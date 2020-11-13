Rolling your own management application with Vue, Vue Router, Vuetify, and node-fetch

In this tutorial, we will work with Vue, Vue Router, Vuetify, and node-fetch to build the front end of an inventory management application.
Vue is a JavaScript framework for building user interfaces on the web .
Vue Router is the official router for the
Vue framework.
Vuetify is a
Vue UI library with beautifully handcrafted Material Components.
node-fetch is a module that allows you to make HTTP requests to API endpoints or any URL.
At the end of this tutorial you will have an application that looks like this:
Prerequisites
In order to follow this tutorial, you will need:
- A basic understanding of GraphQL and Vue
- Docker, Node.js, NPM, and Git installed on your computer
- A basic understanding of how to use Node.js and NPM
Creating the project root directory
In this section, we will create your project’s directory structure. Then we will initialize a Node.js project for your application client.
Open a terminal window and clone the repository that contains the back end I created in advance for this tutorial from GitHub:
git clone https://github.com/CSFM93/inventory-management-system
After running the command above you will have a directory named
inventory-management-system.
Navigate into this directory:
cd inventory-management-system
The folder structure should look like this:
The
server directory, contains the back end for your inventory management application. The back end consists of a GraphQL server connected to a MongoDB database. In order to build this GraphQL server, I used Node.js, Docker, MongoDB, graphql-yoga, mongoose, and connect-history-api-fallback.
Inside your database you will have the following collections:
Now that you know what is happening in the back end it’s time to build the front end of your inventory management application.
Still in the
inventory-management-system directory, create a subdirectory named
client:
mkdir client
Navigate into the
client directory:
cd client
Use the
Vue CLI to create a new
Vue project in the current directory:
vue create .
When asked to create a new project in the current directory type
y:
You will be prompted to pick a preset, select
Manually select features:
Select
Babel and
Router:
When asked if you want to use history mode for Router type
y:
According to the Vue Router website, the default mode for Vue router is hash mode – it uses the URL hash to simulate a full URL so that the page won’t be reloaded when the URL changes. To get rid of the hash, you can use the router’s history mode, which leverages the history.
When asked where you want to place config, select
In dedicated config files and when asked if you want to save these configurations for future projects type
y or
n.
After the
Vue CLI finishes creating the project, install the missing dependencies.
First, install
Vuetify using the
Vue CLI by running the following command:
vue add vuetify
When asked to select a preset, choose
default.
In this block of code, you have installed
Vuetify . You will use this module to create the inventory management system UI without having to worry too much about CSS.
Lastly, use
npm to install
node-fetch:
npm install node-fetch --save
In this block of code, you have installed
node-fetch.
node-fetchis a module that allows you to make HTTP requests to API endpoints, or any URL. You will use this module to consume the GraphQL API in the server
In this section, you created a project directory and initialized a Node.js project for your application client. In the next section, you will start building the user interface for this application.
Creating the application layout and routes
In this step, you are going to use
Vuetify to create the layout and
vue-router to handle the routes for the application client.
Navigate to the
src directory:
cd src
The folder structure should look something like this:
Open your
App.vue file:
nano App.vue
Remove the
<style> component and replace the contents in the
<template> component with the following:
<template> <v-app id="app"> <v-navigation-drawer v-model="drawer" app clipped> <v-list dense v-for="route in routes" :key="route.title"> <v-list-item link @click="navigateTo(route.path)"> <v-list-item-action> <v-icon>{{route.icon}}</v-icon> </v-list-item-action> <v-list-item-content> <v-list-item-title>{{route.title}}</v-list-item-title> </v-list-item-content> </v-list-item> </v-list> </v-navigation-drawer> <v-app-bar app clipped-left> <v-app-bar-nav-icon @click.stop="drawer = !drawer"></v-app-bar-nav-icon> <v-toolbar-title>Application</v-toolbar-title> </v-app-bar> <v-main> <v-container class="fill-height" fluid> <v-row align="center" justify="center"> <v-col> <router-view :key="$route.fullPath"></router-view> </v-col> </v-row> </v-container> </v-main> <v-footer app> <span>© {{ new Date().getFullYear() }}</span> </v-footer> </v-app> </template>
In the block of code above, you have added inside the
<-app> component the following components,
<v-navigation-drawer> ,
<v-app-bar>,
<v-main>, and
<v-footer>.
- The
<v-navigation-drawer>is used in conjunction with the
<v-app-bar>component to allow you to navigate through the routes of your application
- The
<v-main>component is where the views of your application will be displayed
- The
<v-footer>component is where the footer of your application will be displayed
Now replace the contents inside your
<script> component with the following:
<script> export default { name: "App", data: () => ({ drawer: null, routes: [ { path: "home", title: "Dashboard", icon: "mdi-view-dashboard" }, { path: "users", title: "Users", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "categories", title: "Categories", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "products", title: "Products", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "inventory", title: "Inventory", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "orders", title: "Orders", icon: "mdi-cog" }, ], }), created() { this.$vuetify.theme.light = true; }, } </script>
In the block of code above, you have created the
data field and the
created() field for the
App.vue.
