Troubleshooting a Next.js app with ESLint

ESLint is an amazing tool that enforces code styles and helps keep our code clean. It can help prevent bugs and allow us to write much more readable code. In addition to independent developers, using this tool will also help if you working on a team and help maintain some consistency throughout projects across multiple developers.

In this article, I’m going to show you how to set up and troubleshoot with ESLint in a Next.js application.

Setting up ESLint with Next.js

Inside your Next.js app, add a new script called lint — its value should be next lint :

"scripts" : { ... "lint": "next lint" }

Now run:

yarn lint

You will be shown a message saying, “How would you like to configure ESLint?” I recommend using “Strict”, but you can choose whatever your needs require.

You will now see a new .eslintrc.json file has been created for you. You can use this file to customize the rules.

Custom rules and plugins

Custom rules and plugins are of great importance while using ESLint, as they define how you want to structure the code, when to give warnings, and when to give errors.

Firstly, rename .eslintrc.json to .eslintrc.js . Now, let’s look at how we can apply some strict rules to maintain a good code structure. This is the ESLint config that I like to use:

const prettierConfig = require("./.prettierrc.js"); module.exports = { env: { browser: true, commonjs: true, es2021: true, node: true, }, extends: [ "eslint:recommended", "plugin:react/recommended", "plugin:react-hooks/recommended", "plugin:prettier/recommended", "plugin:@typescript-eslint/eslint-recommended", "plugin:@typescript-eslint/recommended", "next/core-web-vitals", ], parserOptions: { ecmaFeatures: { jsx: true, }, ecmaVersion: 12, sourceType: "module", }, plugins: ["react"], rules: { // Possible errors "no-console": "warn", // Best practices "dot-notation": "error", "no-else-return": "error", "no-floating-decimal": "error", "no-sequences": "error", // Stylistic "array-bracket-spacing": "error", "computed-property-spacing": ["error", "never"], curly: "error", "no-lonely-if": "error", "no-unneeded-ternary": "error", "one-var-declaration-per-line": "error", quotes: [ "error", "single", { allowTemplateLiterals: false, avoidEscape: true, }, ], // ES6 "array-callback-return": "off", "prefer-const": "error", // Imports "import/prefer-default-export": "off", "sort-imports": [ "error", { ignoreCase: true, ignoreDeclarationSort: true, }, ], "no-unused-expressions": "off", "no-prototype-builtins": "off", // REACT "react/jsx-uses-react": "off", "react/react-in-jsx-scope": "off", "jsx-a11y/href-no-hash": [0], "react/display-name": 0, "react/no-deprecated": "error", "react/no-unsafe": [ "error", { checkAliases: true, }, ], "react/jsx-sort-props": [ "error", { ignoreCase: true, }, ], "react-hooks/rules-of-hooks": "error", "react-hooks/exhaustive-deps": 0, // Prettier // eslint looks for the prettier config at the top level of the package/app // but the config lives in the `config/` directory. Passing the config here // to get around this. "prettier/prettier": ["error", prettierConfig], }, settings: { react: { version: "detect", }, }, };

Let’s go over this file in more detail.

React

Here, I am using the React and react-hooks plugin, as it comes with some default configurations and also helps to customize the code structure.

You can set it to show errors on things like using deprecated/unsafe things, sorting props, etc. To use this, add the following packages:

npm i -D eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-react-hooks # npm yarn add -D eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-react-hooks # yarn

Here are some examples where the ESLint React and react-hooks plugins will help you troubleshoot faster:

Using hooks conditionally

Not adding items in the dependency array of useEffect

Calling hooks outside of a hook or a React component

Formatting

Formatting is an important issue, as some people might not follow a style, which can cause further issues, so here we are using Prettier and the Prettier plugin to make sure that the formatting is maintained.

I have created this .prettierrc.js file to add some formatting options:

module.exports = { arrowParens: 'avoid', singleQuote: true, trailingComma: 'all', tabWidth: 4, endOfLine: 'auto', };

You need to install the Prettier plugin to use this:

npm i -D eslint-config-prettier # npm yarn add -D eslint-config-prettier # yarn

And as you can see, I have also added the sort import options in the ESLint config. These make sure that the imports are also sorted properly. There is a Prettier plugin for this called @trivago/prettier-plugin-sort-imports.

So, basically, if the code is not formatted in the correct format or the imports are not sorted, then this plugin will shout at you!

TypeScript

There is another ESLint plugin for typescript that improves the typings, and typing errors in general, if you are not passing the correct value or type. This also gives warnings where you use types like any , which should not be used.

npm i -D @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin # npm yarn add -D @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin # yarn

Next.js

There is a plugin made by the Next.js team that prompts you to use more of the amazing features of Next.js; for example, using the Next <Image /> component instead of the normal <img />.

This also gives warnings about more Next.js components like <Link> . So, for example, if you don’t pass in passHref where it is needed, it would warn you that you should pass in the passHref prop. This helps in the _document.tsx file as well, because some of the imports for this file are different from the rest of the files!

Installation:

npm i eslint-config-next -D # npm yarn add -D eslint-config-next # yarn

General code styles

I also have some general rules for clean code, like no else return statements, using const where possible, no unneeded ternary, and giving warnings if there are console logs present, because usually in production there typically shouldn’t be any console logs. These make sure that code is consistent throughout the codebase. You can add or reduce this config as your preference!

Conclusion

ESLint is extremely useful and using it in Next.js will help you and your teammates ready your code easily and troubleshoot bugs easily 🚀. It will take some time to get used to it but it will definitely help you in the long run!

