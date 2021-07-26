Using Sequelize with TypeScript

Writing raw SQL in your API is so passé, or at best it’s reserved for really complex queries. These are simpler times for developing, and for most APIs, using one of many object-relational mappers (ORMs) is sufficient.
ORMs also conveniently encapsulate the intricate details of communicating with a database and its query language.
This means you can use a single ORM on multiple database types like MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MongoDb, making it easy to switch between databases without rewriting your code! You can also connect different types of databases to your project while using the same code to access them.
In this article, you’ll learn how to use the Sequelize ORM with TypeScript. So grab your laptops, open your IDE, and let’s get started!
Prerequisites
To follow along with this article, install the following:
Node.js
- JavaScript package manager; we’ll use yarn
- An IDE or text editor of your choice, like Sublime Text or Visual Studio Code
Setting up the project
To begin our project, let’s set up a simple Express.js API to create a virtual cookbook that stores recipes and ingredients, and tags our recipes with popular categories.
First, let’s create our project directory by typing the following into our terminal:
$ mkdir cookbook $ cd cookbook
Inside the new
cookbook project directory, install the needed project dependencies using
yarn. First, run
npm init to initialize the Node.js project with a
package.json file:
$ npm init
After the Node.js project initializes, install the dependencies starting with
express:
$ yarn add express
Next, add TypeScript to the project by running the following:
$ yarn add -D typescript ts-node @types/express @types/node
💡 Note that we’ve added a flag,
-D, to our installation command. This flag tells Yarn to add these libraries as dev dependencies, meaning these libraries are only needed when the project is in development. We also added type definitions for Express.js and Node.js.
With TypeScript added to our project, let’s initialize it:
$ npx tsc --init
This creates our TypeScript configuration file
ts.config, and sets the default values:
// ts.config { "compilerOptions": { "target": "es5", "module": "commonjs", "sourceMap": true, "outDir": "dist", "strict": true, "esModuleInterop": true, "skipLibCheck": true, "forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true } }
Find more information about customizing
ts.config here.
Finally, let’s define a simple API structure for our project by creating project directories and files to match the outline below:
- dist # the name of our outDir set in tsconfig.json - src - api - controllers - contracts - routes - services - db - dal - dto - models config.ts init.ts - errors index.ts ts.config
Now that we have defined our project structure in the
index.ts file, which is our application’s starting point, add the following code to create our Express.js server:
# src/index.ts import express, { Application, Request, Response } from 'express' const app: Application = express() const port = 3000 // Body parsing Middleware app.use(express.json()); app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true })); app.get('/', async(req: Request, res: Response): Promise<Response> => { return res.status(200).send({ message: `Welcome to the cookbook API! \n Endpoints available at http://localhost:${port}/api/v1` }) }) try { app.listen(port, () => { console.log(`Server running on http://localhost:${port}`) }) } catch (error) { console.log(`Error occurred: ${error.message}`) }
We must also include some additional libraries to run the application easily and pass in environment variables. These additional libraries are nodemon using
yarn add -D nodemon, eslint using
yarn add -D eslint, and dotenv using
yarn add dotenv.
Setting up the Sequelize ORM
At this point, the Express.js application is running, so it’s time to bring in the fun stuff: Sequelize ORM!
Start by adding Sequelize to the project by running the following:
$ yarn add sequelize $ yarn add mysql2
Although we added the database driver for MySQL, which is solely based on personal preference, you can install any driver of your preferred database instead. View here for other available database drivers.
Initiating Sequelize’s connection
After installing Sequelize, we must initiate its connection to our database. Once initiated, this connection registers our models:
# db/config.ts import { Dialect, Sequelize } from 'sequelize' const dbName = process.env.DB_NAME as string const dbUser = process.env.DB_USER as string const dbHost = process.env.DB_HOST const dbDriver = process.env.DB_DRIVER as Dialect const dbPassword = process.env.DB_PASSWORD const sequelizeConnection = new Sequelize(dbName, dbUser, dbPassword, { host: dbHost, dialect: dbDriver }) export default sequelizeConnection
Creating and registering Sequelize models
Sequelize provides two ways to register models: using
sequelize.define or extending the Sequelize model class. In this tutorial, we’ll use the model extension method to register our
Ingredient model.