- The
datafield contains two subfields,
drawerand
routes.
drawerwill be used to control the application navigation drawer and
routescontains the data that will be used to generate the items in the
drawer
- The
created()field will be used to change the application theme to light because by default it was set to dark
Add the following code below to the
created() field:
<script> export default { . . . methods: { navigateTo(route) { if (this.$route.name !== route) { this.$router.push({ name: route }).catch((error) => { console.log(error) }); } }, }, } </script>
In the block of code above, you have added the
methods field, and inside this method you added a method named
navigateTo(). The
navigateTo() method receives as an argument a string named
route, using conditional logic this method checks if the current route is not equal to
route and if that is the case it navigates to this received
route. This method will be called whenever you click an item in the
<v-navigation-drawer>.
Your
App.vue should look something like this:
<template> <v-app id="app"> <v-navigation-drawer v-model="drawer" app clipped> <v-list dense v-for="route in routes" :key="route.title"> <v-list-item link @click="navigateTo(route.path)"> <v-list-item-action> <v-icon>{{route.icon}}</v-icon> </v-list-item-action> <v-list-item-content> <v-list-item-title>{{route.title}}</v-list-item-title> </v-list-item-content> </v-list-item> </v-list> </v-navigation-drawer> <v-app-bar app clipped-left> <v-app-bar-nav-icon @click.stop="drawer = !drawer"></v-app-bar-nav-icon> <v-toolbar-title>Application</v-toolbar-title> </v-app-bar> <v-main> <v-container class="fill-height" fluid> <v-row align="center" justify="center"> <v-col> <router-view :key="$route.fullPath"></router-view> </v-col> </v-row> </v-container> </v-main> <v-footer app> <span>© {{ new Date().getFullYear() }}</span> </v-footer> </v-app> </template> <script> export default { name: "App", data: () => ({ drawer: null, routes: [ { path: "home", title: "Dashboard", icon: "mdi-view-dashboard" }, { path: "users", title: "Users", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "categories", title: "Categories", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "products", title: "Products", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "inventory", title: "Inventory", icon: "mdi-cog" }, { path: "orders", title: "Orders", icon: "mdi-cog" }, ], }), created() { this.$vuetify.theme.light = true; }, methods: { navigateTo(route) { if (this.$route.name !== route) { this.$router.push({ name: route }).catch((error) => { console.log(error) }); } }, }, } </script>
Navigate to the
router directory:
cd router
Open the
index.js file:
nano index.js
Remove the line where you import the
Home view component:
import Home from '../views/Home.vue'
Replace the content of the
routes array with the following:
. . . const routes = const routes = [ { path: '/', name: 'home', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "home" */ '../views/Home.vue') }, { path: '/users', name: 'users', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/categories', name: 'categories', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/inventory', name: 'inventory', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/products', name: 'products', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/orders', name: 'orders', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') } ]
In the block of code above, you added the following routes to the
routes array,
home,
users,
categories,
products,
inventory, and
orders.
- The
homeroute will display a grid of cards, each card will display a collection name and the number of documents in it, and allow you to navigate to the route that contains the collection data
- The
users,
categories,
products,
inventory, and
ordersroute will allow you to manage the documents in the
users,
categories,
products,
inventories, and
orderscollection respectively
In every route, you are lazily loading the view component. All routes contents will be displayed in the
Table view component with the exception of the
home route contents which will be displayed in the
Home view component.
Your
index.js file should look like the following:
import Vue from 'vue' import VueRouter from 'vue-router' Vue.use(VueRouter) const routes = [ { path: '/', name: 'home', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "home" */ '../views/Home.vue') }, { path: '/users', name: 'users', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/categories', name: 'categories', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/inventory', name: 'inventory', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/products', name: 'products', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') }, { path: '/orders', name: 'orders', component: () => import(/* webpackChunkName: "table" */ '../views/Table.vue') } ] const router = new VueRouter({ mode: 'history', base: process.env.BASE_URL, routes }) export default router
In this section, you have created the layout and the routes for your application client. In the next section, you will start creating views for your application client.
Creating the home view
In this section, you are going to start creating the views for your application client. The application will have two views named
Home and
Table, which will reside in the
Home.vue and
Table.vue file respectively. In this section, you are going to create the
Home view.
Navigate to the
views directory:
cd ../views
Open the file named
Home.vue:
nano Home.vue
Replace the content inside the
<template> component with the following:
<template> <v-container fluid> <v-row dense> <v-col v-for="card in cards" :key="card.title" :cols="card.flex"> <v-hover v-slot:default="{ hover }"> <v-card :elevation="hover ? 16 : 2" :style="hover? 'cursor: pointer': '' "> <v-card-text @click="navigateTo(card.title.toLowerCase())"> <h2 style="color:black" class="text-center">{{card.title}}</h2> <h2 style="color:black; margin-top:20px; height: 50px" class="text-center" >{{card.quantity}}</h2> </v-card-text> </v-card> </v-hover> </v-col> </v-row> </v-container> </template>
In the block of code above, you have added inside the
<template> component a
<v-container component. You will use this component to create a grid with five cards. Each card will display a collection name and the number of documents that this collection has. You also added a click listener to each card in order to navigate to a specific route whenever you click on it.
Replace the content inside the
<script> component with the following:
<script> import actions from "../components/actions" export default { name: "Home", data: () => ({ cards: [], }), created() { this.initialize(); }, } </script>
In the block of code above, you are importing an object named
actions from the
actions.js file in the components directory. Then you added the
data and the
created() field. Inside the
data field you added a sub field named
cards which holds an empty array. Inside the
created() field you called a method named
initialize(), you will create this method in a moment.
