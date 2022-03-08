Top React dashboard libraries

Dashboards visually display important metrics, providing modern enterprise application owners and administrators with sharable insights that can be helpful for monitoring performance, spotting trends, and identifying issues.
There are many options available for building a dashboard application, and the choice of framework is often the most important factor. In my opinion, you can’t go wrong with React. It’s the most popular and versatile UI framework available.
React offers seamless integration with multiple third-party frontend tools and packages, enabling large chunks of data to be manipulated and visualized (e.g., charts, graphs, and data grids) with ease. But using React to build a dashboard from scratch can take a lot of time and effort. The same is true of other frontend technologies.
In this article, I’ll share a curated list of the best free, open source dashboard templates that are sophisticated enough to be standalone libraries and that can be easily set up and modified for projects as needed.
Let’s take a look at the following React dashboard libraries:
- React-admin
- Ant Design Pro
- React Dashboard
- Material Dashboard React
- Volt React Dashboard
- Airframe React
- Core UI React
- Shards React
- React Reduction
- Argon Dashboard React
- Mosaic Lite
- Paper Dashboard React
- Azia
- Star Admin React
React-admin
First on the list is React-admin, a comprehensive, open source library for building data-driven admin dashboards.
React-admin is based on the React framework and is powered by popular UI, data management, and routing technologies such as Material UI, Redux, React Final Form, and React Router. This library uses data providers to easily adapt to several backend architectures like GraphQL, REST, and SOAP.
React-admin’s loosely coupled design makes it very easy to replace any of its core systems. For example, you could use Bootstrap instead of the default Material Designs. This library can be integrated into an existing project or used as a standalone project with either JavaScript or TypeScript.
Features:
- Data validation
- Internationalization (i18n)
- Theming
- Authentication (OAuth and more)
- WYSIWYG editor
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm install react-admin
Install via Yarn:
yarn add react-admin
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 18.9k+
- License: MIT
- npm weekly downloads: 47k+
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
Ant Design Pro
Ant Design Pro is a free, open source UI library for scaffolding production-ready admin interface solutions for enterprise applications.
The library is based on the React Umi and Ant Design UI library, so it’s highly customizable, well documented, and has an easy learning curve.
Ant Design Pro is maintained by the Ant Group and Alibaba, a large ecommerce corporation. The library is regularly updated and well maintained. Ant Design Pro provides developers the option to choose between JavaScript or TypeScript for development.
Features:
- Responsiveness
- Theming
- Internationalization (i18n)
- UI testing
Quick start:
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/ant-design/ant-design-pro.git --depth=1
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 31.3k+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
React Dashboard
React Dashboard is an admin library created by Flatonic, a company that offers free and premium templates for various JavaScript frameworks. React Dashboard is a free admin dashboard built with React, Bootstrap, React Router, Redux, and GraphQL.
This library comes with a working Node.js backend integration, allowing for easy data visualization and authentication.
Features:
- Authentication
- Responsiveness
- Flatlogic CSS set
- CRUD operations
Quick start:
Clone the repo:
git clone -o react-dashboard -b master --single-branch \ https://github.com/flatlogic/react-dashboard.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 1.4k+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo
Material Dashboard React
Material Design React is a developer-friendly admin dashboard library based on Google’s Material Design (MUI) and React.
This library comes with pre-built design blocks that ensure a seamless development process. It also offers over 70 frontend individual elements such as buttons, inputs, and cards that can be easily modified using MUI’s styled API and sx prop (custom styling).
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm i material-dashboard-react
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/creativetimofficial/material-dashboard-react.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 2k+
- NPM weekly downloads: 392+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
Volt React Dashboard
Volt React Dashboard is a free, open source React dashboard library based on Bootstrap 5 and Sass frontend technologies. This library is built upon React components using React Hooks and a data-driven methodology that ensures an improved developer experience.
Volt’s structural design makes it easy to visualize data obtained from backend technologies. The library passes data between pre-made components with an array of objects that can be easily integrated into pre-made components such as form elements and other UI elements.
