2025-11-05
Matt MacCormack
Nov 5, 2025 ⋅ 32 sec read

The Replay (11/5/25): Developer elitism, REST APIs, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

11/5/25

🏰 Lewis Cianci, a senior developer with two decades of experience, discusses how developer elitism breaks down communication, damages culture, and forces younger devs to over-rely on AI.

⚛️ Jack Herrington joins PodRocket in a panel episode that covers Remix v3, React 19.2, to H-1B fees, Firefox fanboys, and more.

🏗️ Ikeh Akinyemi breaks down why you need to stop writing Rest APIs from scratch in 2025.

🔤 Steven Francia discusses why engineers can’t be rational about programming languages.

🪝What happens when Finding Nemo meets a React Hook.

….and much more.

Recent posts:

lewis cianci quote developer elitism

It’s time to break the cycle of developer elitism

A senior developer discusses how developer elitism breeds contempt and over-reliance on AI, and how you can avoid it in your own workplace.

Lewis Cianci
Nov 5, 2025 ⋅ 13 min read
open ai agent kit

I tried OpenAI’s AgentKit: Does it make Zapier and n8n obsolete?

Examine AgentKit, Open AI’s new tool for building agents. Conduct a side-by-side comparison with n8n by building AI agents with each tool.

Clara Ekekenta
Nov 4, 2025 ⋅ 11 min read

A Jarvis for everyone: AI agents as new interfaces

AI agents powered by MCP are redefining interfaces, shifting from clicks to intelligent, context-aware conversations.

Peter Aideloje
Nov 4, 2025 ⋅ 10 min read
Why Frontend Devs Should Care About Platform Engineering

Why frontend devs should care about platform engineering

Learn how platform engineering helps frontend teams streamline workflows with Backstage, automating builds, documentation, and project management.

Muhammed Ali
Nov 3, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
