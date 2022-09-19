Understanding Flutter streams

Join Lewis Cianci on October 12th at 7 a.m. EDT and learn how to use Flutter streams; a necessary part of handling and processing asynchronous data — take a deep dive into cleaning up the stream subscription, handling errors, and setting up streams in a Flutter application.

In this meetup, you’ll learn:

What Flutter streams are

How we can use a StreamController and how we can emit events into it

and how we can emit events into it How we can use a StreamBuilder in Flutter to update our UI