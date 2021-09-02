Using Redux Toolkit’s createAsyncThunk

While a Redux store possesses great state management features, it has no clue how to deal with asynchronous logic. Redux eschews handling asynchronous logic simply because it doesn’t know what you want to do with the data you fetched, let alone if it’s ever fetched — hello, errors. 🙂
Middleware has since been used in Redux applications to perform asynchronous tasks, with Redux Thunk’s middleware being the most popular package. A middleware is designed to enable developers to write logic that has side effects — which refers to any external interaction outside an existing client application, like fetching data from an API.
With Redux Toolkit, Redux Thunk is included by default, allowing
createAsyncThunk to perform delayed, asynchronous logic before sending the processed result to the reducers.
In this article, you’ll learn how to use the
createAsyncThunk API to perform asynchronous tasks in Redux apps.
Prerequisites
You’ll need to have some knowledge about Redux to understand Redux Toolkit. However, you can reference this post to learn how to create Redux apps with Redux Toolkit.
Understanding the function parameters
import { createSlice, createAsyncThunk } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' const initialState = { entities: [], loading: false, } const getPosts = createAsyncThunk( //action type string 'posts/getPosts', // callback function async (thunkAPI) => { const res = await fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts').then( (data) => data.json() ) return res }) export const postSlice = createSlice({ name: 'posts', initialState, reducers: {}, extraReducers: {}, }) export const postReducer = postSlice.reducer
The file above is a Redux slice in a React app. A slice is a function that contains your store and reducer functions used to modify store data. The
createSlice API is set to be the norm for writing Redux logic.
Within
createSlice, synchronous requests made to the store are handled in the
reducers object while
extraReducers handles asynchronous requests, which is our main focus.
Asynchronous requests created with
createAsyncThunk accept three parameters: an action type string, a callback function (referred to as a
payloadCreator), and an options object.
Taking the previous code block as a Redux store for a blog application, let’s examine
getPosts:
const getPosts = createAsyncThunk( 'posts/getPosts', async (thunkAPI) => { const res = await fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts').then( (data) => data.json() ) return res })
posts/getPosts is the action type string in this case. Whenever this function is dispatched from a component within our application,
createAsyncThunk generates promise lifecycle action types using this string as a prefix:
- pending:
posts/getPosts/pending
- fulfilled:
posts/getPosts/fulfilled
- rejected:
posts/getPosts/rejected
On its initial call,
createAsyncThunk dispatches the
posts/getPosts/pending lifecycle action type. The
payloadCreator then executes to return either a result or an error.
In the event of an error,
posts/getPosts/rejected is dispatched and
createAsyncThunk should either return a rejected promise containing an
Error instance, a plain descriptive message, or a resolved promise with a
RejectWithValue argument as returned by the
thunkAPI.rejectWithValue function (more on
thunkAPI and error handling momentarily).
If our data fetch is successful, the
posts/getPosts/fulfilled action type gets dispatched.
The
options parameter is an object containing different configurations for the
createAsyncThunk API. View the list of available options.
The three lifecycle action types mentioned earlier can then be evaluated in
extraReducers, where we make our desired changes to the store. In this case, let’s populate
entities with some data and appropriately set the loading state in each action type:
import { createSlice, createAsyncThunk } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' const initialState = { entities: [], loading: false, } const getPosts = createAsyncThunk( 'posts/getPosts', async (thunkAPI) => { const res = await fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts').then( (data) => data.json() ) return res }) export const postSlice = createSlice({ name: 'posts', initialState, reducers: {}, extraReducers: { [getPosts.pending]: (state) => { state.loading = true }, [getPosts.fulfilled]: (state, { payload }) => { state.loading = false state.entities = payload }, [getPosts.rejected]: (state) => { state.loading = false }, }, }) export const postReducer = postSlice.reducer
If you’re new to Redux Toolkit, the state logic above might seem off to you. Redux Toolkit makes use of the Immer library, which allows developers to write mutable logic in reducer functions. Immer then converts your mutable logic to immutable logic under the hood.
Also, notice the function expression. For personal preference, I’ve used the map-object notation to handle the requests, mainly because this approach looks tidier.
The recommended way to handle requests is the builder callback notation because this approach has better TypeScript support (and thus IDE autocomplete even for JavaScript users).
N.B.: As your application grows, you will continue to make more asynchronous requests to your backend API and in turn handle their lifecycle action types. Consolidating all this logic into one file makes the file harder to read. I wrote an article on my approach to separating logic in your Redux Toolkit applications.
Dispatching actions in components
By using
useSelector and
useDispatch from react-redux, we can read state from a Redux store and dispatch any action from a component, respectively.
Let’s set up a component to dispatch
getPosts when it mounts:
import { useEffect } from 'react' import { useDispatch, useSelector } from 'react-redux' import { getPosts } from '../redux/features/posts/postThunk' export default function Home() { const dispatch = useDispatch() const { entities, loading } = useSelector((state) => state.posts) useEffect(() => { dispatch(getPosts()) }, []) if (loading) return <p>Loading...</p> return ( <div> <h2>Blog Posts</h2> {entities.map((post) => ( <p key={post.id}>{post.title}</p> ))} </div> ) }
The Redux DevTools extension gives real-time information on the dispatch of any lifecycle action type.
It’s important to note that
payloadCreator accepts only two parameters, one of them being a custom argument that may be used in your request and the other being
thunkAPI.
thunkAPI is an object containing all of the parameters that are normally passed to a Redux Thunk function — like
dispatch and
getState. Take a look at all the acceptable parameters.
If your request requires more than one parameter, you can pass in an object when you dispatch the reducer function:
dispatch(getPosts({ category: 'politics', sortBy: 'name' })
Handling errors in
createAsyncThunk
Remember that when your
payloadCreator returns a rejected promise, the
rejected action is dispatched (with
action.payload as
undefined). Most times, we want to display custom error messages rather than the message returned in the
Error object.
By using
thunkAPI, you can return a resolved promise to the reducer, which has
action.payload set to a custom value of your choice.
thunkAPI uses its
rejectWithValue property to perform this.
Let’s say we want to add a new post to the blog. Our
createAsyncThunk function would look something like this:
const post = { title: 'lorem', body: 'ipsum' } const addPost = createAsyncThunk( 'posts/addPost', async (post, { rejectWithValue }) => { try { const response = await fetch( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(post), header: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, } ) const data = await response.json() return data } catch (err) { // You can choose to use the message attached to err or write a custom error return rejectWithValue('Opps there seems to be an error') } } )
Then evaluate
posts/addPost/rejected in
extraReducers:
extraReducers: { [addPost.rejected]: (state, action) => { // returns 'Opps there seems to be an error' console.log(action.payload) } }
We’ve come to a close here, devs. So far we’ve been able to go over the basic features of
createAsyncThunk and see how it works with the reducers in the slice function. The API also has some more advanced topics like canceling requests, which you can read further on.
Conclusion
To conclude, I’d like to mention Redux Toolkit’s RTK Query data fetching API.
RTK Query is a purpose-built, data-fetching and caching solution for Redux apps, which can eliminate the need to write any thunks or reducers to manage data fetching. So if you’ve dabbled with a library like React Query, it would be wise to use RTK Query for asynchronous logic in Redux because the syntax is quite similar.