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm i @themesberg/volt-react-dashboard
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/themesberg/volt-react-dashboard.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 504+
- License: MIT
- Npm weekly downloads: 139+
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
Airframe React
Airframe React is an admin dashboard library with minimalistic design and innovative light UI for building large-scale dashboard applications.
This library is made up of a large collection of pre-made components that can be used to set up all types of custom data visualization web apps, such as admin panels and data analytics.
Airframe is based on React, Bootstrap, React Router, and Reactstrap.
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm i react-airframe
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/0wczar/airframe-react.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 3.7k+
- License: MIT
- Npm weekly downloads: 139+
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
N.B., Airframe React hasn’t been updated since 2020. Nonetheless, it is still a better option than building dashboards from scratch.
Core UI React
Core UI React is a lightweight MIT licensed open source dashboard library built on Bootstrap 5 and React with TypeScript.
Core UI React is made up of styled components from the core UI CSS library, which acts as an extension of Bootstrap that adds extra functionalities to the library.
This library’s transparent code and lack of redundant dependencies make it light enough to offer the ultimate user experience.
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm i @coreui/react
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-free-react-admin-template.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 3.6k+
- License: MIT
- Npm weekly downloads: 16k+
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
Shards React
Shards React is one of the best dashboard libraries for manipulating data chunks from blogging platforms. It has an easy-to-use React UI toolkit that is based on Material Design and Font Awesome.
This library includes customizable components for managing and visualizing data from any blogging platform. These components include tables, forms, blog dashboards, blog post stats, and more.
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm i shards-react
Install via Yarn:
yarn add shards-react
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 700+
- License: MIT
- Npm weekly downloads: 2k+
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
N.B., Shards React hasn’t been updated since 2020.
React Reduction
React Reduction is a library built with React and Bootstrap 4. It provides numerous components, cards, charts, and widgets for creating sleek and professional dashboards.
Quick start:
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/reduction-admin/react-reduction.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 1.3k+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo
N.B., React Reduction hasn’t been updated since 2020.
Argon Dashboard React
Argon Dashboard React is based on Bootstrap 4 and Reactstrap. It is a free, open source library that comes with fully coded components, providing the freedom to choose and combine different variations to create amazing web apps.
This library also offers several pre-built examples, making the development process seamless.
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm i argon-dashboard-react
Install with Bower:
bower install argon-dashboard-react.
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/creativetimofficial/argon-dashboard-react.git.
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 342+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
Mosaic Lite
Mosaic Lite is an open source library built with Tailwind CSS and React. It is a responsive dashboard template with pre-coded charts and widgets for building user interfaces for SaaS products and modern web apps.
Quick start:
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/cruip/tailwind-dashboard-template.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 930+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo
Paper Dashboard React
Paper Dashboard React is a colorful dashboard library based on Bootstrap 4. It comes with a large number of components designed to look neat and well organized.
This library is made up of the right amount of dependencies with just enough features for easy usage.
Quick start:
Install via npm:
npm i paper-dashboard-react
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/creativetimofficial/paper-dashboard-react.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 160+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo | npm page
Azia
Azia is yet another incredible React dashboard library based on the Bootstrap framework. The library is packed with a lot of UI elements, components, and pre-made sample pages that will get your projects up and running in no time.
Quick start:
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/BootstrapDash/azia-admin-react.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 160+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub repo
Star Admin React
Star Admin React is a powerful dashboard library with various inbuilt essential UI elements.
Star Admin React is based on the Bootstrap UI library and it offers unlimited customization options for visualizing data and creating unique web apps.
Quick start:
Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/BootstrapDash/StarAdmin-Free-React-Admin-Template.git
Stats:
- GitHub stars: 163+
- License: MIT
- Links: Demo | GitHub page
Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed 14 top free solutions for building professional dashboards and admin panel web apps with React.
With these libraries, you don’t have to waste time and effort building a dashboard from scratch. These React libraries are loaded with essential tools, UI kits, and comprehensive documentation that ensures a stress free and productive developer experience.
