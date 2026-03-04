The Replay (3/4/26): Eng knowledge gaps, OpenClaw, and more

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

Here's what you'll find in the March 4th edition of The Replay, LogRocket's newsletter for dev and engineering leaders:

3/4/6

🧠 Marie Starck, a veteran software engineer and team lead, outlines proven techniques for scaling knowledge across engineering teams (with real-world examples from her career).

🦀 Our PodRocket panel digs into the biggest shifts reshaping web development right now, from OpenClaw’s foundation move to AI-powered browsers and the growing mental load of agent-driven workflows.

📚 Chizaram Ken makes the case for “anti-libraryism,” and shares 10 web APIs that replace modern JavaScript libraries.

⚛️ Meta gave React its own foundation. But it’s not letting go just yet.

🛠️ How Cloudflare rebuilt Next.js in just one week.

…and much more.

