possible:

UX Pilot AI for ideation

Each time I start a new project in Figma, I open up the UX Pilot AI plugin to quickly do wireframes or flow screens within Figma. It’s become a plugin I reach for when I want to explore ideas quickly:

I generally start by typing a prompt or uploading a quick reference, in which UX Pilot automatically produces a set of fully editable frames that I can adjust within a matter of minutes directly within Figma.

UX Pilot AI plugin is great for exploring ideas fast, though it still needs a designer’s judgment to refine the structure and ensure the flow makes sense. The AI-generated screens can look clean, but often miss the subtle logic behind real user journeys.

Wireframe Designer for wireframing

So, if you’re a designer reading this and have never opened or used this plugin before, I apologize, but you’re missing a lot. This is just as its name suggests — it is an AI wireframing plugin that you’re allowed to directly use within your Figma canvas. This is as easy as searching for it in your plugins tab, typing in a quick prompt, and seeing it come to life in an instant. It allows about ten free uses before requiring sign-in:

This is actually a product that I’ve been using for a while now, and I find that I wish that I’d come across it sooner. This is a great thing to use when I need to generate wireframes in a matter of minutes without having to switch to a different product.

The wireframes generated are sometimes generated, probably from their pool of layout components, and may lack the type of creative flow you might be looking for. Still, they provide a solid starting point that you can quickly refine and personalize to fit your design goals.

FigGPT for UX writing

FigGPT is essentially ChatGPT within Figma. For designers such as myself, working together with others to develop micro copy or button text in an AI setup, I feel that this extension is a natural expansion of my working environment. Having it directly inside Figma means I can write and edit UX copy without switching tabs or breaking focus while designing:

I use FigGPT mostly when I’m refining interface text, things like adjusting tone, rewriting empty state messages, or generating short onboarding explanations. It’s also helpful when I want to explore different wording options quickly and see how they fit visually within the layout. The fact that it keeps everything in context makes it more efficient than writing elsewhere and pasting back in.

Although FigGPT speeds up writing, it can miss contextual nuance — especially tone consistency across a brand or region-specific phrasing. Although you can tweak it using the RCTT framework, it’s best treated as a first-draft tool, not a final copy solution.

UIXX for testing

UIXX is an AI-powered Figma plugin that helps you test and evaluate your designs directly from the canvas. You just need to choose a frame you have designed, copy its link, paste it into this plugin, and ask it to analyze your work. Within a matter of seconds, it checks your screen and provides you with a structured overview of your work that showcases areas that need improvement:

It’s honestly been one of the most helpful plugins for quick design testing. Having to use UIXX is sort of like presenting my work to an AI critique before presenting it to real users. It’s picked out details that maybe I’ve missed, as well as spots that could lead to confusion or friction points, so it’s been a really good preview pulse before actually getting a real user test.

AI-based testing plugins can highlight surface-level usability issues, but it doesn’t replace real user feedback. It lacks emotional and behavioral insight, so it’s best viewed as a pre-test layer — a way to catch obvious gaps before validating with people.

How AI has changed my Figma workflow

Artificial Intelligence plugins have revolutionized the design process for me in Figma. What took a lot of iterations in earlier days, such as setting up wireframes, creating text, or arranging designs, now happens in a jiffy. Rather than designing from a blank page, I get to start work with a pre-existing foundation in place. This is a welcome boost in terms of making designing work faster, but more importantly, it’s opened up avenues that have got me experimenting with multiple designs in one go and concentrating efforts on versions that feel just right for that particular product.

Currently, tools such as UX Pilot and Wireframe Designer have made it so easy to get started in the early phases of designing. I just have to explain what I need, get a few designs in front of me, and start work right away on improving them. Essentially, it is as if I have a junior assistant who does all of the grunt work while I get to make all of the creative decisions.

Nevertheless, it’s important to note that good design intuition is not an ability that is replaced by AI. While plugins are capable of creating suggestions, they lack a full understanding of context, emotion, and those subtle elements that make designs human. That’s precisely where my skills as a designer come in most helpful. I leverage AI to work faster, while my intuition leads me in designing.

End note

These four AI Plugins have become indispensable in my overall Figma workflow—not only because of their speeding-up functionality but also because of their ability to extend my realm of creative possibilities as a whole. Among those that I have already tested, my top three picks include UX Pilot, Wireframe Designer, and FigGPT. Happy designing!