Please note that you haven’t created the
actions.js yet, this file will be responsible for consuming the GraphQL API, it will allow you to query and mutate data in your MongoDB instance.
Add the following code below the
created() field:
<script> . . . export default { . . . methods: { async initialize() { let categories = await actions.getCategories(); let users = await actions.getUsers(); let products = await actions.getProducts(); let inventoryItems = await actions.getInventoryItems(); let orders = await actions.getOrders(); this.cards = [ { title: "Products", quantity: products.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "Categories", quantity: categories.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "Inventory", quantity: inventoryItems.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "Users", quantity: users.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "orders", quantity: orders.length, flex: 4 }, ] }, }, } </script>
In the block of code above, you have added the
methods field, and inside this field, you created a method named
initialize(). Inside the
initialize() you used the methods provided by the
actions object to retrieve data from all collections then you took this data and added to the
cards array.
Add the following code below the
initialize() method:
<script> . . . export default { . . . methods: { . . . navigateTo(route) { if (this.$route.name !== route) { this.$router.push({ name: route }).catch((error) => { console.log(error); }) } }, }, } </script>
In the block of code above, you have added inside the
methods field, a method named
navigateTo(). The
navigateTo() method receives as an argument a string named
route, using conditional logic this method checks if the current route is not equal to
route and if that is the case it navigates to this received
route. This method will be called whenever you click a card in this view.
Your
Home.vue file should look something like this:
<template> <v-container fluid> <v-row dense> <v-col v-for="card in cards" :key="card.title" :cols="card.flex"> <v-hover v-slot:default="{ hover }"> <v-card :elevation="hover ? 16 : 2" :style="hover? 'cursor: pointer': '' "> <v-card-text @click="navigateTo(card.title.toLowerCase())"> <h2 style="color:black" class="text-center">{{card.title}}</h2> <h2 style="color:black; margin-top:20px; height: 50px" class="text-center" >{{card.quantity}}</h2> </v-card-text> </v-card> </v-hover> </v-col> </v-row> </v-container> </template> <script> import actions from "../components/actions" export default { name: "Home", data: () => ({ cards: [], }), created() { this.initialize(); }, methods: { async initialize() { let categories = await actions.getCategories(); let users = await actions.getUsers(); let products = await actions.getProducts(); let inventoryItems = await actions.getInventoryItems(); let orders = await actions.getOrders(); this.cards = [ { title: "Products", quantity: products.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "Categories", quantity: categories.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "Inventory", quantity: inventoryItems.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "Users", quantity: users.length, flex: 4 }, { title: "orders", quantity: orders.length, flex: 4 }, ] }, navigateTo(route) { if (this.$route.name !== route) { this.$router.push({ name: route }).catch((error) => { console.log(error); }) } }, }, } </script>
In this section, you have created the
Home view for your application client. In the next section, you will create the
Table view.
Creating the table view
In this section, you are going to create the table view which will display data for the
users,
products,
categories,
inventories, and
orders route. You are going to use the
v-data-table component provided by
Vuetify to display the data.
Still in the
views directory, create a file named
Table.vue:
nano Table.vue
Add the following code inside the
Table.vue file:
<template> <v-data-table :headers="headers" :items="rows" sort-by="name" class="elevation-2"> <template v-slot:top> <v-toolbar flat color="white"> <v-toolbar-title>{{$route.name.toUpperCase()}}</v-toolbar-title> <v-divider class="mx-4" inset vertical></v-divider> <v-spacer></v-spacer> <v-dialog v-model="dialog" max-width="500px"> <template v-slot:activator="{ on, attrs }"> <v-btn color="primary" dark class="mb-2" v-bind="attrs" v-on="on">New Item</v-btn> </template> <v-card> <v-card-title> <span class="headline">{{ formTitle }}</span> </v-card-title> <v-card-text> <v-container> <v-row v-for="(value, key) in editedItem " v-bind:key="key"> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4" v-if=" key !== 'id' && key !=='category' && key !='dateAdded' && key !=='product' && key !=='user' "> <v-text-field :type =" key === 'quantity' || key === 'price' ? 'Number' : 'text' " v-model="editedItem[key]" :label="key" ></v-text-field> </v-col> </v-row> <v-row v-if="editedIndex === -1 && $route.name === 'inventory' "> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.product" :items="options.products" label="products" item-text="name" item-value="id" ></v-select> </v-col> </v-row> <v-row v-else-if="$route.name === 'products'"> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.category" :items="options.categories" label="categories" item-text="name" item-value="id" ></v-select> </v-col> </v-row> <v-row v-else-if="editedIndex === -1 && $route.name === 'orders'"> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.product" :items="options.inventoryItems" label="products" item-text="product.name" item-value="product.id" ></v-select> </v-col> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.user" :items="options.users" label="users" item-text="username" item-value="id" ></v-select> </v-col> </v-row> </v-container> </v-card-text> <v-card-actions> <v-spacer></v-spacer> <v-btn color="blue darken-1" text @click="close">Cancel</v-btn> <v-btn color="blue darken-1" text @click="save">Save</v-btn> </v-card-actions> </v-card> </v-dialog> </v-toolbar> </template> <template v-slot:[`item.actions`]="{ item }"> <v-icon small class="mr-2" @click="editItem(item)">mdi-pencil</v-icon> <v-icon small @click="deleteItem(item)">mdi-delete</v-icon> </template> <template v-slot:no-data> <v-btn color="primary" @click="initialize">Reset</v-btn> </template> </v-data-table> </template>
In the block of code above, you have created a
<template> component, and inside it, you added a
<v-data-table>. Inside the
<v-data-table> component you have added the components needed in order to manage data in your collections. Most of the code above was provided by
Vuetify and you only needed to make the
<v-data-table> able to handle data from multiple collections instead of only one.
