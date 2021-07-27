Render webpages using the Flutter WebView plugin

Google created Flutter to simplify the way we create apps, making it possible for our apps to run on different platforms without any need for porting code or rewriting our already existing apps.
Doing this is no easy feat, because each native operating system has something unique about it and they are numerous. Google can’t support much all of them. So, Google made Flutter configurable, in a way that plugins can be developed by other developers.
Now, one of the common widgets we have is the WebView widget. This WebView widget allows us to load webpages.
How can we use this same widget in Flutter when we need it? flutter.dev solved the issue for us. They developed a Flutter plugin for that: it is
webview_flutter.
What is Flutter WebView?
webview_flutter is a Flutter plugin that provides a WebView widget on Android and iOS. This plugin is used to display webpages on both Android and iOS devices.
In this article, we will learn how to use the
webview_flutter in a Flutter project.
We will learn how to use the
webview_flutter plugin to load webpages from its URL or a local source.
Requirements
We will be building a Flutter project, so we will need a few tools already installed in our machine.
Flutter
This is a Flutter SDK used to run and compile Flutter projects. Go to Flutter’s docs to select the Flutter SDK based on your operating system:
The links contain instructions on how to install the Flutter SDK on your machine. After the installation, make sure that
flutter is in your global path. Run the command
flutter --help to test that the Flutter SDK is installed and accessed globally in your machine.
VS Code
VS Code is a powerful modern code editor brought to us by Microsoft. It has an extension that can help you use Flutter from your VS Code with ease. Install Flutter’s extension in your VS Code.
Android Studio
If you want to run and test your apps in Android, then you need to have Android Studio installed on your machine. Then, we need to install Flutter and Dart plugins:
Make sure everything is installed and running. In the next section, we will set up a Flutter project.
Setting up your Flutter project
Now, we will create a Flutter project. We will use the
flutter CLI tool to do this.
The name of our Flutter project will be
webviewprj. Run the below command:
flutter create webviewprj
Flutter will create a project in the folder
webviewprj and then install dependencies.
Open this project in VS Code. If you don’t use VS Code, you can do everything from the terminal, but you must open the project in your preferred code editor:
cd webviewprj
If you are using VS Code, there will be no need to do the above. Just go to View in the top menu and click on Terminal to open VS Code integrated terminal.
Adding
webview_flutter dependency
Next, we will add
webview_flutter dependency to our project.
Open the
pubspec.yaml file in the root of your project and add the below lines to it:
dependencies: flutter: sdk: flutter webview_flutter:
Saving the
pubspec.yaml file will cause the VS Code to install the dependency. If you are not using VS Code, run the below command in your terminal to install the
webview_flutter dependency:
flutter pub get webview_flutter
flutter pub contains commands for managing Flutter packages.
flutter pub get gets packages in a Flutter project. In this case, it gets the
webview_flutter package in our Flutter project.
Next, we set the minimum SDK version needed for the
webview_flutter plugin. Open
android/app/build.gradle in your project and add the below configuration code to the
android → defaultConfig section:
android { defaultConfig { minSdkVersion 19 } }
webview_flutter works from Android v19 upward to the latest Android version.
Using
webview_flutter
webview_flutter exports a
WebView class. This class initiates and creates a new web view and renders the set webpage (via its URL) inside the WebView widget. The WebView can be controlled using a
WebViewController that is passed to the
onWebViewCreated callback once the WebView is created.
To render the
WebView widget, we need to import the
webview_flutter package:
import 'package:webview_flutter/webview_flutter.dart';
Then, we render the
WebView widget like this:
WebView( initialUrl: 'https://medium.com' );
This will load the page
https://medium.com and render it in the
WebView widget. The
WebView widget will render
https://medium.com just like a browser will render the page. The
initialUrl param passed to the
WebView tells
WebView the URL of the webpage to load and render.
There are other params that we can pass to
WebView. Let’s see them below:
N.B., the below params and their descriptions were culled from WebView class library docs.
onWebViewCreated: This is a function that is invoked once the web view is created
initialUrl: This is a string that holds the URL of the webpage to be loaded and rendered on the WebView
javascriptMode: This sets whether JavaScript is enabled in the WebView
javascriptChannels: The set of
JavascriptChannelsavailable to JavaScript code running in the WebView
navigationDelegate: A delegate function that decides how to handle navigation actions
onPageStarted: Invoked when a page starts loading
onPageFinished: Invoked when a page has finished loading
onProgress: Invoked when a page is loading
debuggingEnabled: Controls whether WebView debugging is enabled. By default, it is set to
false
gestureNavigationEnabled: A Boolean value indicating whether horizontal swipe gestures will trigger back-forward list navigations. By default, it is set to
false
allowsInlineMediaPlayback: Controls whether inline playback of HTML5 videos is allowed on iOS. This field is ignored on Android because Android allows it by default. Its default value is
false
N.B., The
javascriptMode and
autoMediaPlaybackPolicy parameters must not be null.
