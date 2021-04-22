The ultimate guide to text fields in Flutter

Most modern applications require some type of input from a user. Whether it be a signup, login, or feedback form, learning how to implement a text field is an important skill to master as a developer.
In Flutter, there are two types of text field widgets that we can use to get user input. One is
TextField and the other one is
TextFormField, a slightly more advanced version of
TextField.
TextFormField provides more functionalities than
TextField, such as build form validation and the ability to set initial text value directly.
If your text field requires only one or two inputs from the user, I suggest using the
TextField widget. Otherwise if you want to create a larger form with multiple input fields and validation, it’s better to go with the
TextFormField widget.
Creating a basic
TextField
Creating a basic
TextField widget is straightforward. Apply the
TextField widget inside your widget tree where you want it to appear. This will add a default
TextField with default styling:
TextField( )
Creating a basic
TextFormField
You can add
TextFormField in the same manner as
TextField. There is no visual difference between these two widgets:
TextFormField( )
Styling a text field
Styling a text field to personalize your application is easily done by setting
InputDecoration to the
decoration property of the
TextField/
TextFormField widget:
TextField( decoration: InputDecoration( filled: true, fillColor: Colors.blueAccent, border: OutlineInputBorder( borderSide: BorderSide.none, borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(50) ), ), )
You must set the
filled value to
true if you want to apply a background color to your text field. Otherwise, the background color will not be affected.
Changing text color
Text color can be changed using the
style property of the
TextField widget. You can also change the cursor color by setting the color to the
cursorColor property:
TextField( cursorColor: Colors.black, style: TextStyle( color: Colors.white ), decoration: InputDecoration( filled: true, fillColor: Colors.blueAccent, border: OutlineInputBorder( borderSide: BorderSide.none, borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(50) ), ), )
Adding hint text
Hint text is used to give users an idea about the input values that are accepted by the text field. You can use the
hintText property to add a hint to the text field which will disappear when you begin typing. The default color is grey, but you can add
hintStyle to change the text styling:
TextField( decoration: InputDecoration( hintStyle: TextStyle(color: Colors.blue), hintText: "Enter your name" ), )
Adding multi-line support
By default,
TextField shows as a single line. But we can specify the maximum number of lines to be supported via the
maxLines property. This will not limit the number of lines you can add, it only shows the specified number of lines at a time. If you want to expand the field based on the amount of input text, you can set
null to the
maxLines property:
TextField( maxLines: 5, ),
Reading input value
Reading the user’s input is the most important feature of your text field. In Flutter, this can be done using
TextEditingController.
First, create a
TextEditingController and set it as a controller property of your
TextField widget.
In this example, I have added an extra
Button and
Text widget which will show the added text when you click the “Show Text” button.
When you press the button, it will set the
textController value to the
displayText variable.
displayText has been set as the text of the
Text widget, so when you press “Show Text” you can see the input text appear:
class _TextFormState extends State<TextFormSample> { TextEditingController textController = TextEditingController(); String displayText = ""; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Column( children: [ TextField( controller: textController, maxLines: null, ), ElevatedButton(onPressed: (){ setState(() { displayText = textController.text; }); }, child: Text("Show Text")), Text(displayText,style: TextStyle(fontSize: 20),) ], ); } }
Pre-populating text
Pre-populating values when loading the text field will be useful in scenarios like profile updates and login screens. The
TextField widget itself doesn’t have a property to set an initial value, but this can be done using
TextEditingController.
Create a
TextEditingController, set a value to the
text property of the constructor, and it will populate to the widget when it loads the first time:
TextEditingController textController = TextEditingController(text: "Initial Text"); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Center( child: TextField( controller: textController, ), ); }
Then use the
initialValue property in
TextFormField to create your pre-populated text:
TextFormField( initialValue: "Initial Text", )
Changing keyboards based on input type
You may have seen applications show different keyboard layouts for different input types, like number pads for phone numbers or an “@” button for emails. This can be done in Flutter via the
keyboardType property. It accepts
TextInputType with multiple options like number, date, phone, name, and email address:
TextField( keyboardType: TextInputType.number, )
Converting a normal text field to a password field
By setting the
obscureText property to
true you can convert a plain text field to a password field, which masks the input values.
The default of this property will show dots to mask password characters. But you can change this by setting the
obscuringCharacter value to anything you’d like; here, I chose asterisks:
TextField( obscureText: true, obscuringCharacter: "*", )
Restricting the number of characters
The
maxLength property accepts integer values to specify the maximum number of characters accepted by the particular field. After adding this property, if users enter a value with more characters than specified in
maxLength, it will block the input automatically:
TextField( maxLength: 2, )
Restricting and allowing input values
Utilizing validation in your text field to restrict certain characters or digits is a must to reduce user errors.
