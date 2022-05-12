Understanding animation and transition timing functions in CSS

A dictionary will define animation as the illusion of motion. Like cartoons, animations are multiple drawings filmed in succession to create the illusion of movement. Animations are used to make websites more engaging and can be used to draw the user’s attention, oftentimes showing that a button is clickable.
Animations can be subtle or elaborate — you decide. In this post, we’ll look at timing functions. Timing functions help control how animations behave over a specified duration. Before we go further, let’s look at the CSS properties responsible for creating animations in the first place.
There are two ways to animate web elements in CSS: the
animation and
transition properties. The
animation property allows you to change the properties of an element over a specific duration, while
transition defines how an element changes over a specific duration.
You might be wondering, what’s the difference? I’ll tell you.
animation needs
@keyframes, meaning a start and endpoint must be specified. Keyframes are used for multistep animations.
Simpler web animations can be created using
transition. The animation must be triggered by something, like a click or
:hover.
animation and
transition are shorthands for an array of properties that control duration, delay, iteration, etc. But, as stated earlier, this post will focus solely on timing functions.
- What are timing functions?
- Global timing functions
- Browser support
- Bonus property
What are timing functions?
The
animation-timing-function specifies the speed curve of an animation. The
transition-timing-function specifies the speed curve of a transition effect. Déjà vu.
A curve, graphically, is a connection of multiple points. Each
animation or
transition period is divided into points that make up the speed curve, and timing functions define how the element behaves at each of these points. The
animation property is divided into
@keyframes, like the FPS (frames per second) of a camera.
The
animation-timing-function and
transition-timing-function can stand alone as separate CSS properties or be included as a value in the
animation or
transition shorthand property.
So, you could have your
animation like this:
animation: <name> <duration> <timing-function>;
Or like this:
animation-name: name; animation-duration: 500ms; animation-timing-function: ease;
The same with
transition:
transition: <property> <duration> <timing-function>;
Or:
transition-property: transform; transition-duration: 500ms; transition-timing-function: ease;
There are nine timing functions in CSS, including:
linear
ease
ease-in
ease-out
ease-in-out
cubic-bezier()
step-end
step-start
steps()
The first six are easing functions and can be used with both
animation and
transition. The last three are step functions used with the
animation property.
linear timing function
linear animations move at a constant speed. This function isn’t exactly an easing function, as there’s no variation from start to finish. The speed curve will be a straight line graph.
ease timing function
Animations with the
ease function start slowly, speed up, and then end slowly. This is the default timing function used if no timing function is added to the animation.
The speed of the animation at the end is slower than at the start.
Let’s demonstrate these two timing functions. We’re going to have a race across the stars!
Meet our racers,
ease and
linear:
Let’s use a simple HTML markup:
<body> <div class="container"> <div class="rockets rocket-1"><img src="Rocket1.png"></div> <div class="rockets rocket-2"><img src="Rocket2.png"></div> </div> </body>
Then some basic CSS:
body { margin: 0px; padding: 0px; } *{ box-sizing: border-box; } .container{ width: 100%; height: 300px; background: rgba(224,214,233, 0.5) } .rockets{ width: 500px; height: 100px; transition-duration: 2s; transition-property: transform; display: flex; align-items: center; } .rockets img{ height: 100px; border-right: 1px solid red;/*To track the speed easily*/ }
Now, the animation proper. We’ve gone with
transition, so the trigger is going to be
:hover.
.container:hover .rockets{ transform: translateX(500px); } .rocket-1{ transition-timing-function: linear; } .rocket-2{ transition-timing-function: ease; }
The resulting animations:
At first glance, it looks like
ease is faster than
linear, but they both have the same
animation-duration. When you watch closely, you’ll see that they both end at the same point. It seems we have a tie!
ease-in,
ease-out, and
ease-in-out timing functions
Animations with the
ease-in timing function start slow and speed up towards the end.
ease-out is the opposite, with a fast start and slow end.
ease-in-out animations start slow, speed up in the middle, and end slow. It’s similar to the
ease timing function, but here the curve is symmetrical. The speed of the animation at the start is equal to the speed at the end.
Ready for the second race?
.rocket-1{ transition-timing-function: ease-in; } .rocket-2{ transition-timing-function: ease-out; } .rocket-3{ transition-timing-function: ease-in-out }
Ready, set,
:hover, and go!
cubic-bezier()timing function
The cubic Bezier curve is defined by control points that draw a smooth curve. All easing functions have Bezier curves.
The
linear timing function is a Bezier curve with only two control points. It can also be a quadratic curve, with three control points.
cubic-bezier(P1,P2,P3,P4)
P1 and
P3 must be within
0 and
1.
P2 and
P4 can be as high as possible and can also hold negative values. It’s best to keep all control points between
-1 and
1 to avoid super jerky and bouncy animations.
Let’s demonstrate. We’ll go with random values for the control points.
.rocket-1{ transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.66,.39,.21,.67); } .rocket-2{ transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(1,-0.42,.42,-0.39); } .rocket-3{ transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.57,1.34,.21,0); }
Hover on the rockets to see the result:
You can choose to manually enter the values for the control points, but it might take time to find the right easing for your animation. There are two ways you can choose the perfect
cubic-bezier() speed: using the inspector tool or using a cubic Bezier generator.
