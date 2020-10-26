Timezone handling in Rust with Chrono-TZ

I'm a software developer originally from Graz but living in Vienna, Austria. I previously worked as a full-stack web developer before quitting my job to work as a freelancer and explore open source. Currently, I work at timeular.

When dealing with dates and times in a modern web application — especially one that serves users from all around the world — handling time zones can become a concern.

Depending on the use case, time zones can be rather tricky. A quick look at the IANA Time Zone Database and its release history, and you’ll notice another problem: time zones can change. In just the last five years, there have been time zone changes in North Korea, Russia, Haiti, Chile, and more. Some of these changes involve adding or removing daylight saving time, others are based on different factors.

If you need to use exact time zones in your application, it’s important to keep them up to date. Let’s say, for example, that you want to send an email or notification to all users at a certain point in time in their respective time zone. Depending on how much notice countries give and how fast a database change can be propagated, there might be a period during which a time zone is plain wrong in your app.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to deal with dates and time zones in Rust using the Chrono and Chrono-TZ libraries. Chrono is a go-to crate for handling dates and time in Rust and Chrono-TZ is an extension for dealing with time zones.

We’ll build a simple web service that enables users to add dates in RFC3339 format (“1996-12-19T16:39:57+02:00”), which includes the time zone. These dates are then saved in-memory and users can fetch and convert them to a time-zone of their choosing.

In building this app, we’ll demonstrate how to parse and format dates in Rust, as well as how to parse and convert time zones.

Setup

To follow along, you’ll need a recent Rust installation (1.39+) and a tool to send HTTP requests, such as cURL.

First, create a new Rust project.

cargo new rust-timezone-example cd rust-timezone-example

Next, edit the Cargo.toml file and add the requisite dependencies.

[dependencies] tokio = { version = "0.2", features = ["macros", "rt-threaded", "sync"] } warp = "0.2" chrono = { version = "0.4", features = ["serde"] } chrono-tz = "0.5" serde = {version = "1.0", features = ["derive"] } serde_json = "1.0"

The service will be written in warp using tokio underneath. We’ll use serde to deserialize the incoming request payload.

Data storage

We’ll use an in-memory data storage mechanism in the form of a shared vector of dates.

use chrono::prelude::*; use tokio::sync::RwLock; use std::sync::Arc; type Dates = Arc<RwLock<Vec<DateTime<Utc>>>>;

The Dates type describes our data store of dates. It has a somewhat scary list of types in front of it, but it’s actually nothing fancy.

Let’s go from the inside out. We’ll save dates in UTC . That way, we don’t have to keep track of the incoming date’s time zone; we can simply convert between them. The DateTime and Utc types are from Chrono’s prelude.

We want to save a list of dates, so these dates are put into a Vec . Because we’ll use this as data storage for an asynchronous web service, we might read and write from this data storage from different threads, potentially at the same time. For this reason, we’ll put an async RwLock from the tokio runtime around it, so anyone who wants to access it has to acquire a lock. An RwLock grants multiple readers a lock, but only one write-lock can be active at a time. This guarantees that we won’t have any data races.

Finally, we put the whole thing inside an Arc — an atomic reference counted smart pointer — so we can share it across threads in a memory-safe way.

Web server

The next step is to set up a basic web service and wire it up with this makeshift data store. Let’s start with the warp server in main .

use warp::{http::StatusCode, reply, Filter, Rejection, Reply}; use std::convert::Infallible; #[tokio::main] async fn main() { let dates: Dates = Arc::new(RwLock::new(Vec::new())); let create_route = warp::path("create") .and(warp::post()) .and(with_dates(dates.clone())) .and(warp::body::json()) .and_then(create_handler); let fetch_route = warp::path("fetch") .and(warp::get()) .and(warp::path::param()) .and(with_dates(dates.clone())) .and_then(fetch_handler); println!("Server started at localhost:8080"); warp::serve(create_route.or(fetch_route)) .run(([0, 0, 0, 0], 8080)) .await; } fn with_dates(dates: Dates) -> impl Filter<Extract = (Dates,), Error = Infallible> + Clone { warp::any().map(move || dates.clone()) }

We create two routes, one for POST /create and one for GET /fetch/$timezone . In both cases, we pass in our dates data storage, which we initialize at the beginning of main , to the handler via a warp filter called with_dates , which just copies an atomic reference into the handlers.