Add the following code below the
<template>:
<script> import actions from "../components/actions"; export default { name: "Table", data: () => ({ dialog: false, headers: [], options: {}, rows: [], editedIndex: -1, editedItem: {}, defaultItem: {}, }), computed: { formTitle() { return this.editedIndex === -1 ? "New Item" : "Edit Item"; }, }, } </script>
In the block of code above, first, you created the
<script> component, and inside it, you have imported an object named
actions from the
actions.js. Inside this component, you also created an object that will contain the information needed to create a
<v-data-table> containing data from a collection in your MongoDB instance. Inside this object, you added the following fields:
name,
data,
computed.
- The
namefield is where you set the name for your component
- The
datafield is where you keep the information needed to create and manage your
<v-data-table>. You have added inside the
datafield the following sub fields:
dialog,
headers,
options,
rows,
editedIndex,
editedItem,
defaultItem:
- The
dialogfield is what you will use to display, or not, the
<v-dialog>component
- The
headersfield is where you set the headers for the
<v-data-table>
- The
optionsfield is where you store the array of key-value pairs objects needed in the
<v-select>component
- The
rowsfield is where you store the documents retrieved from a collection in your MongoDB instance
- The
editedIndexfield is where you control if it’s an “add a new item” or “edit item” operation
- The
editedItemfield is where you store the model object that will be used when editing an item
- The
defaultItemfield is where you store the model object that will be used when adding a new item
- The
computedfield is where you store any complex logic needed in the
<template>component, inside this field you have added a method named
formTitlewhich will be used to set the value in the title of the
<v-dialog>component
- The
Add the following code below your
computed field:
<script> . . . export default { . . . created() { this.initialize() }, methods: { async initialize() { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": break case "categories": break case "products": break case "inventory": break case "orders": break } } } } </script>
In the block of code above, you have added below the
computed field the following fields,
created() and
methods.
- The
created()field is a method that runs when this view is created, inside this method you called a method named
initialize()
- The
methodsfield is the property where you store all the methods that you will need in the current view. Inside this property, you have added a method named
initialize()
The
initialize() method will be where you retrieve information from your GraphQL server and store it in the fields of the
data property. This method consists of a switch statement with the following cases,
users,
categories,
products,
inventory, and
orders. Meaning, when you visit a route, one of the cases will be triggered and information needed to create a
<v-data-table> for this route will be retrieved.
Replace the content of
case "users": with the following code:
. . . async initialize() { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Name", value: "name" }, { text: "username", value: "username" }, { text: "Email", value: "email" }, { text: "Phone number", value: "phoneNumber" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { name: "", username: "", email: "", phoneNumber: ""} this.defaultItem = { name: "", username: "", email: "", phoneNumber: ""} const users = await actions.getUsers() this.rows = users break . . . }
The code you added above will be triggered when you visit the
users route. This block of code is responsible for adding the data needed in the
headers,
editedItem,
defaultItem, and
rows field in the
data property. The data assigned to the
rows object was retrieved by calling the
getUsers() method provided by the
actions object.
You are going to do the same thing you did in the block of code above to the remaining
cases as well.
After replacing the content of the remaining cases, your
initialize() will look like this :
. . . async initialize() { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Name", value: "name" }, { text: "username", value: "username" }, { text: "Email", value: "email" }, { text: "Phone number", value: "phoneNumber" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ]; this.editedItem = { name: "", username: "", email: "", phoneNumber: ""} this.defaultItem = { name: "", username: "", email: "", phoneNumber: ""} const users = await actions.getUsers() this.rows = users break case "categories": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Name", value: "name" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { name: "" } this.defaultItem = { name: "" } const categories = await actions.getCategories() this.rows = categories break case "products": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Name", value: "name" }, { text: "Category", value: "category" }, { text: "Price", value: "price" }, { text: "Date added", value: "dateAdded" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { name: "", price: 0, category: ""} this.defaultItem = { name: "", price: 0, category: ""} this.options.categories = await actions.getCategories() const products = await actions.getProducts() for (let i = 0; i < products.length; i++) { products[i].category = products[i].category.name; products[i].dateAdded = new Date(products[i].dateAdded) } this.rows = products; break case "inventory": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Product", value: "product" }, { text: "Quantity", value: "quantity" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { quantity: 0 } this.defaultItem = { product: "", quantity: 0 } this.options.products = await actions.getProducts() const inventoryItems = await actions.getInventoryItems() for (let i = 0; i < inventoryItems.length; i++) { inventoryItems[i].product = inventoryItems[i].product.name } this.rows = inventoryItems break case "orders": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Product", value: "product" }, { text: "Quantity", value: "quantity" }, { text: "User", value: "user" }, { text: "Total", value: "total" }, { text: "Date added", value: "dateAdded" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { quantity: 0 } this.defaultItem = { product: "", user: "", quantity: 0 } this.options.inventoryItems = await actions.getInventoryItems(); this.options.users = await actions.getUsers() const orders = await actions.getOrders() for (let i = 0; i < orders.length; i++) { orders[i].product = orders[i].product.name orders[i].user = orders[i].user.username orders[i].dateAdded = new Date(orders[i].dateAdded) } this.rows = orders break; } },
Add the following code below the
initialize() method:
. . . editItem(item) { this.editedIndex = this.rows.indexOf(item); this.editedItem = Object.assign({}, item); this.dialog = true; }, close() { this.dialog = false; this.$nextTick(() => { this.editedItem = Object.assign({}, this.defaultItem); this.editedIndex = -1 }); }, } . . .