Using the inspector tool
First, the animated element should be given any timing function. Access the dev tools by right clicking on the web element and select Inspect or Inspect element, depending on the browser.
If you’re using the
animation or
transition shorthand keyword, there will be a dropdown icon beside the property name. Click that to reveal a list of multiple property values that include the timing function. Otherwise, you have it as a separate property.
You’ll find a curve icon beside the name of the timing function that opens up a cubic Bezier editor. You can compare the default easing functions.
Or cycle through their variations. Click on and adjust the handles to get the
cubic-bezier(). There’s a visualizer to help you decide.
When you find a suitable speed curve, copy the
cubic-bezier() and paste it into your project.
Using a cubic Bezier generator
Head over to cubic-bezier.com and you’ll find a great tool that helps you create Bezier speed curves. Play with the handles until you get a curve you like. Preview and compare with the default easing functions. Copy and paste into your project and you’re all set!
step-end,
step-start, and
steps() timing functions
These timing functions break animations into equal sections or steps.
The
step-end timing function starts the animation after the first
@keyframe and skips a step at the end.
step-start is the opposite: the steps start as soon as the animation begins.
Let’s demonstrate how it works:
.rockets{ width: 500px; height: 100px; animation-duration: 2s; animation-name: flight; animation-iteration-count: infinite; animation-direction: alternate-reverse; display: flex; align-items: center; } .rocket-1{ animation-timing-function: step-end; } .rocket-2{ animation-timing-function: step-start; } @keyframes flight{ 0%{transform: none;} 25%{transform: translateX(125px);} 50%{transform: translateX(250px);} 75%{transform: translateX(375px);} 100%{transform: translateX(500px);} }
The result:
The
step-start rocket is a step ahead because it jumps to the first
@keyframe as soon as the animation begins.
If you want to be a bit more intricate, you can use
steps() to specify the number of steps or sections you want in your animation. For instance:
.rocket-1{ animation-timing-function: steps(5); } .rocket-2{ animation-timing-function: steps(10); } .rocket-3{ animation-timing-function: steps(20); } @keyframes flight{ 0%{transform: none;} 100%{transform: translateX(500px);} }
See the result here:
There are keywords you can use with the
steps() timing function in addition to the number of steps:
jump-start
jump-end
jump-both
jump-none
jump-start and
jump-end work the same way as
step-start and
step-end.
jump-both means the animation skips a step at both ends.
jump-none means the animation doesn’t skip a step, and each step is evenly spaced throughout the duration.
.rocket-1{ animation-timing-function: steps(5,jump-end); } .rocket-2{ animation-timing-function: steps(5,jump-start); } .rocket-3{ animation-timing-function: steps(5,jump-both); } .rocket-4{ animation-timing-function: steps(5,jump-none); } @keyframes flight{ 0%{transform: none;} 100%{transform: translateX(500px);} }
The result is here:
Global timing functions
These global properties work for every CSS property. They include:
inherit: This gives a child element the same properties of the parent if they can be inherited. If the properties aren’t inherited, they revert back to
initial
initial: You might think using
initialis just another way of using the default value of the CSS property, but that’s not always the case. With timing functions,
initialis the same as the default value
ease
revert: This sets the properties of an element to the default CSS values of the browser
unset: This keyword works like
revertbut with a twist. It affects both inherited and non-inherited properties
The above elements are CSS inheritance properties. Unfortunately,
animation-timing-function and
transition-timing-function are non-inherited properties, so we won’t see anything new, but let’s look at them one after the other.
So, if the property is inherited,
unset gives it the
inherit value. And if it is non-inherited, the property is set to its
initial value.
Browser support
The following properties and functions are supported on all modern browsers:
Safari 4–5 doesn’t support any of the
step timing functions. The
jump keywords are supported on every browser except Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge 12–18, Firefox 2–64, Chrome 4–76, Safari 3.1–13.1 and Opera 10–63.
Bonus property
Since we’re dealing with timing, there’s a property that can be used alongside the timing functions:
-delay.
animation-delay and
transition-delay make animations wait for a moment before they start.
You can include it with the shorthand:
animation: <name> <duration> <timing-function> <delay>; transition: <property> <duration> <timing-function> <delay>;
No matter the order of the properties, the second time value in the declaration will always be the delay property. So, if we had a declaration like this:
transition: transform 2s 1s ease;
The
transition-delay is
1s. This also applies to
animation.
Let’s demonstrate with the rockets:
.rocket-1{ transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.66,.39,.21,.67); transition-delay: 500ms; } .rocket-2{ transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.66,.39,.21,.67); transition-delay: 700ms; } .rocket-3{ transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.66,.39,.21,.67); transition-delay: 1s; }
This could be used to load different sections of a webpage without having to define a different
animation or
transition for each section.
Conclusion
Animations are a great way to interact with visitors and deliver engaging content. It is important that they are kept to a minimum, however, as animating too many properties on the same webpage or at the same time can have a detrimental effect on performance. Also, I recommend keeping the duration short. One second is longer than you think, and animations should ideally be in milliseconds.
We’ve looked at how timing functions control the speed and behavior of web animations. From easing to step functions, can you see them in practical scenarios? Buttons, progress bars, text cards, and so much more can be animated. Try them out and create something great!
