React scroll animations with Framer Motion

Animations can provide a powerful user experience if they are well executed. However, attempting to create stunning animations with CSS can be nerve-wracking. Many animation libraries promise to simplify the process, but most simply aren’t comprehensive enough for building complex animations.
In this article, we’ll demonstrate how to create scroll animations with Framer Motion, a complete animation library that doesn’t require you to be a CSS expert to create beautiful animations.
Prerequisites
- Working knowledge of React and its concepts, including Hooks
- Working knowledge of CSS properties such as opacity, transition, and scale
There’s no need to have any prior knowledge of Framer Motion. This article will introduce the library’s basic concepts and build on those in the demonstration portion.
Let’s start with a little background on Framer Motion and intersection observer functionality.
What is Framer Motion?
Framer Motion is an animation library for creating declarative animations in React. It provides production-ready animations and a low-level API to help simplify the process of integrating animations into an application.
Some React animations libraries, like react-transition-group and transition-hook, animate elements with manually configured CSS transitions. Framer Motion takes a different approach, by animating elements under the hood with preconfigured styles.
motion and
uaeAnimation are two styles that are triggered and controlled by functions exposed by Framer Motion. The
motion function is used to create motion components, and these are the building blocks of Framer Motion.
By prefixing
motion to a regular HTML or SVG element, the element automatically becomes a motion component:
<motion.h1>Motion Component</motion.h1>
A motion component has access to several props, including the
animate prop.
animate takes in an object with the defined properties of the components to be animated. The properties defined in the object are animated when the component mounts.
What is intersection observer functionality?
Framer Motion animates elements when they mount on the DOM. It doesn’t have inbuilt functionality for animating elements based on their scroll position on the viewport. To address this, we’ll need to implement an intersection observer functionality that will prevent an element from mounting until its scroll position is in the viewport.
We can build this functionality from scratch as a custom Hook using the Intersection Observer API. This JavaScript API provides a way to asynchronously observe changes in the intersection of a target element with a top-level document viewport.
According to the documentation, this API registers a callback function that is executed whenever an element we want to monitor enters or exits another element or enters or exits the viewport.
Alternatively, we can use a library that is designed to handle this functionality. This is the approach that we’ll follow in this article. We’ll be using the react-intersection-observer library, which is a React implementation of the intersection observer API. This library provides Hooks and render props that make it easy to track the scroll position of elements on the viewport.
react-intersection-observer is a relatively small package, so there’s no need to worry about the overhead it may add to your project.
Now, let’s set up a simple React project and install the necessary dependencies.
Getting started
We’ll start by installing React:
npx create-react-app my-app
Next, we’ll install Framer Motion and
react-intersection-observer:
npm i react-intersection-observer framer-motion
Next, we’ll set up a demo app and will use Framer Motion and the react-intersection-observer library to identify when the elements are in view and then apply an animation.
Creating the demo app
First, we’ll create a box component (this could be a or card, modal, or anything else) and import it into the main component,
App.js . We’ll animate this main component when it enters the viewport.
/*Box component*/ const Box = () => { return ( <div className="box"> <h1>Box</h1> </div> ); }; /*Main component*/ export default function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <Box /> /*imported Box component*/ /*imported Box component*/ </div> ); }
Next, we’ll import everything else that’s required to create animation from the libraries we installed earlier:
motionand
useAnimationHooks from Framer Motion
useEffectHook from React
useInViewHook from react-intersection-observer
import { motion, useAnimation } from "framer-motion"; import { useInView } from "react-intersection-observer"; import { useEffect } from "react";
These are the essential Hooks we’ll need to animate our box component. You’ll get an idea of how each Hook works a little later in this tutorial.
Inside our component is a
div element with the
className:
box. In order to animate the
box element, we need to make it a motion component.
We do this by prefixing
motion to the element:
const Box = () => { return ( <motion.div className="box"> <h1>Box</h1> </motion.div> ); };
We can start animating the
box element as is, by simply adding an
initial and
animate prop to the
motion component and directly defining their object values.
<motion.div animate={{ x: 100 }} initial={{x: 0}} className="box" ></motion.div>
For more complex animation, Framer Motion offers a variants feature.
Animating with variants
Variants are a set of predefined objects that let us declaratively define how we want the animation to look. Variants have labels that can be referenced in a motion component to create animations.
Here’s an example of a variant object:
const exampleVariant = { visible: { opacity: 1 }, hidden: { opacity: 0 }, }
Inside this variant object,
exampleVariant, are two properties:
visible and
hidden. Both properties are passed an object as the value. When the element is
visible, we want the
opacity to be
1; when it is
hidden, we want it to be
0.
The above variant object can be referenced in a motion component, like so:
<motion.div variants={exampleVariant} />
Next, we’ll create a variant and pass it as a prop to our motion component:
const boxVariant = { visible: { opacity: 1, scale: 2 }, hidden: { opacity: 0, scale: 0 }, }
In this variant object,
boxVariant, we included a
scale property so that the element will scale up in size when it is
visible and scale down when it is
hidden.
