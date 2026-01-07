Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2026-01-07
148
#replay
Matt MacCormack
210808
116
Jan 7, 2026 ⋅ 31 sec read

The Replay (1/7/26): React’s biggest problem, TanStack’s evolution, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you

No signup required

Check it out

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter

The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

12/10/25

⚛️  Jack Herrington, a principal software engineer and YouTuber, discusses how the new useEffectEvent Hook helps React solve its biggest problem.

🧱 Tanner Linsley, creator of TanStack, joined PodRocket to discuss the evolution of TanStack and where it’s headed next.

🔐 Rosario De Chiara, innovation manager and PhD in computer science, discusses how to build agentic AI when your data can’t leave the network.

🧠 Lessons learned from engineering leadership in 2025.

🏀 Can Shaq vibe code an app? Replit tried to find out.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today or check out past issues of The Replay.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

jack herrington useeffectevent

React has finally solved its biggest problem: The joys of useEffectEvent

Jack Herrington breaks down how React’s new useEffectEvent Hook stabilizes behavior, simplifies timers, and enables predictable abstractions.

Jack Herrington
Jan 7, 2026 ⋅ 5 min read

Don’t ship another chat UI. Build real AI with AG-UI

AG-UI is an event-driven protocol for building real AI apps. Learn how to use it with streaming, tool calls, and reusable agent logic.

Emmanuel John
Jan 6, 2026 ⋅ 14 min read

Anti-frameworkism: Choosing native web APIs over frameworks

Frontend frameworks are often chosen by default, not necessity. This article examines when native web APIs deliver better outcomes for users and long-term maintenance.

Anna Monus
Jan 5, 2026 ⋅ 7 min read
Introducing Valdi

Should you bet on Valdi instead of React Native?

Valdi skips the JavaScript runtime by compiling TypeScript to native views. Learn how it compares to React Native’s new architecture and when the trade-off makes sense.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Dec 30, 2025 ⋅ 7 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply

Hey there, want to help make our blog better?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now