Flutter’s
inputFormatter property allows you to set an array of filters to the
TextField widget. It will accept two types:
- Allowing specific characters, which can be set using
FilteringTextInputFormatter.allow()
- Denying specific characters, which can be set using
FilteringTextInputFormatter.deny()
The following is an example of what your code might look like if you’re denying certain characters:
TextField( inputFormatters: [FilteringTextInputFormatter.deny(RegExp("[0-9]+"))], )
If a user enters a denied character, the text field will not display an error to the user. It simply blocks or allows specified characters based on the input.
However, adding error messages with validation is simple, which is what we are going to talk about next.
Validating input with error messages
Applying an error message to
TextField and
TextFormField is slightly different because of the availability of certain properties. Let’s take a look at how you can validate input with error messages in each of these widgets.
Input validation error messages in
TextField
There is no direct property to add an error message in
TextField. But you can set an
errorText property in
InputDecoration based on the validated value.
In the following example, I determine if the input value is empty and a number, and change the
isANumber value to true or false based on the result. Based on the
isANumber value you can set the error text, as I did here with “Please enter a number”:
class _LoginFormState extends State<LoginForm> { TextEditingController textController = TextEditingController(); RegExp digitValidator = RegExp("[0-9]+"); bool isANumber = true; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Center( child: TextField( onChanged: (inputValue){ if(inputValue.isEmpty || digitValidator.hasMatch(inputValue)){ setValidator(true); } else{ setValidator(false); } }, decoration: InputDecoration( errorText: isANumber ? null : "Please enter a number" ), ), ); } void setValidator(valid){ setState(() { isANumber = valid; }); } }
You can easily customize error text color by setting
TextStyle to the
errorStyle property.
You can change the border color using the
focusedErrorBorder and
errorBorder properties.
errorBorder will be shown when there is no focus on the field. Therefore, be sure to set both of those properties when changing the border color:
TextField( onChanged: (inputValue){ if(inputValue.isEmpty || digitValidator.hasMatch(inputValue)){ setValidator(true); } else{ setValidator(false); } }, decoration: InputDecoration( errorText: isANumber ? null : "Please enter a number", errorStyle: TextStyle(color: Colors.purpleAccent), focusedErrorBorder: UnderlineInputBorder(borderSide: BorderSide(color: Colors.purpleAccent)), errorBorder: UnderlineInputBorder(borderSide: BorderSide(color: Colors.purpleAccent)) ), )
Input validation error messages in
TextFormField
The main difference between
TextFormField and
TextField is that the
TextFormField widget uses the
Form widget, which can contain multiple
TextField widgets.
In Flutter, creating a validated
Form with
TextFormField is simple.
First, create a
Form widget and add two
TextFormField widgets with a button (I used
ElevatedButton) and
Text.
The important thing to remember when creating a
Form widget is that you must first create a
GlobalKey which is required to access the
Form. After creating a
GlobalKey, you can set that key to the
key property of the
Form widget.
TextFormField contains a property called a validator. You can access field values in the validator callback function and validate differently based on the returned value. For the first text field, we will check whether it is empty, or whether the value is a digit using a regular expression. If that condition fails you can return an error message for that particular field.
In the
onPressed event, you can check the form validity using the
GlobalKey object and change the
isValidForm value to
true or
false to show a message in the below
Text widget:
class _NumberFormState extends State<NumberForm> { var _numberForm = GlobalKey<FormState>(); RegExp _digitRegex = RegExp("[0-9]+"); bool isValidForm = false; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Center( child: Form( key: _numberForm, child: Column( children: [ TextFormField( validator: (inputValue){ if(inputValue.isEmpty || !_digitRegex.hasMatch(inputValue)){ return "Please enter number"; } return null; }, ), TextFormField( validator: (inputValue){ if(inputValue.isEmpty){ return "Please Fill before"; } return null; }, ), ElevatedButton( onPressed: (){ if(_numberForm.currentState.validate()){ setState(() { isValidForm = true; }); } else{ setState(() { isValidForm = false; }); } }, child: Text("Check Number")), Text( isValidForm ? "Nice" : "Please Fix error and Submit ") ], )), ); } }
Conclusion
I hope this article gave you a better idea about how to customize and use different properties in Flutter’s
TextField and
TextFormField widgets.
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.