In the block of code above you have added the following methods inside the
methods property,
editItem() and
close():
- The
editItem()field is a method that receives as an argument an object named
item, which is one of the objects in the
rowsarray, changes the
editedIndexto the index of the
itemin the
rowsarray, assigns the
itemto the
editedItemobject and then opens the
<v-dialog>component by setting the
dialogvalue to
true
- The
close()field is a method that closes the
<v-dialog>component by setting the
dialogvalue to
false, assigns the
defaultItemto the
editedItemand then changes the
editedIndexvalue to
-1
Add the following code below to your
close() method:
. . . async deleteItem(item) { const index = this.rows.indexOf(item) const message = "Are you sure you want to delete this item?" switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteUser(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index,1) break case "categories": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteCategory(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break case "products": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteProduct(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break case "inventory": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteInventoryItem(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break case "orders": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteOrder(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break } } . . .
In the block of code above, you have added to the
methods property a method named
deleteItem(). The
deleteItem() receives as an argument an object named
item which is one of the objects in the
rows array, finds the index of this
item in the
rows array and then stores it in a variable named
index. After finding the
index, you created a variable named
message and inside it, you stored a string that asks if you want to delete this
item. Lastly, you create a switch statement that will run whenever you want to delete an
item in the
users,
categories,
products,
inventory, or
orders route.
Add the following code below your
deleteItem() method:
. . . async save() { if (this.editedIndex > -1) { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": break case "categories": break case "products": break case "inventory": break case "orders": break } } else { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": break case "categories": break case "products": break case "inventory": break case "orders": break } } this.close() }
In the block of code above, you have added to the
methods property a method named
save(). You have used conditional logic to handle the new item and the edited item save operation. If the
editedIndex is greater than
-1 that means that you are trying to save an item that you edited, however, if that is not the case it means that you are trying to save a new item. Inside each condition, you created a switch statement in order to be able to save data when you are in the
users,
categories,
products,
inventory, or
orders route. After running one of the conditions you called the
close() method in order to close the
<v-dialog> component.
Add the following code in each
case "users"::
async save() { if (this.editedIndex > -1) { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": await actions.updateUser(this.editedItem).then((user) => { Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], user); }) break . . . } } else { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": await actions.addUser(this.editedItem).then((user) => { this.rows.push(user) }) break . . . } } this.close() }
In the block of code above, you have added the logic for the two
case "users":. In the first
case "users": you use the
updateUser() method provided by the
actions object to update the values of an existing document in your
users collection, then you take the object sent in the response and assign it to the object in the
rows array whose index is equal to the
editedIndex. In the second
case "users": you use the
addUser() method provided by the
actions object to add a new document to the
users collection, then you take the object in the response and add it to the
rows array.
You are going to do the same thing you did in the block of code above to the remaining
cases as well.
After replacing the content of the remaining cases, your
save() method will look like this:
async save() { if (this.editedIndex > -1) { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": await actions.updateUser(this.editedItem).then((user) => { Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], user); }) break case "categories": await actions.updateCategory(this.editedItem).then((category) => { Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], category); }) break case "products": this.editedItem.price = parseFloat(this.editedItem.price); for (let i = 0; i < this.options.categories.length; i++) { if (this.options.categories[i].name === this.editedItem.category) { this.editedItem.category = this.options.categories[i].id } } await actions.updateProduct(this.editedItem).then((product) => { product.category = product.category.name; Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], product) }) break case "inventory": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity) await actions .updateInventoryItem(this.editedItem) .then((inventoryItem) => { inventoryItem.product = inventoryItem.product.name Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], inventoryItem) }) break case "orders": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity); console.log("edited", this.editedItem); await actions.updateOrder(this.editedItem).then((order) => { order.product = order.product.name order.user = order.user.username Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], order) }) break } } else { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": await actions.addUser(this.editedItem).then((user) => { this.rows.push(user) }) break case "categories": await actions.addCategory(this.editedItem).then((category) => { console.log("category", category) this.rows.push(category) }) break case "products": this.editedItem.price = parseFloat(this.editedItem.price); await actions.addProduct(this.editedItem).then((product) => { product.category = product.category.name product.dateAdded = new Date(product.dateAdded) this.rows.push(product) }) break case "inventory": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity) await actions .addInventoryItem(this.editedItem) .then((inventoryItem) => { inventoryItem.product = inventoryItem.product.name this.rows.push(inventoryItem) }) break case "orders": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity); console.log("model", this.editedItem); let order = await actions .addOrder(this.editedItem) .then((order) => { order.product = order.product.name order.user = order.user.username order.dateAdded = new Date(order.dateAdded) this.rows.push(order) }) break } } this.close() }
