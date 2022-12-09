Shoelace: Build web components for React

Although web components were introduced in 2011, they aren’t the average developer’s first or second choice for composing UI layouts, despite what the technology offers.
This is partly due to an increase in JavaScript frameworks, component-driven development enthusiasts, and other esoteric factors over the years.
Now, in comes Shoelace, a UI library built on web component technology that offers the same experience as any JavaScript framework but with better perks.
In this article, we’ll introduce Shoelace, look at its internal fucntions, and demonstrate how to use its components with React to build a simple interface.
Jump ahead:
- Prerequisites
- What is Shoelace?
- What are web components?
- Benefits of using Shoelace
- Getting started with Shoelace
- Using web components in React
- Styling Shoelace web components
- Event handling
Prerequisites
To follow along with this tutorial, you’ll need the following:
- Working knowledge of React
- The latest version of Node.js is installed on your machine
What is Shoelace?
Shoelace is an open source, framework-agnostic component for building accessible web applications.
Unlike conventional UI libraries that export user interface components and elements specific to a particular framework, Shoelace provides a collection of highly customizable UI components built on a framework-agnostic technology known as web components.
What are web components?
A web component is a composition of standard web technologies that lets you create reusable custom elements or components that encapsulate functionalities and styles away from the rest of your code.
The web component specification is made up of three technologies:
- Custom elements: These are HTML elements with custom tag names and behavior that are specified by a set of JavaScript APIs, which can be used anywhere in your application
- Shadow Dom: This is a set of JavaScript APIs that attaches a scoped DOM tree to an element. It isolates the functionalities and styles of a custom element to avoid collision with other parts of the document
- HTML templates: These are HTML elements (
<template>and
<slot>) that enable you to create markup templates that aren’t rendered until called upon
These technologies are used together to create web components with encapsulated functionality.
Check out the docs to learn more about the web component specification.
Benefits of using Shoelace
Frontend frameworks such as Angular, React, and Vue.js are built on the concept of using component-driven development to create an organized UI of components that encapsulates content, functionality, and styling into a single JavaScript file.
Although this does alleviate the complex constraints present in web development, it does have a few shortcomings:
- Components are framework-specific, meaning they can only be used in the framework for which they are designed
- Developers must learn how to use the framework the components are designed for
- The lifespans of components are limited by that of the framework
- Developers must rebuild foundational components when switching to another framework
Web components are meant to solve these problems.
Shoelace is built on web component technology. It exports HTML and DOM standard components that are supported by every modern browser and work across different frameworks.
There are many benefits to using Shoelace; here are a few:
- Fully customizable components to match an existing design
- Ability to build multiple applications with different frameworks that share the same UI components
- Ability to switch frameworks without rebuilding foundational components
- Continual browser support
Getting started with Shoelace
Installing Shoelace is as simple as adding a
<script></script> tag to your project’s document. However, not every framework offers inbuilt support for web components.
For example, the React render tree doesn’t properly propagate events emitted by a web component. To address this issue, Shoelace created wrappers that let us use web components in React.
There are three official ways to integrate Shoelace into a project:
- CDN: This is the easiest way to integrate Shoelace into your project; it entails adding a CDN script and styles link to your document
- Installing locally: This method lets you install the Shoelace locally using the Node.js package manager
- Cherry-picking: Installing Shoelace via CDN or locally will incur the full size of the library on your project, thus reducing your application’s load time. Instead, Shoelace lets you cherry-pick and install only those components you actually need
Installation
In this article, we’ll be using React to demonstrate Shoelace’s usage. Since Shoelace uses a wrapper for React, we can only install the library locally using npm.
For the purposes of this demo, I’ll assume you already have a React project set up. Now, go ahead and install Shoelace with the following command:
npm install @shoelace-style/shoelace
With Shoelace installed, you can start using its components by importing them into your components, like so:
import { SlInput } from "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/react"; function App() { return ( <div className="App "> <SlInput value={"David"} label="Name" /> </div> ); } export default App;
As you can see, Shoelace components are imported as React components instead of the actual custom elements. This is peculiar to React alone; the
<SlButton> component in the above code will be imported as a
<sl-button> custom element in other frameworks like Vue, Svelte, or Angular.
The above code will render a barebones input element to the browser, but without a default style:
Theme selection
Shoelace components are designed to be highly compatible with the different theming systems your project might have. You can choose between a light or dark theme or create a custom theme out of the box.
The theme you add to your project will determine the default style of your components. For example, say you add the
light theme to your project by linking the stylesheet to your project’s
App.js file:
import "./App.css"; import { SlInput } from "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/react"; //light theme stylesheet import "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/themes/light.css"; function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <SlInput value={"David"} label="Name" /> </div> ); } export default App;
The input component will render with a default style (in this case, determined by the
light theme), like so:
If you add the
dark theme instead, the component will render with a default style that corresponds to that theme:
Unlike the
light theme, to use the
dark theme, you must activate it after importing the stylesheet into your project. You can do this by adding
sl-theme-dark to the
className on the parent
div inside the
App.js file, like so:
//dark theme stylesheet import "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/themes/dark.css"; function App() { return ( <div className="App sl-theme-dark"> <SlInput value={"hello"} /> </div> ); } export default App;
By now, you should have a basic understanding of how Shoelace works and how to integrate it into a React project.