Creating widget pages
Now, we will create two widget pages in our app:
HomePage and
WebViewPage.
HomePage page will hold two buttons. Each button when clicked will open the
WebViewPage page. This
WebViewPage page will render a
WebView, passing the webpage URL to the
WebView widget.
Let’s create them. Already, Flutter has generated some code for us. We will do away with other widgets except the
MyApp widget.
Open the
lib/main.dart file and edit it to the below code:
import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'package:webview_flutter/webview_flutter.dart'; import 'dart:io'; void main() { runApp(MyApp()); } class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { // This widget is the root of your application. @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( title: 'Flutter Demo', theme: ThemeData( primarySwatch: Colors.blue, ), home: HomePage() ); } }
See that we render
HomePage in the
MyApp widget. This makes the
HomePage render when the app is opened.
Let’s code the
HomePage widget:
class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { void _handleURLButtonPress(BuildContext context, String url, String title) { Navigator.push(context, MaterialPageRoute(builder: (context) => WebViewPage(url, title))); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text("WebView Flutter Example"), ), body: Center( child: Column( children: [ MaterialButton( color: Colors.blue, child: Text( "Open pub.dev", style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white70, fontWeight: FontWeight.bold), ), onPressed: () { _handleURLButtonPress( context, "https://pub.dev", "pub.dev"); }, ), MaterialButton( color: Colors.blue, child: Text( "Open Medium.com", style: TextStyle(color: Colors.white70, fontWeight: FontWeight.bold), ), onPressed: () { _handleURLButtonPress( context, "https://medium.com", "Medium.com"); }, ), ], )), ); } }
See that this
HomePage renders two buttons
MaterialButton. Each button is set to call the function
_handleURLButtonPress when clicked.
The first button,
Open pub.dev, calls the
_handleURLButtonPress, passing through the
context,
"https://pub.dev", and
"pub.dev". The
"https://pub.dev" is the URL of the webpage loaded and rendered by
WebView.
"pub.dev" will be the
AppBar title of the
WebViewPage.
The second button,
Open Medium.com, will call the function
_handleURLButtonPress with the params
context,
https://medium.com.com (the webpage URL that the
WebView widget will load and render), and
Medium.com (title of the
WebViewPage page).
The function
_handleURLButtonPress launches the
WebViewPage widget page. It will pass the URL and title of the page to the
WebViewPage.
Let’s code the
WebViewPage widget:
class WebViewPage extends StatefulWidget { final String url; final String title; WebViewPage(this.url, this.title); @override WebViewPageState createState() => WebViewPageState(this.url, this.title); } class WebViewPageState extends State<WebViewPage> { final String url; final String title; WebViewPageState(this.url, this.title); @override void initState() { super.initState(); // Enable hybrid composition. if (Platform.isAndroid) WebView.platform = SurfaceAndroidWebView(); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar( title: Text(this.title), ), body: Column(children: [ Expanded( child: WebView( initialUrl: this.url, javascriptMode: JavascriptMode.unrestricted ) ) ]) ); } }
The
WebViewPage is a stateful widget, and
WebPageState is the logic and internal state for the
WebViewPage.
The
WebViewPage constructor takes
url and
title. It passes it to
WebViewPageState in the
createState method.
When the
WebViewPageState renders
WebView, it passes
initialUrl to the
WebView with
this.url as its value.
The JavaScript mode
javascriptMode is set to
JavascriptMode.unrestricted. This JavaScript mode enables the webpages to run JavaScript.
Running the app
Now, we are done with the coding. We will run the app. To do that, run the below command in the terminal:
flutter run
If you are using VS Code, right-click on the
lib/main.dart and click on either
Run Without Debugging or
Start Debugging.
N.B., make sure you have your emulator running.
This will compile the app on run it on your phone emulator.
Homepage
Click on
Open pub.dev
Click on
Open Medium.com
Conclusion
We learned a lot in this tutorial.
First, we started by introducing
WebView and how the same could be ported to Flutter. Next, we introduced
webview_flutter, and also learned how to set up a Flutter project and install the
webview_flutter dependency. Later on, we built widgets to render and display the webpages
https://blog.logrocket.com and
https://logrocket.com on a
WebView widget from the
webview_flutter plugin.
With this
webview_flutter plugin, we will be able to render and display webpages in our Flutter application.
Take a look at the source code in GitHub.
