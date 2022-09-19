Understanding Flutter streams

Join Lewis Cianci on October 12th at 7 a.m. EDT and learn how to use Flutter streams; a necessary part of handling and processing asynchronous data — take a deep dive into cleaning up the stream subscription, handling errors, and setting up streams in a Flutter application.
In this meetup, you’ll learn:
- What Flutter streams are
- How we can use a
StreamControllerand how we can emit events into it
- How we can use a
StreamBuilderin Flutter to update our UI
YOUR HOST:
Lewis Cianci
Lewis is a software developer from Australia. He has extensive experience with Flutter and likes creating content for online businesses, mobile apps, and coming up with solutions to hard problems.
October 12th | 7 a.m EDT
Recording to be sent afterwards