Next, let’s create a composition to get a better look at the internal functionalities of Shoelace components.
Using web components in React
Shoelace offers unique components that you won’t find in many other framework libraries. Components such as
image composer and
split panel really push the idea of what’s possible with the library.
For our sample project, we’ll build a card component with a button and gear icon that fires an event when clicked.
If you’d like to follow along with the example project, create a
components folder in the
src folder and add a
card.jsx file:
Next, import the
card component into the
App.js file and add it to the
return section:
//App.jsx import { useState } from "react"; import "./App.css"; import Example from "./components/example"; function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <Example /> </div> ); } export default App;
Now, you’ll need to import all the components that you’ll be using for the entirety of the tutorial inside the
card.jsx file:
//example.js import { SlButton, SlCard, SlDrawer, SlIconButton, SlDialog, SlSwitch, } from "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/react";
With that done, it’s time to start composing cards!
In the component’s body, declare the
<Slcard> component and nest the following code inside:
<SlCard style={{ maxWidth: "300px" }} > <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1667120651808-34305af680d3?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1736&q=80" alt="A squirrel sits on a wood." slot="image" /> <strong>Squirrel</strong> <br /> <p>Squirrels are members of the family Sciuridae, a family that includes…</p> <br /> <small>6 weeks old</small> <div slot="footer" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "space-between", }} > <SlButton variant="primary" pill> More Info </SlButton> <SlIconButton name="gear" ></SlIconButton> </div> </SlCard>
Here, we added an image, heading, and description to the card using the
img,
strong, and
small elements. We also added a footer with a
div and nested the Shoelace button and icon components:
Be sure to set the basepath for Shoelace assets in the
App.jsx file before importing and using assets like icons:
//App.jsx import { setBasePath } from "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/utilities/base-path"; setBasePath( "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@shoelace-style/[email protected]/dist/" );
The
slot attribute on the
img and
div tags is a Shoelace property that some web components use to accept contents inside it. In our project, we’re using it to define our card composition’s image and footer section.
The
slot attribute tells the component where to place the element it’s called on. Take the
div with the footer
slot, for example, if you put the code at the top of the card component, just before the
img tag:
<SlCard style={{ maxWidth: "300px" }}> <div slot="footer" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "space-between", }} > <SlButton variant="primary" pill> More Info </SlButton> <SlIconButton name="gear" ></SlIconButton> </div> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1667120651808-34305af680d3?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1736&q=80" alt="A squirrel sits on a wood." slot="image" /> <strong>Squirrel</strong> <br /> <p>Squirrels are members of the family Sciuridae, a family that includes…</p> <br /> <small>6 weeks old</small> </SlCard>;
The footer
div will still be rendered at the bottom of the card in the browser. The same goes for the
img tag.
Visit the
card components documentation page to see other component slots and how you can use them.
Next, let’s look at how we can customize our card composition with CSS.
Styling Shoelace web components
As you might have noticed, Shoelace components aren’t exceptionally well styled out of the box, but they have enough styling to get you going.
To align the design of Shoelace’s components with that of your applications, you must first understand how Shoelace utilizes the shadow DOM.
As mentioned earlier, the shadow DOM encapsulates the styles and behavior of a custom element. As a result, styles from outside the shadow DOM cannot affect what’s inside, so you can’t simply target the internals of a custom element with CSS selectors.
Take a peek at the
More Info button in the card’s footer using your browser’s devtool. It should look similar to this:
Before we get to styling our component, we need to understand what’s happening here. The
<SlButton> component creates a
button element with three nested
span elements representing each part of the web component:
prefix,
label, and
suffix.
The second
span element wraps a
<slot> element responsible for rendering whatever content is passed between the web component tags.
Notice the
shadow-root; this is our button’s shadow DOM. it encapsulates the content within the
button custom element.
The underlying
button element is what we need to style. Still, since it’s impossible to do so from the outside with just regular CSS selectors, we’ll use one of the methods Shoelaces provides for styling custom elements.
There are three ways to customize a Shoelace custom element; you can use component parts, design tokens, or custom properties.
The official documentation provides detailed explanations of how to use these methods for customizations. We’ll demonstrate how to customize our components using the first approach (component parts) for convenience.
Shoelace components expose a
part attribute that allows you to target custom elements from outside the shadow root using the CSS
::part() pseudo selector.
If you look closely at the
<SlButton> custom element in your devtool, you’ll notice a
part attribute on the underlying
button element:
<button part="base" class="button button--primary button--medium button--standard button--pill button--has-label" type="button" role="button" aria-disabled="false" tabindex="0" > ... </button>;
You can target the
part(base) attribute on the element by simply giving the
<SlButton> component a
className and adding the
::part() selector to it in your CSS file:
.button::part(base){ color: black; background-color: green; }
Alternatively, you can use the component as the selector, but it has to be with the actual custom element, not the React component exported by the wrapper. So, let’s use the
sl-button instead of
SlButton:
sl-button::part(base){ color: black; background-color: green; }
This CSS code will change the button’s text and background color from white to black and blue to green, respectively:
There’s something important to note here. Since every
button component has a base part, every button on the page will pick up this style. To fix this quirk, we can again use the component parts approach. We’ll give the button a
className and use it instead of the component’s name.