We begin by creating the interfaces of the following:
IngredientAttributesdefines all the possible attributes of our model
IngredientInputdefines the type of the object passed to Sequelize’s
model.create
IngredientOuputdefines the returned object from
model.create,
model.update, and
model.findOne
# db/models/Ingredient.ts import { DataTypes, Model, Optional } from 'sequelize' import sequelizeConnection from '../config' interface IngredientAttributes { id: number; name: string; slug: string; description?: string; foodGroup?: string; createdAt?: Date; updatedAt?: Date; deletedAt?: Date; } export interface IngredientInput extends Optional<IngredientAttributes, 'id' | 'slug'> {} export interface IngredientOuput extends Required<IngredientAttributes> {}
Next, create an
Ingredient class that extends, initializes, and exports the
import {Model} from 'sequelize' Sequelize model class:
# db/models/Ingredient.ts ... class Ingredient extends Model<IngredientAttributes, IngredientInput> implements IngredientAttributes { public id!: number public name!: string public slug!: string public description!: string public foodGroup!: string // timestamps! public readonly createdAt!: Date; public readonly updatedAt!: Date; public readonly deletedAt!: Date; } Ingredient.init({ id: { type: DataTypes.INTEGER.UNSIGNED, autoIncrement: true, primaryKey: true, }, name: { type: DataTypes.STRING, allowNull: false }, slug: { type: DataTypes.STRING, allowNull: false, unique: true }, description: { type: DataTypes.TEXT }, foodGroup: { type: DataTypes.STRING } }, { timestamps: true, sequelize: sequelizeConnection, paranoid: true }) export default Ingredient
💡 Note we added the option
paranoid: true to our model; this imposes a soft delete on the model by adding a
deletedAt attribute that marks records as
deleted when invoking the
destroy method.
To complete our model and create its target table in the connected database, run the model
sync method:
# db/init.ts import { Recipe, RecipeTags, Tag, Review, Ingredient, RecipeIngredients } from './models' const isDev = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' const dbInit = () => { Ingredient.sync({ alter: isDev }) } export default dbInit
💡 The
sync method accepts the
force and
alter options. The
force option forces the recreation of a table. The
alter option creates the table if it does not exist or updates the table to match the attributes defined in the model.
💡 Pro tip: reserve using
force or
alter for development environments so you don’t accidentally recreate your production database, losing all your data or applying changes to your database that might break your application.
Using our models in DAL and services
The data access layer (DAL) is where we implement our SQL queries, or in this case, where the Sequelize model queries run:
# db/dal/ingredient.ts import {Op} from 'sequelize' import {Ingredient} from '../models' import {GetAllIngredientsFilters} from './types' import {IngredientInput, IngredientOuput} from '../models/Ingredient' export const create = async (payload: IngredientInput): Promise<IngredientOuput> => { const ingredient = await Ingredient.create(payload) return ingredient } export const update = async (id: number, payload: Partial<IngredientInput>): Promise<IngredientOuput> => { const ingredient = await Ingredient.findByPk(id) if (!ingredient) { // @todo throw custom error throw new Error('not found') } const updatedIngredient = await (ingredient as Ingredient).update(payload) return updatedIngredient } export const getById = async (id: number): Promise<IngredientOuput> => { const ingredient = await Ingredient.findByPk(id) if (!ingredient) { // @todo throw custom error throw new Error('not found') } return ingredient } export const deleteById = async (id: number): Promise<boolean> => { const deletedIngredientCount = await Ingredient.destroy({ where: {id} }) return !!deletedIngredientCount } export const getAll = async (filters?: GetAllIngredientsFilters): Promise<IngredientOuput[]> => { return Ingredient.findAll({ where: { ...(filters?.isDeleted && {deletedAt: {[Op.not]: null}}) }, ...((filters?.isDeleted || filters?.includeDeleted) && {paranoid: true}) }) }
Adding the
paranoid: true option to the
findAll model method includes the soft-deleted records with
deletedAt set in the result. Otherwise, the results exclude soft deleted records by default.
In our DAL above, we defined some commonly needed CRUD queries using our
ModelInput type definition and placing any additional types in
db/dal/types.ts:
# db/dal/types.ts export interface GetAllIngredientsFilters { isDeleted?: boolean includeDeleted?: boolean }
💡 Sequelize ORM has some really cool model methods, including
findAndCountAll, which returns a list of records and a count of all records matching the filter criteria. This is really useful for returning paginated list responses in an API.
Now we can create our service, which acts as an intermediary between our controller and DAL:
# api/services/ingredientService.ts import * as ingredientDal from '../dal/ingredient' import {GetAllIngredientsFilters} from '../dal/types' import {IngredientInput, IngredientOuput} from '../models/Ingredient' export const create = (payload: IngredientInput): Promise<IngredientOuput> => { return ingredientDal.create(payload) } export const update = (id: number, payload: Partial<IngredientInput>): Promise<IngredientOuput> => { return ingredientDal.update(id, payload) } export const getById = (id: number): Promise<IngredientOuput> => { return ingredientDal.getById(id) } export const deleteById = (id: number): Promise<boolean> => { return ingredientDal.deleteById(id) } export const getAll = (filters: GetAllIngredientsFilters): Promise<IngredientOuput[]> => { return ingredientDal.getAll(filters) }
Powering up the model with routes and controllers
We’ve come a long way! Now that we have services fetching our data from our database, it’s time to bring all that magic to the public using routes and controllers.
