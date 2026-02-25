The Replay (2/25/26): Signal Forms, Ralph to the rescue, and more

Check it out

⚡ Lewis Cianci, senior software developer at Queensland Health, explains why Signal Forms in Angular v21 may be the biggest QoL upgrade in years: cleaner APIs, better validation, no more ControlValueAccessor pain.

🎙️ Gil Fink, Founder & CEO of sparXys, joins PodRocket to unpack modern web rendering patterns (SSR, CSR, static, and islands) and explains why the right strategy depends on the page, not the hype.

🧠 Ikeh Akinyemi, software engineer, explores why Claude Code doesn’t know when to stop, and how Ralph adds exit gates, circuit breakers, and explicit completion criteria to prevent runaway loops, token burn, and scope creep.

🩺 React Doctor uses coding agents to diagnose and fix your React code.

⚰️ The death of the ‘pure’ frontend developer.

…and much more.

