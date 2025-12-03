The Replay (12/3/25): React’s next era, AI code review tools, and more

Check it out

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders. Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software. Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

12/3/25

⚛️ Aurora Scharff, a senior dev consultant and React certification lead, discusses how the “Async React” era signals a fundamental shift in how development teams build software.

🤨 From the PodRocket vault: Dominik Dorfmeister discusses whether useMemo and useCallback are actually useLess .

🧪 Emmanuel John reviewed five of the leading AI code review tools to determine which one you should use.

🔙 Will Larson, CTO of Imprint, discusses returning to coding after 10 years away.

🥟 Reactions to Anthropic acquiring Bun.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today or check out past issues of The Replay.