Your
Table.vue file should look like this:
<template> <v-data-table :headers="headers" :items="rows" sort-by="name" class="elevation-2"> <template v-slot:top> <v-toolbar flat color="white"> <v-toolbar-title>{{$route.name.toUpperCase()}}</v-toolbar-title> <v-divider class="mx-4" inset vertical></v-divider> <v-spacer></v-spacer> <v-dialog v-model="dialog" max-width="500px"> <template v-slot:activator="{ on, attrs }"> <v-btn color="primary" dark class="mb-2" v-bind="attrs" v-on="on">New Item</v-btn> </template> <v-card> <v-card-title> <span class="headline">{{ formTitle }}</span> </v-card-title> <v-card-text> <v-container> <v-row v-for="(value, key) in editedItem " v-bind:key="key"> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4" v-if=" key !== 'id' && key !=='category' && key !='dateAdded' && key !=='product' && key !=='user' "> <v-text-field :type =" key === 'quantity' || key === 'price' ? 'Number' : 'text' " v-model="editedItem[key]" :label="key" ></v-text-field> </v-col> </v-row> <v-row v-if="editedIndex === -1 && $route.name === 'inventory' "> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.product" :items="options.products" label="products" item-text="name" item-value="id" ></v-select> </v-col> </v-row> <v-row v-else-if="$route.name === 'products'"> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.category" :items="options.categories" label="categories" item-text="name" item-value="id" ></v-select> </v-col> </v-row> <v-row v-else-if="editedIndex === -1 && $route.name === 'orders'"> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.product" :items="options.inventoryItems" label="products" item-text="product.name" item-value="product.id" ></v-select> </v-col> <v-col cols="12" sm="6" md="4"> <v-select v-model="editedItem.user" :items="options.users" label="users" item-text="username" item-value="id" ></v-select> </v-col> </v-row> </v-container> </v-card-text> <v-card-actions> <v-spacer></v-spacer> <v-btn color="blue darken-1" text @click="close">Cancel</v-btn> <v-btn color="blue darken-1" text @click="save">Save</v-btn> </v-card-actions> </v-card> </v-dialog> </v-toolbar> </template> <template v-slot:[`item.actions`]="{ item }"> <v-icon small class="mr-2" @click="editItem(item)">mdi-pencil</v-icon> <v-icon small @click="deleteItem(item)">mdi-delete</v-icon> </template> <template v-slot:no-data> <v-btn color="primary" @click="initialize">Reset</v-btn> </template> </v-data-table> </template> <script> import actions from "../components/actions"; export default { name: "Table", data: () => ({ dialog: false, headers: [], options: [], rows: [], editedIndex: -1, editedItem: {}, defaultItem: {}, }), computed: { formTitle() { return this.editedIndex === -1 ? "New Item" : "Edit Item"; }, }, created() { this.initialize() }, methods: { async initialize() { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Name", value: "name" }, { text: "username", value: "username" }, { text: "Email", value: "email" }, { text: "Phone number", value: "phoneNumber" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ]; this.editedItem = { name: "", username: "", email: "", phoneNumber: ""} this.defaultItem = { name: "", username: "", email: "", phoneNumber: ""} const users = await actions.getUsers() this.rows = users break case "categories": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Name", value: "name" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { name: "" } this.defaultItem = { name: "" } const categories = await actions.getCategories() this.rows = categories break case "products": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Name", value: "name" }, { text: "Category", value: "category" }, { text: "Price", value: "price" }, { text: "Date added", value: "dateAdded" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { name: "", price: 0, category: ""} this.defaultItem = { name: "", price: 0, category: ""} this.options.categories = await actions.getCategories() const products = await actions.getProducts() for (let i = 0; i < products.length; i++) { products[i].category = products[i].category.name; products[i].dateAdded = new Date(products[i].dateAdded) } this.rows = products; break case "inventory": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Product", value: "product" }, { text: "Quantity", value: "quantity" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { quantity: 0 } this.defaultItem = { product: "", quantity: 0 } this.options.products = await actions.getProducts() const inventoryItems = await actions.getInventoryItems() for (let i = 0; i < inventoryItems.length; i++) { inventoryItems[i].product = inventoryItems[i].product.name } this.rows = inventoryItems break case "orders": this.headers = [ { text: "ID", value: "id" }, { text: "Product", value: "product" }, { text: "Quantity", value: "quantity" }, { text: "User", value: "user" }, { text: "Total", value: "total" }, { text: "Date added", value: "dateAdded" }, { text: "Actions", value: "actions", sortable: false }, ] this.editedItem = { quantity: 0 } this.defaultItem = { product: "", user: "", quantity: 0 } this.options.inventoryItems = await actions.getInventoryItems(); this.options.users = await actions.getUsers() const orders = await actions.getOrders() for (let i = 0; i < orders.length; i++) { orders[i].product = orders[i].product.name orders[i].user = orders[i].user.username orders[i].dateAdded = new Date(orders[i].dateAdded) } this.rows = orders break; } }, editItem(item) { console.log(item) this.editedIndex = this.rows.indexOf(item); this.editedItem = Object.assign({}, item); this.dialog = true; }, close() { this.dialog = false; this.$nextTick(() => { this.editedItem = Object.assign({}, this.defaultItem); this.editedIndex = -1 }); }, async deleteItem(item) { const index = this.rows.indexOf(item) const message = "Are you sure you want to delete this item?" switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteUser(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break case "categories": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteCategory(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break case "products": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteProduct(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break case "inventory": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteInventoryItem(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break case "orders": confirm(message) && (await actions.deleteOrder(item.id)) && this.rows.splice(index, 1) break } }, async save() { if (this.editedIndex > -1) { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": await actions.updateUser(this.editedItem).then((user) => { Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], user); }) break