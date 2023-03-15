How and why to use attribute selectors in CSS

The CSS attribute selector is an ultimate life hack that provides an efficient way to style HTML elements; in this article, we’ll learn about attribute selectors, covering what they are, where they’re needed, and how they compare to the basic CSS selectors. Let’s get started!
Jump ahead:
- What is an attribute selector?
[attribute]selector
[attribute="value"]selector
[attribute~="value"]selector
[attribute|="value"]selector
[attribute^="value"]selector
[attribute$="value"]selector
[attribute*="value"]selector
- CSS basic selectors vs. CSS attribute selectors: A demo
What is an attribute selector?
All HTML elements have properties associated with them called attributes, which help to define the characteristics of the element. With attribute selectors, you can effectively style various elements based on their respective attributes. For example, a
div element could have an
ID attribute. An attribute is made up of two parts, the
name and
value:
<div id ="main-content"> <p>This is a quick example of attributes</p> </div>
As its name implies, the main functionality of an attribute selector is to select elements based on their attributes or attribute value. The example below selects all
<a> elements with a
href attribute:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> <title>CSS Attribute Selectors</title> <style type="text/css"> a[href] { color: red; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Attribute Selectors Example</h1> <span>List of continents</span> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.europe.com">Europe</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.asia.com">Asia</a></li> <li><a target="_blank" href="http://www.africa.com">Africa</a></li> <li>North America</li> <li>South America</li> <li><a href="http://www.australia.com">Australia</a></li> <li><a target="_blank" href="http://www.antartica.com">Antartica</a></li> </ul> </body> </html>
In the example above, all elements with the
href attribute appear in red. Now, let’s discuss several different types of attribute selectors and explore the benefits they offer when used in CSS.
[attribute] selector
We use the
[attribute] selector to select an element with a specified attribute. In the following example, the
[attribute] selector selects all
<a> elements with a
target attribute:
a[target="_blank"] { background-color: grey; }
[attribute="value"] selector
The
[attribute="value"] selector enables us to select elements with a specific attribute and value:
[title="shoppinglist"] { background-color: yellow; }
In the example above,
[attribute="value"] selects all elements with a
title attribute and an attribute value of
shoppinglist.
[attribute~="value"] selector
With the
[attribute~="value"] selector, you can select elements with an attribute value containing a specific word.
In the following example, we select all elements with a
title attribute containing a space-separated list of words, one of which is
"fruit":
[title~="fruit"] { border: 7px solid yellow; }
The example above will match elements with
title="fruit",
title="orange fruit", and
title="fruit basket", but not
title="a-fruit" or
title="fruits".
[attribute|="value"] selector
We use the
[attribute|="value"] selector to target elements with either a specified attribute value or elements with the specified value followed by a hyphen,
-.
Keep in mind that the value must be either a single word, like
class="south", or the word followed by a hyphen
- , for example,
class="south-east". For reference, consider the example below:
[class|="south"] { background: green; }
[attribute^="value"] selector
With the
[attribute^="value"] selector, we select elements whose value begins with the specified attribute. For example,
[attribute^="value"] selects all
<a> tags whose
href attributes have beginning values of
http:
a[href^= "http"]{ colour :green; }
Keep in mind that the specified value doesn’t have to be an entire word.
[attribute$="value"] selector
The
[attribute$="value"] selector selects an element based on what its attribute value ends with. Therefore, we can specify a word and select elements with attributes ending with the specified value.
In the code below, we select all
<a> tags with
href attributes that have a value ending with
a[href$=".pdf"]{ colour : pink; }
[attribute*="value"] selector
We use the
[attribute*="value"] selector to select elements whose attribute value contains a specified value. In the example below, the
[attribute*="value"] selector selects all elements with a class attribute and value containing
"room":
[class*="room"] { background: yellow; }
CSS basic selectors vs. CSS attribute selectors
Now that we’re familiar with the various CSS attribute selectors, we’ll demonstrate how they compare to the basic CSS selectors for styling an item’s properties on a webpage.
Suppose we have the following list of links that we need to style categorically:
<div class="links"> <a href="http://amy.com/section">Open Site</a> <a href="https://amy.com/private_section">Private Site</a> <a href="docs/amy.pdf">My Documents</a> <a href="http://amy.com/files/data.xml">My XML Files</a> </div>
Without the attribute selector, we‘re a bit limited in how far we can go with styling each list’s properties:
body { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; height: 100vh; font-family:sans-serif; } .links a { padding: 15px 20px; margin: 0 20px; font-weight: bold; text-decoration: none; }
CSS attribute selectors allow us to do much more. For example, suppose we want to assign all links that have an
href beginning with
https a font size of 50px. We can achieve this by using the
begin with selector. Apply the style with the following CSS code:
a[href^="https"] { font-size: 50px; }
The link with
Private Site is the only link that has a font size of 50px because it is the only link that has an
href attribute with a value beginning with
https:
To achieve this same styling with basic CSS selectors, the process would be a bit longer. First, we have to give the
Private Site link a class name as an identifier, then style that class name. Therefore, anytime we want to add a custom font size to a link using basic CSS selectors, we have to keep repeating the particular class name to the
a element. The markup would be written as follows:
<a href="https://amy.com/private_section" class="increase-fontsize">Private Site</a>
The CSS would look like the following:
a.increase-fontsize { font-size: 50px; }
As another example, imagine that from our list of links, we want to style links with a
ends with selector:
a[href$=".pdf"] { text-decoration-line: overline underline; text-decoration-style: wavy; }
Now, we can see that the link with the
Once again, to achieve this without using CSS attribute selectors, we would first have to attach an ID or class name to the links that have a
<a href="docs/amy.pdf" class="pdf-file">My Documents</a>
With the appropriate style for the class, the code would be as follows:
a.pdf-file { text-decoration-line: overline underline; text-decoration-style: wavy; }
Conclusion
In this article, we’ve discussed all of the CSS attribute selectors available at the time of writing, considering the various ways to use them and understanding why we need them.
Many HTML elements, like
<a /> and
<img />, have various kinds of attributes. For example, the
<a /> tag has attributes like the
href and
target, while the
<img /> tag also has attributes like
src and
alt.
The attributes provided by these elements allow us to add extra information to the given element. For example, the
alt attribute in an
image tag indicates that the text should be displayed in case the image is not properly rendered on the DOM.
With attribute selectors, we can tap into the higher powers of specifying rules, amplifying the additional information that we place on an HTML element. In this tutorial, we demoed using the basic CSS selectors as well as the CSS attribute selectors for styling.
I hope you enjoy the superpowers of CSS, and feel free to leave a comment if you get stuck. Happy coding!
Is your frontend hogging your users' CPU?As web frontends get increasingly complex, resource-greedy features demand more and more from the browser. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking client-side CPU usage, memory usage, and more for all of your users in production, try LogRocket.https://logrocket.com/signup/
LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording everything that happens in your web app, mobile app, or website. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on key frontend performance metrics, replay user sessions along with application state, log network requests, and automatically surface all errors.
Modernize how you debug web and mobile apps — Start monitoring for free.