To reference this variant object it in our motion component, we’ll add a
variants prop to the motion component and pass it the variant’s label:
<motion.div variants={boxVariant} className="box" />
Right now, nothing is happening to our motion component; it has access to the variant object, but it doesn’t know what to do with it. The motion component needs a way to know when to start and end the animations defined in the variant object.
For this, we pass the
initial and
animate prop to the motion component:
<motion.div variants={boxVariant} className="box" initial="..." animate="..." />
In the above code, the
initial prop defines the behavior of a motion component before it mounts, while the
animate prop is used to define the behavior when it mounts.
Now, we’ll add a fade-in animation effect to the motion component by setting the
opacity of the component to
0 before it mounts and back to
1 when it mounts. The
transition property has a duration value that indicates the animation
duration.
<motion.div className="box" initial={{ opacity: 0, transition:{duration: 1}}} animate={{opacity: 1}} />
Since we’re using variants, we don’t have to explicitly set the values of the
initial and
animate properties.
Instead, we can dynamically set them by referencing the
hidden and
visible properties in the variant object we created earlier:
const boxVariant = { visible: { opacity: 1, scale: 2 }, hidden: { opacity: 0, scale: 0 }, } ... <motion.div variants={boxVariant} initial="hidden" animate="visible" className="box" />
The motion component will inherit the values of the variant object’s
hidden and
visible properties and animate accordingly:
Now that we have a working animation for our motion component, the next step is to use the react-intersection-observer library to access the Intersection Observer API and trigger the animation when the component is in view.
Adding scroll reveal animation with
useInView and
useAnimation Hooks
Framer Motion animates elements when they mount, so before we can animate elements based on their scroll position, we need to be able to control when they mount and unmount.
The
useAnimation Hook provides helper methods that let us control the sequence in which our animations occur. For example, we can use the
control.start and
control.stop methods to manually start and stop our animations.
useInView is a react-intersection-observer Hook that lets us track when a component is visible in the viewport. This Hook gives us access to a
ref, that we can pass into the components we want to watch, and the
inView Boolean, which tells us whether a component is in the viewport.
For example, if we pass
ref to a component as a prop and log
inView to the console, the console will display
true when the component is scrolled into the viewport and
false when it leaves the viewport.
Now, we’ll use the
useAnimation Hook to trigger animations on our motion component with when it enters the viewport.
First, we’ll destructure
ref and
inView from the
useInView Hook, and assign
useAnimation to a variable:
const control = useAnimation() const [ref, inView] = useInView()
Next, we’ll add
ref to our motion component as a prop and pass the
control variable as a value to the
animate prop:
<motion.div ref={ref} variants={boxVariant} initial="hidden" animate={control} className="box" />
Finally, we’ll create a
useEffect to call the
control.start method whenever the component we’re watching is in view, and pass the
control and
inView variables as the dependencies:
useEffect(() => { if (inView) { control.start("visible"); } }, [control, inView]);
Inside the
useEffect callback function, we perform a conditional check with an
if statement to check if the motion component is in view. If the condition is
true,
useEffect will call the
control.start method with a
"visible" value passed into it. This will trigger the
animate property on our motion component and start the animation.
Now, if we scroll up and down our viewport, the box components will animate when their scroll position enters the viewport:
Notice how the box components only animate the first time they enter the viewport. We can make them animate every time they are in view by adding an
else block to the
if statement in the
useEffect callback function, and calling the
control.start method, but with a
"hidden" value passed into it this time.
else { control.start("hidden"); }
Now, if we scroll up and down our viewport, the box components will animate each time their scroll position enters the viewport:
Here’s a look at the final code for creating scroll animations with Framer Motion:
import { motion, useAnimation } from "framer-motion"; import { useInView } from "react-intersection-observer"; import { useEffect } from "react"; const boxVariant = { visible: { opacity: 1, scale: 1, transition: { duration: 0.5 } }, hidden: { opacity: 0, scale: 0 } }; const Box = ({ num }) => { const control = useAnimation(); const [ref, inView] = useInView(); useEffect(() => { if (inView) { control.start("visible"); } else { control.start("hidden"); } }, [control, inView]); return ( <motion.div className="box" ref={ref} variants={boxVariant} initial="hidden" animate={control} > <h1>Box {num} </h1> </motion.div> ); }; export default function App() { return ( <div className="App"> <Box num={1} /> <Box num={2} /> <Box num={3} /> </div> ); }
Conclusion
In this article, we introduced the basics of the Framer Motion animation library and demonstrated how to use it to create scroll animations. We discussed how to control animations using the
useAnimation Hook, and how to trigger animations with Intersection Observer API (accessed through the react-intersection-observer library).
This article offers just a glimpse into the extensive range of animations that can be created with Framer Motion. Visit the official docs and see what else you can come up with.
