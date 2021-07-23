Using Chart.js in React

Data visualization has always been an important part of software engineering and frontend development in particular. There’s always a need to visualize data for our users to help them better understand what is going on in our application.

Chart.js is a popular JavaScript library used for creating flexible charts on websites, and in this tutorial, I’ll show you how to use Chart.js in a React environment.

Rather than doing something straightforward like displaying a chart with makeshift data, we’re going to create an application that pulls cryptocurrency prices from an API and displays it in a bar chart.

CoinCap’s API provides us with real-time cryptocurrency prices, which we’ll feed to our React component.

Prerequisites

For this tutorial, you’ll need a basic understanding of the React framework. React’s documentation is a good place to start.

Creating the project

I’ll be using CodeSandbox to set up a new React app as opposed to downloading the files locally using CRA. You can play around with the tutorial’s sandbox here.

To quickly set up a React template in CodeSandbox, open up a new tab in your browser and type in react.new (thank me later 😉).

Next, in the dependencies section, add these two libraries:

chart.js

react-chartjs-2

React-chartjs-2 is a React wrapper for Chart.js 2.0 and 3.0, letting us use Chart.js elements as React components.

Fetching the data

From the file tree, open up App.js . In here, we’ll fetch the data from the API and pass the result to a separate component for rendering the chart.

Replace the contents of App.js with the code below:

import { useEffect } from "react" export default function App() { useEffect(() => { const fetchPrices = async () => { const res = await fetch("https://api.coincap.io/v2/assets/?limit=5") const data = await res.json() console.log(data) } fetchPrices() }, []); return ( <div className="App"> Hello Codesandbox </div> ); }

We’ve created a function, fetchPrices , which makes a request to the CoinCap API.

By default, the API returns an object with a data property that is an array of 100 cryptocurrency objects. Because we won’t be needing that many results, I’ve attached the limit parameter at the end of the URL, requesting only the first 5 objects.

fetchPrices has also been called in a useEffect hook with an empty dependency array, which means that the function runs as soon as the App component is mounted.

Let’s take a look at the result of the data we’ve fetched:

{data: Array(5), timestamp: 1625898595698} data: Array(5) 1. ▶0: Object id: "bitcoin" rank: "1" symbol: "BTC" name: "Bitcoin" priceUsd: "33692.0391437919079095" 2. ▶1: Object // ...more data

We’ll only need the name and priceUsd properties from data to create our chart.

Chart.js React components

The React components from react-chartjs-2 take in two main props: data and options . Here is a list of the acceptable props.

The data prop takes in an object similar to the one below:

const data = { labels: ['Red', 'Orange', 'Blue'], // datasets is an array of objects where each object represents a set of data to display corresponding to the labels above. for brevity, we'll keep it at one object datasets: [ { label: 'Popularity of colours' data: [55, 23, 96], // you can set indiviual colors for each bar backgroundColor: [ 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6)' 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6)' 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6)' ], borderWidth: 1, } ] }

backgroundColor and borderWidth are just some of the properties that can be added to the datasets array. View the full list of acceptable proprieties.

Now that we have an idea of how the object in the data prop is set up, we can replicate the object with the data fetched from CoinCap’s API. We’ll import the useState hook and use it to create a chartData variable:

import { useState, useEffect } from "react" export default function App() { useEffect(() => { const fetchPrices = async () => { const res = await fetch("https://api.coincap.io/v2/assets/?limit=5") const data = await res.json() console.log(data) } fetchPrices() }, []) const [chartData, setChartData] = useState({}) return ( <div className="App"> Hello Codesandbox </div> ); }

This piece of state holds the data object, which would be passed to the Chart.js Bar component.

Now we can populate the labels and data arrays with data from the API. To achieve this, we’ll use the map method to create an array of the values gotten from the API:

useEffect(() => { const fetchPrices = async () => { const res = await fetch("https://api.coincap.io/v2/assets/?limit=5") const data = await res.json() setChartData({ labels: data.data.map((crypto) => crypto.name), datasets: [ { label: "Price in USD", data: data.data.map((crypto) => crypto.priceUsd), backgroundColor: [ "#ffbb11", "#ecf0f1", "#50AF95", "#f3ba2f", "#2a71d0" ] } ] }); }; fetchPrices() }, []);

With that completed, proceed to create the Chart component. Create a components folder in the root of your app and add a file called Chart.js to it. Import this component into App.js :

import { useState, useEffect } from "react" import { Chart } from "../components/Chart"; export default function App() { // ... const [chartData, setChartData] = useState({}) return ( <div className="App"> <Chart chartData={chartData} /> </div> ) }

Creating the chart component

The react-chartjs-2 package offers a variety of chart types to select from. These include Line , Bar , Pie , Doughnut , etc.

We’ll be using the Bar component in this case:

import { Bar } from "react-chartjs-2"; export const BarChart = ({ chartData }) => { return ( <div> <Bar data={chartData} options={{ plugins: { title: { display: true, text: "Cryptocurrency prices" }, legend: { display: true, position: "bottom" } } }} /> </div> ); };

In the code above, we’ve destructured chartData from the props and used it as the value of the data prop. The options prop, like data , accepts an object in which we can tweak different parts of our chart like the title , legend , and others. Check out all the configurable options.

And that wraps up our project! The above configurations will now result in the chart below.

Conclusion

You’ve seen how to display charts in websites using Chart.js and React, but it goes much further than this example.

I encourage you to visit the Chart.js documentation to learn more about the library and delve into the options to see more ways to configure your charts.

