The Replay (1/7/26): React’s biggest problem, TanStack’s evolution, and more

useEffectEvent
Jack Herrington breaks down how React’s new useEffectEvent Hook stabilizes behavior, simplifies timers, and enables predictable abstractions.
AG-UI is an event-driven protocol for building real AI apps. Learn how to use it with streaming, tool calls, and reusable agent logic.
Frontend frameworks are often chosen by default, not necessity. This article examines when native web APIs deliver better outcomes for users and long-term maintenance.
Valdi skips the JavaScript runtime by compiling TypeScript to native views. Learn how it compares to React Native’s new architecture and when the trade-off makes sense.