case "categories": await actions.updateCategory(this.editedItem).then((category) => { Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], category); }) break case "products": this.editedItem.price = parseFloat(this.editedItem.price); for (let i = 0; i < this.options.categories.length; i++) { if (this.options.categories[i].name === this.editedItem.category) { this.editedItem.category = this.options.categories[i].id } } await actions.updateProduct(this.editedItem).then((product) => { product.category = product.category.name; Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], product) }) break case "inventory": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity) await actions .updateInventoryItem(this.editedItem) .then((inventoryItem) => { inventoryItem.product = inventoryItem.product.name Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], inventoryItem) }) break case "orders": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity); console.log("edited", this.editedItem); await actions.updateOrder(this.editedItem).then((order) => { order.product = order.product.name order.user = order.user.username Object.assign(this.rows[this.editedIndex], order) }) break } } else { switch (this.$route.name) { case "users": await actions.addUser(this.editedItem).then((user) => { this.rows.push(user) }) break case "categories": await actions.addCategory(this.editedItem).then((category) => { console.log("category", category) this.rows.push(category) }) break case "products": this.editedItem.price = parseFloat(this.editedItem.price); await actions.addProduct(this.editedItem).then((product) => { product.category = product.category.name product.dateAdded = new Date(product.dateAdded) this.rows.push(product) }) break case "inventory": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity) await actions .addInventoryItem(this.editedItem) .then((inventoryItem) => { inventoryItem.product = inventoryItem.product.name this.rows.push(inventoryItem) }) break case "orders": this.editedItem.quantity = parseInt(this.editedItem.quantity); console.log("model", this.editedItem); let order = await actions .addOrder(this.editedItem) .then((order) => { order.product = order.product.name order.user = order.user.username order.dateAdded = new Date(order.dateAdded) this.rows.push(order) }) break } } this.close() }, }, } </script>
In this section, you have created the
Table view. In the next section, you will create a file named
actions.js and inside it, you will create the
actions object and the methods that you used in this view and in the
Home view.
Creating the actions.js file
In this section, you will create a file named
actions.js. This file will contain the methods needed in order to interact with your GraphQL server. These methods will reside in an object named
actions.
Navigate to your
components directory:
cd ../components
Create a file named
actions.js:
nano actions.js
Add the following code to your
actions.js file:
import fetch from "node-fetch" const actions = {} actions.sendOperation = async (operation) => { const fetchData = await fetch("http://localhost:4000/graphql", { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: JSON.stringify({ query: operation, }), }) const { data, error } = await fetchData.json(); return data }
In the block of code above, you have imported the
node-fetch module and assigned it a variable called
fetch, created an object named
actions and added to this object a method named
sendOperation(). The
sendOperation() method receives as an argument a string containing a query or mutation operation named
operation. It uses the
node-fetch module to send the
operation to the GraphQL server, stores the response data and error in the variables named
data,
error respectively, then it returns the
data. This method will be used to send all queries and mutations to the GraphQL server.
Add the following code at the bottom of your
actions.js file:
actions.getUsers = async () => { let query = `query{ getUsers{ id name username email phoneNumber } } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(query) return data.getUsers }
In the block of code above, you have added to the
actions object a method named
getUsers(). In this method, you create the
query needed in order to retrieve all documents in the
users collection. After creating the
query, you call the
sendOperation() method and pass this
query as an argument. Lastly, you store the data retrieved in a variable named
data and then you return the value of the
getUsers property inside this
data object.
Add the following code to the bottom of your
actions.js file:
actions.addUser = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation{ addUser(input:{ name:"${item.name}" username:"${item.username}" phoneNumber:"${item.phoneNumber}" email:"${item.email}" }){ id name username email phoneNumber } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.addUser }
In the block of code above, you have added to the
actions object a method named
addUser(). In this method, you create the
mutation needed in order to add a new document in the
users collection. After creating the
mutation, you call the
sendOperation() method and pass this
mutation as an argument. Lastly, you store the data retrieved in a variable named
data and then you return the value of the
addUser property inside this
data object.
Add the following code to the bottom of your
actions.js file:
actions.updateUser = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation { updateUser(id: "${item.id}", input: { name:"${item.name}", username:"${item.username}", email:"${item.email}", phoneNumber:"${item.phoneNumber}" }){ id name username email phoneNumber } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.updateUser }
In the block of code above, you have added to the
actions object a method named
updateUser(). In this method, you create the
mutation needed in order to update an existing document in the
users collection. After creating the
mutation, you call the
sendOperation() method and pass this
mutation as an argument. Lastly, you store the data retrieved in a variable named
data and then you return the value of the
updateUser property inside this
data object.
Add the following code to the bottom of your
actions.js file:
actions.deleteUser = async (id) => { let mutation = `mutation{ deleteUser(id:"${id}") }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.deleteUser }
In the block of code above, you have added to the
actions object a method named
deleteUser(). In this method, you create the
mutation needed in order to delete a document in the
users collection. After creating the
mutation, you call the
sendOperation method and pass this
mutation as an argument. Lastly, you store the data retrieved in a variable named
data and then you return the value of the
deleteUse property inside this
data object.
