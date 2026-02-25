Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
The Replay (2/25/26): Signal Forms, Ralph to the rescue, and more

Here’s what you’ll find in the February 25th edition of The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders:

2/25/26

Lewis Cianci, senior software developer at Queensland Health, explains why Signal Forms in Angular v21 may be the biggest QoL upgrade in years: cleaner APIs, better validation, no more ControlValueAccessor pain.

🎙️ Gil Fink, Founder & CEO of sparXys, joins PodRocket to unpack modern web rendering patterns (SSR, CSR, static, and islands) and explains why the right strategy depends on the page, not the hype.

🧠 Ikeh Akinyemi, software engineer, explores why Claude Code doesn’t know when to stop, and how Ralph adds exit gates, circuit breakers, and explicit completion criteria to prevent runaway loops, token burn, and scope creep.

🩺 React Doctor uses coding agents to diagnose and fix your React code.

⚰️ The death of the ‘pure’ frontend developer.

…and much more.

Google & Shopify’s UCP: How AI agents sell online

Explore how the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) allows AI agents to connect with merchants, handle checkout sessions, and securely process payments in real-world e-commerce flows.

Emmanuel John
Feb 24, 2026 ⋅ 8 min read
6 React Server Component performance pitfalls in Next.js

6 React Server Component performance pitfalls in Next.js

React Server Components and the Next.js App Router enable streaming and smaller client bundles, but only when used correctly. This article explores six common mistakes that block streaming, bloat hydration, and create stale UI in production.

Temitope Oyedele
Feb 23, 2026 ⋅ 13 min read
podrocket 2 19

Making sense of web rendering patterns (SSR, CSR, static, islands)

Gil Fink (SparXis CEO) joins PodRocket to break down today’s most common web rendering patterns: SSR, CSR, static rednering, and islands/resumability.

PodRocket
Feb 23, 2026 ⋅ 48 sec read

CSS @container scroll-state: Replace JS scroll listeners now

CSS @container scroll-state lets you build sticky headers, snapping carousels, and scroll indicators without JavaScript. Here’s how to replace scroll listeners with clean, declarative state queries.

Jude Miracle
Feb 19, 2026 ⋅ 4 min read
