The Replay (11/5/25): Developer elitism, REST APIs, and more

Check it out

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders. Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software. Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

11/5/25

🏰 Lewis Cianci, a senior developer with two decades of experience, discusses how developer elitism breaks down communication, damages culture, and forces younger devs to over-rely on AI.

⚛️ Jack Herrington joins PodRocket in a panel episode that covers Remix v3, React 19.2, to H-1B fees, Firefox fanboys, and more.

🏗️ Ikeh Akinyemi breaks down why you need to stop writing Rest APIs from scratch in 2025.

🔤 Steven Francia discusses why engineers can’t be rational about programming languages.

🪝What happens when Finding Nemo meets a React Hook.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today, or check out past issues of The Replay.