Let’s start by creating our
Ingredients routes in
src/api/routes/ingredients.ts:
# src/api/routes/ingredients.ts import { Router } from 'express' const ingredientsRouter = Router() ingredientsRouter.get(':/slug', () => { // get ingredient }) ingredientsRouter.put('/:id', () => { // update ingredient }) ingredientsRouter.delete('/:id', () => { // delete ingredient }) ingredientsRouter.post('/', () => { // create ingredient }) export default ingredientsRouter
Our cookbook API will eventually have several routes, such as
Recipes and
Tags. So, we must create an
index.ts file to register the different routes to their base paths and have one central export to connect to our Express.js server from earlier:
# src/api/routes/index.ts import { Router } from 'express' import ingredientsRouter from './ingredients' const router = Router() router.use('/ingredients', ingredientsRouter) export default router
Let’s update our
src/index.ts to import our exported routes and register them to our Express.js server:
# src/index.ts import express, { Application, Request, Response } from 'express' import routes from './api/routes' const app: Application = express() ... app.use('/api/v1', routes)
After creating and connecting the routes, let’s create a controller to link to our routes and call the service methods.
To support typing the parameters and results between the routes and controllers, let’s add data transfer objects (DTOs) and mappers to transform the results:
# src/api/controllers/ingredient/index.ts import * as service from '../../../db/services/IngredientService' import {CreateIngredientDTO, UpdateIngredientDTO, FilterIngredientsDTO} from '../../dto/ingredient.dto' import {Ingredient} from '../../interfaces' import * as mapper from './mapper' export const create = async(payload: CreateIngredientDTO): Promise<Ingredient> => { return mapper.toIngredient(await service.create(payload)) } export const update = async (id: number, payload: UpdateIngredientDTO): Promise<Ingredient> => { return mapper.toIngredient(await service.update(id, payload)) } export const getById = async (id: number): Promise<Ingredient> => { return mapper.toIngredient(await service.getById(id)) } export const deleteById = async(id: number): Promise<Boolean> => { const isDeleted = await service.deleteById(id) return isDeleted } export const getAll = async(filters: FilterIngredientsDTO): Promise<Ingredient[]> => { return (await service.getAll(filters)).map(mapper.toIngredient) }
Now, update the router with the calls to the controller:
# src/api/routes/ingredients.ts import { Router, Request, Response} from 'express' import * as ingredientController from '../controllers/ingredient' import {CreateIngredientDTO, FilterIngredientsDTO, UpdateIngredientDTO} from '../dto/ingredient.dto' const ingredientsRouter = Router() ingredientsRouter.get(':/id', async (req: Request, res: Response) => { const id = Number(req.params.id) const result = await ingredientController.getById(id) return res.status(200).send(result) }) ingredientsRouter.put('/:id', async (req: Request, res: Response) => { const id = Number(req.params.id) const payload:UpdateIngredientDTO = req.body const result = await ingredientController.update(id, payload) return res.status(201).send(result) }) ingredientsRouter.delete('/:id', async (req: Request, res: Response) => { const id = Number(req.params.id) const result = await ingredientController.deleteById(id) return res.status(204).send({ success: result }) }) ingredientsRouter.post('/', async (req: Request, res: Response) => { const payload:CreateIngredientDTO = req.body const result = await ingredientController.create(payload) return res.status(200).send(result) }) ingredientsRouter.get('/', async (req: Request, res: Response) => { const filters:FilterIngredientsDTO = req.query const results = await ingredientController.getAll(filters) return res.status(200).send(results) }) export default ingredientsRouter
At this point, we can add a build script to run our API:
# package.json ... "scripts": { "dev": "nodemon src/index.ts", "build": "npx tsc" }, ...
To see the final product, run the API using
yarn run dev and visit our ingredient endpoints at http://localhost:3000/api/v1/ingredients.
Conclusion
In this article, we set up a simple TypeScript application with Express.js to use the Sequelize ORM and walked through initializing Sequelize, creating our models, and running queries through the ORM.
Using Sequelize with TypeScript in our project helps us write less code and abstract the database engine while defining strict types for model input and output. This makes our code is more consistent, even if we change database types, and can prevent the occurrence of SQL injection to our tables.
The entire code from this article is available on Github. I hope you found this article easy to follow and I would love to hear any ideas you have on cool ways to use Sequelize in your application or any questions you have in the comment section!