We don’t have much else to style on our card. The default styling is good enough in this case, so we’ll leave it as is.
Next, let’s look at adding event listeners to the
More Info button and gear icon.
Event handling
Shoelace components emit events and methods whose usage may differ slightly from what you’re used to in React. For example, the
dialog component has a
show method, which manually triggers the pop-up state of the
dialog component when called. However, you’ll have to access the underlying custom element using React’s
useRef Hook to use this method:
import React from "react"; import { SlDialog } from "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/react"; export default function Example() { const ref = React.useRef(); return ( <div> <SlDialog label="dialog" ref={ref}></SlDialog> </div> ); }
The component also emits an
sl-show event that fires when the dialog shows. In React, you can listen to the same event using
onSlShow:
import React from "react"; import { SlDialog } from "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/react"; export default function Example() { const aFunc = () =>{ console.log("This function will run when the dialog component shows"); } return ( <div> <SlDialog label="dialog" onSlShow={aFunc}></SlDialog> </div> ); }
Alternatively, you can use React’s event handlers, such as
onClick, on components like
SlButton and
<SlIconButton>:
import React from "react"; import { SlDialog } from "@shoelace-style/shoelace/dist/react"; export default function Example() { const [toggle, setToggle] = React.useState(false) return ( <div> <SlDialog label="dialog" onClick={() => setToggle(true)}></SlDialog> </div> ); }
Moving on, we’ll add
onClick event handlers that open
drawer and
dialog components when clicking the
More Info button and gear icon components on our card.
The
drawer component will display more information about the card’s content. The
dialog component will render a
switch component that disables or enables the
More Info button when its state changes.
The first thing we need to do is create three different states for each event inside the
example.jsx file:
const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false); const [dialog, setDialog] = React.useState(false); const [toggle, setToggle] = React.useState(true);
Next, add
onClick event handlers to the footer button and gear icon, with a callback function that toggles the
Open and
Dialog state variable values:
<SlButton onClick={() => setOpen(true)} variant="primary" pill > More Info </SlButton> <SlIconButton name="gear" onClick={() => setDialog(true)} ></SlIconButton>
Now, when a button is clicked, its event handlers will set the
Open and
Dialog state’s value to
true.
Next, add
drawer and
dialog components below the card composition with the following content and props:
<SlDrawer label="Squirrel" placement="start" open={open} onSlAfterHide={() => setOpen(false)} > <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1667120651808-34305af680d3?ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1736&q=80" alt="A squirrel sits on a wood." style={{ width: "100%" }} /> <p> Squirrels are members of the family Sciuridae, a family that includes small or medium-size rodents. The squirrel family includes tree squirrels, ground squirrels, and flying squirrels. Squirrels are indigenous to the Americas, Eurasia, and Africa, and were introduced by humans to Australia. </p> <SlButton slot="footer" variant="primary" onClick={() => setOpen(false)} > Close </SlButton> </SlDrawer> <SlDialog label="Dialog" open={dialog} onSlAfterHide={() => setDialog(false)} > <div style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "space-between", }} > <p>Enable/Disable Drawer button</p> <SlSwitch onSlChange={() => setToggle(toggle ? false : true)} ></SlSwitch> </div> <SlButton slot="footer" variant="primary" onClick={() => setDialog(false)} > Close </SlButton> </SlDialog>
The
open prop on both components lets you pass state variables controlling their open and closed states. We’re using this instead of the
show and
hide methods.
By passing the
Open and
Dialog states to the
open props, we’re telling the components to show when the values of their respective states are truthy:
Inside the footer of both components is a
button component with an
onClick event handler that sets the states to
false, thus closing them.
Unlike the rest of the components, the
SlSwitch component nested within the
dialog component is not using an
onClick handler for its event. Instead, we used the
onSlChange event handler to set the toggle state.
<SlSwitch onSlChange={() => setToggle(toggle ? false : true)} ></SlSwitch>
Here, we’re checking if the value of the
toggle state is
true before setting a new value for it.
Right now, the
toggle state doesn’t trigger anything. We want it to disable or enable the
More Info button based on its current value. So, what we’ll do is add a
disabled prop to the button and pass the
toggle state variable to it as an argument:
<SlButton onClick={() => setOpen(true)} variant="primary" disabled={toggle} pill className="button" > More Info </SlButton>
That’s it! We’ve successfully created an interactive card composition with minimal effort. We can easily transfer our composition to other frameworks such as Svelte, Angular, or Vue with little to no tweaking, thanks to Shoelace and the web component technology.
Conclusion
In this article, we introduced Shoelace and web components. We also looked at how Shoelace leverages web component technology to create a framework-agnostic UI library.
The article also showcased Shoelace’s
button,
card,
input,
dialog,
drawer, and
switch components and demonstrated how they can be used together to compose a simple interface.