The create endpoint also takes a payload of type DateTimeRequest .

use serde::Deserialize; #[derive(Deserialize)] struct DateTimeRequest { date_time: String, }

Finally, we need to define two placeholder handler functions for these routes.

type Result<T> = std::result::Result<T, Rejection>; async fn create_handler(dates: Dates, body: DateTimeRequest) -> Result<impl Reply> { Ok("") } async fn fetch_handler(time_zone: String, dates: Dates) -> Result<impl Reply> { Ok("") }

These don’t do anything interesting yet, but that’s what we’ll tackle next.

For the endpoint used to create dates, the first step is to parse the incoming body.date_time string into a valid date. Then, if that works out, we’ll convert the date to UTC and push it to the data store, returning a success message.

Let’s look at this translated into Rust code.

async fn create_handler(dates: Dates, body: DateTimeRequest) -> Result<impl Reply> { let dt: DateTime<FixedOffset> = match DateTime::parse_from_rfc3339(&body.date_time) { Ok(v) => v, Err(e) => { return Ok(reply::with_status( format!("could not parse date: {}", e), StatusCode::BAD_REQUEST, )) } }; dates.write().await.push(dt.with_timezone(&Utc)); Ok(reply::with_status( format!("Added date with timezone: {} as UTC", dt.timezone()), StatusCode::OK, )) }

We use Chrono’s DateTime::parse_from_rfc3339 function to parse the date. What comes out here is a DateTime<FixedOffset . The offset describes the time zone. There are more ways to parse dates with arbitrary, user-defined formats in Chrono as well.

If this fails, we return an error. Otherwise, we get a write lock to our data store using dates.write().await and push the date, converted to UTC , to the vector of dates.

Finally, we return a success message to the user, showing them the parsed time zone from the incoming date.

To fetch all saved dates, users can use the GET /fetch/$timezone endpoint, where $timezone might be something like UTC , GMT , Africa/Algiers , or any of the many time zones Chrono-TZ and the IANA support.

For cases such as Europe/Vienna , the caller needs to url encode the / to %2F when calling the endpoint, and we’d have to url decode it again. For this basic example, we’ll do a simple replacement to handle this case.

The next step is to parse the incoming time zone and, if it’s a valid time zone, return all saved dates converted to this time zone to the user.

Let’s look at one possible solution:

async fn fetch_handler(time_zone: String, dates: Dates) -> Result<impl Reply> { let parsed_time_zone = time_zone.replace("%2F", "/"); let tz: Tz = match parsed_time_zone.parse() { Ok(v) => v, Err(e) => { return Ok(reply::with_status( format!("could not parse timezone: {}", e), StatusCode::BAD_REQUEST, )) } }; Ok( match serde_json::to_string( &dates .read() .await .iter() .map(|t: &DateTime<Utc>| t.with_timezone(&tz).to_rfc3339()) .collect::<Vec<_>>(), ) { Ok(v) => reply::with_status(v, StatusCode::OK), Err(e) => { return Ok(reply::with_status( format!("could not serialize json: {}", e), StatusCode::INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR, )) } }, ) }

After our replacement maneuver, we use the .parse() function to parse the incoming string to a chrono_tz::Tz . If this fails, we return an error.

Otherwise, the next step is to acquire a read lock on the data store using dates.read().await and then iterate the vector, mapping the UTC dates within dates converted to the given timezone using the .with_timezone helper.

Finally, we convert the dates to an RFC3339 date string to be consistent with the input. The resulting vector is then serialized to JSON and returned to the user.

That’s it! Let’s see if it works as we’d expect.

First, run the server using cargo run , then create a date using cURL.

curl -X POST http://localhost:8080/create -d '{"date_time": "1996-12-19T16:39:57+02:00"}' -H "content-type: application/json" Added date with timezone: +02:00 as UTC

So far, so good. Let’s fetch it in UTC first.

curl http://localhost:8080/fetch/UTC ["1996-12-19T14:39:57+01:00"]

And then in another time zone: Africa/Algiers, which is UTC+01:00.

curl http://localhost:8080/fetch/Africa%2FAlgiers ["1996-12-19T15:39:57+00:00"]

Very nice! We saved a date in UTC+02:00, then fetched it with UTC, which was two hours less, and Africa/Algiers , which is UTC+01:00 (one hour less).

You can have fun trying this out with different time zone combinations. Check out the full example code on GitHub.

Conclusion

Time and date handling, especially with time zones, are tricky business. Fortunately, Rust’s ecosystem provides us with all the tools we need.

The Chrono libraries are robust, complete and widely used, and they have great APIs. Crates such as these make the technical aspect of handling time zones a nonissue. Dealing with actual business problems around dates and time is difficult enough without having to fight your way through strange APIs, inconsistencies, and bugs.