You are going to do the same thing you did for
users collection in previous blocks of codes to the remaining collections as well, and then export the
actions object.
After doing what was described above, your
actions.js file should look like this:
import fetch from "node-fetch" const actions = {} actions.sendOperation = async (operation) => { const fetchData = await fetch("http://localhost:4000/graphql", { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: JSON.stringify({ query: operation, }), }) const { data, error } = await fetchData.json(); return data } ////////////////////////// USERS ///////////////////////////// actions.getUsers = async () => { let query = `query{ getUsers{ id name username email phoneNumber } } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(query) return data.getUsers } actions.addUser = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation{ addUser(input:{ name:"${item.name}" username:"${item.username}" phoneNumber:"${item.phoneNumber}" email:"${item.email}" }){ id name username email phoneNumber } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.addUser } actions.updateUser = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation { updateUser(id: "${item.id}", input: { name:"${item.name}", username:"${item.username}", email:"${item.email}", phoneNumber:"${item.phoneNumber}" }){ id name username email phoneNumber } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.updateUser } actions.deleteUser = async (id) => { let mutation = `mutation{ deleteUser(id:"${id}") }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.deleteUser } ///////////////////// CATEGORIES /////////////////////////// actions.getCategories = async () => { let query = `query{ getCategories{ id name } } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(query) return data.getCategories } actions.addCategory = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation{ addCategory(input:{ name:"${item.name}" }){ id name } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.addCategory } actions.updateCategory = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation { updateCategory(id: "${item.id}", input: { name: "${item.name}" }) { id name } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.updateCategory } actions.deleteCategory = async (id) => { let mutation = `mutation{ deleteCategory(id:"${id}") }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.deleteCategory } /////////////////////////// PRODUCTS /////////////////////////// actions.getProducts = async () => { let query = `query{ getProducts{ id name price category{ name } dateAdded } } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(query) return data.getProducts } actions.addProduct = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation{ addProduct(input:{ name:"${item.name}", price:${item.price}, category:"${item.category}" }){ id name price category{ name } dateAdded } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.addProduct } actions.updateProduct = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation { updateProduct(id:"${item.id}",input:{ name:"${item.name}", price:${item.price}, category:"${item.category}" }){ id name price category{ name } dateAdded } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.updateProduct } actions.deleteProduct = async (id) => { let mutation = `mutation{ deleteProduct(id:"${id}") } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.deleteProduct } /////////////////// INVENTORY ////////////////////// actions.getInventoryItems = async () => { let query = `query{ getInventoryItems{ id quantity product{ id name } } } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(query) return data.getInventoryItems } actions.addInventoryItem = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation { addInventoryItem( input: { quantity: ${item.quantity}, product: "${item.product}" } ) { id quantity product { name } } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.addInventoryItem } actions.updateInventoryItem = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation{ updateInventoryItem(id:"${item.id}",input:{quantity:${item.quantity}}){ id quantity product{ name } } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.updateInventoryItem } actions.deleteInventoryItem = async (id) => { let mutation = `mutation { deleteInventoryItem(id:"${id}") } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.deleteInventoryItem } /////////////// ORDERS //////////////////////// actions.getOrders = async () => { let query = `query{ getOrders{ id quantity product{ name } user{ username } total dateAdded } } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(query) return data.getOrders } actions.addOrder = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation { addOrder( input: { quantity: ${item.quantity}, product: "${item.product}", user: "${item.user}" } ) { id quantity product{ name } user{ username } total dateAdded } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.addOrder } actions.updateOrder = async (item) => { let mutation = `mutation{ updateOrder(id:"${item.id}",input:{quantity:${item.quantity}}){ id quantity product{ name } user{ username } total dateAdded } }` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.updateOrder } actions.deleteOrder = async (id) => { let mutation = `mutation { deleteOrder(id:"${id}") } ` const data = await actions.sendOperation(mutation) return data.deleteOrder } export default actions
In this section, you have created the file responsible for interacting with the GraphQL server and thus finishing building the application client. In the next section, you will run the application.
Running the application
In this section, you will run your application, but before you do, you will create the static files for your application client.
Run the following command:
npm run build
After running this command, your application client static files will be stored in a directory named
dist.
Navigate to the root directory of your application server:
cd ../../../server
The folder structure of your
server directory should look like the following:
Before running the application server, create a new MongoDB instance by running the following command:
docker-compose up -d
The command above will use the information in the
docker-yml file to create a new MongoDB instance that will be accessible in the following URI
mongodb://localhost:27017/mongodb.
Install the node modules by running the following command:
npm install
Run the following command in order to start your GraphQL server and serve the application client:
npm start
In your browser, navigate to
http://localhost:4000/ and you should see something similar to this:
Navigate to the
users route and create a new user:
Navigate to the
categories route and create a new category:
Navigate to the
products route and create a new product:
Navigate to the
inventory route and create a new inventory item:
Navigate to the
orders route and create a new order:
In this section, you have deployed your application client and started serving it using your GraphQL server.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you created a frontend application for your inventory management application. First, you cloned the repository containing the application server. After cloning the repository, you created the user interface for the client using
Vue and
Vuetify and then you connected the client to the GraphQL API using
node-fetch. Lastly, you started serving your client application using the GraphQL server.
