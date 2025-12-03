Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
Dec 3, 2025

The Replay (12/3/25): React’s next era, AI code review tools, and more

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

12/3/25

⚛️ Aurora Scharff, a senior dev consultant and React certification lead, discusses how the “Async React” era signals a fundamental shift in how development teams build software.

🤨 From the PodRocket vault: Dominik Dorfmeister discusses whether useMemo and useCallback are actually useLess.

🧪 Emmanuel John reviewed five of the leading AI code review tools to determine which one you should use.

🔙 Will Larson, CTO of Imprint, discusses returning to coding after 10 years away.

🥟 Reactions to Anthropic acquiring Bun.

….and much more.

