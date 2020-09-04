React Reference Guide: Hooks API

React Hooks were added to React in version 16.8. With the transition from class to functional components, Hooks let you use state and other features within functional components, i.e., without writing a class component.
Jump ahead:
useState
useEffect
useContext
useReducer
useCallback
useMemo
useRef
useImperativeHandle
useLayoutEffect
useDebugValue
Basic Hooks
This reference guide will discuss all the Hooks natively available in React, but first, let’s start with the basic React Hooks:
useState,
useEffect, and
useContext.
useState
The signature for the
useState Hook is as follows:
const [state, setState] = useState(initialState);
Here,
state and
setState refer to the state value and updater function returned on invoking
useState with some
initialState.
It’s important to note that when your component first renders and invokes
useState, the
initialState is the returned state from
useState.
Also, to update state, the state updater function
setState should be invoked with a new state value, as shown below:
setState(newValue)
By doing this, a new re-render of the component is queued.
useState guarantees that the
state value will always be the most recent after applying updates.
For referential checks, the
setState function’s reference never changes during re-renders.
Why is this important? It’s completely OK to have the updater function in the dependency list of other Hooks, such as
useEffect and
useCallback, as seen below:
useEffect(() => { setState(5) }, [setState]) //setState doesn't change, so useEffect is only called on mount.
Note that if the updater function returns the exact same value as the current state, the subsequent re-render is skipped:
Functional updates
The state updater function returned by
useState can be invoked in two ways. The first is by passing a new value directly as an argument:
const [state, setState] = useState(initialStateValue) // update state as follows setState(newStateValue)
This is correct and works perfectly in most cases. However, there are cases where a different form of state update is preferred: functional updates.
Here’s the example above revised to use the functional update form:
const [state, setState] = useState(initialStateValue) // update state as follows setState((previousStateValue) => newValue)
You pass a function argument to
setState. Internally, React will invoke this function with the previous state as an argument. Whatever is returned from this function is set as the new state.
Let’s take a look at cases where this approach is preferred.
1. New state value depends on the previous state
When your new state depends on the previous state value — e.g., a computation — favor the functional state update. Since
setState is async, React guarantees that the previous state value is accurate.
Here’s an example:
function GrowingButton() { const [width, setWidth] = useState(50); // call setWidth with functional update const increaseWidth = () => setWidth((previousWidth) => previousWidth + 10); return ( <button style={{ width }} onClick={increaseWidth}> I grow </button> ); }
In the example above, the button grows every time it’s clicked. Since the new state value depends on the old, the functional update form of
setState is preferred.
2. Merging object state
Consider the following code block:
function CanYouFigureThisOut() { const [state, setState] = useState({ name: "React" }); const updateState = () => setState({ creator: "Facebook" }); return ( <> <pre>{JSON.stringify(state)}</pre> <button onClick={updateState}>update state</button> </> ); }
When you click the update state button, which of the state values below is printed?
//1. {"name": "React", "creator": "Facebook"} //2. {"creator": "Facebook"} //3. {"name": "React"}
The correct answer is
2 because with Hooks, the updater function does not merge objects, unlike the
setState function in class components. It replaces the state value with whatever new value is passed as an argument.
Here’s how to fix that using the functional update form of the state updater function:
const updateState = () => setState((prevState) => ({ ...prevState, creator: "Facebook" }));
Pass a function to
setState and return a merged object by using the spread operator (
Object.assign also works).
3. Avoiding state dependency in other Hooks
There are legitimate cases where you may include a state value as a dependency to
useEffect or
useCallback. However, if you’re getting needless fires from your
useEffect callback owing to a state dependency used by
setState, the updater form can alleviate the need for that.
See an example below:
const [state, setState] = useState(0) // before useEffect(() => { setState(state * 10) }, [state, setState]) //add dependencies to prevent eslint warning // after: if your goal is to run the callback only on mount useEffect(() => { setState(prevState => prevState * 10) }, [setState]) //remove state dependency. setState can be safely used here.
Lazily initializing state
The
initialState argument to
useState is only used during your initial render.
// this is OK const [state, setState] = useState(10) // subsequent prop updates are ignored const App = ({myProp}) => { const [state, setState] = useState(myProp) } // only the initial myProp value on initial render is passed as initialState. subsequent updates are ignored.
However, if the initial state is a result of an expensive computation, you could also pass a function, which will be invoked only on initial render:
const [state, setState] = useState(() => yourExpensiveComputation(props))
Bailing out of a state update
If you try to update state with the same value as the current state, React won’t render the component children or fire effects, e.g.,
useEffect callbacks. React compares previous and current state via the
Object.is comparison algorithm; if they are equal, it ignores the re-render.
It’s important to note that in some cases, React may still render the specific component whose state was updated. That’s OK because React will not go deeper into the tree, i.e., render the component’s children.
If expensive calculations are done within the body of your functional component, i.e., before the return statement, consider optimizing these with
useMemo.
Ready to go deeper? See our complete guide to the useState Hook.
useEffect
The basic signature of
useEffect is as follows:
useEffect(() => { })
useEffect accepts a function that ideally contains some imperative, possibly effectual code. Examples include mutations, subscriptions, timers, loggers, etc. — essentially, side effects that aren’t allowed inside the main body of your function component.
Having such side effects in the main body of your function can lead to confusing bugs and inconsistent UIs. Don’t do this. Use
useEffect.
The function you pass to
useEffect is invoked after the render is committed to the screen. We’ll explain this in greater depth in a later section. For now, think of the callback as the perfect location to place imperative code within your functional component.
By default, the
useEffect callback is invoked after every completed render, but you can choose to have this callback invoked only when certain values have changed — as discussed in a later section.
useEffect(() => { // this callback will be invoked after every render })
Cleaning up an effect
Some imperative code needs to be cleaned up. For example, subscriptions need to be cleaned up, timers need to be invalidated, etc. To do this, return a function from the callback passed to
useEffect:
useEffect(() => { const subscription = props.apiSubscription() return () => { // clean up the subscription subscription.unsubscribeApi() } })
The cleanup function is guaranteed to be invoked before the component is removed from the user interface.
What about cases where a component is rendered multiple times, e.g., a certain component
A renders twice? In this case, on first render, the effect subscription is set up and cleaned before the second render. In the second render, a new subscription is set up.
The implication of this is that a new subscription is created on every render. There are cases where you wouldn’t want this to happen, and you’d rather limit when the effect callback is invoked. Please refer to the next section for this.
Timing of an effect
There’s a very big difference between when the
useEffect callback is invoked and when class methods such as
componentDidMount and
componentDidUpdate are invoked.
The effect callback is invoked after the browser layout and painting are carried out. This makes it suitable for many common side effects, such as setting up subscriptions and event handlers since most of these shouldn’t block the browser from updating the screen.
This is the case for
useEffect, but this behavior is not always ideal.
What if you wanted a side effect to be visible to the user before the browser’s next paint? Sometimes, this is important to prevent visual inconsistencies in the UI, e.g., with DOM mutations.
For such cases, React provides another Hook called
useLayoutEffect. It has the same signature as
useEffect; the only difference is in when it’s fired, i.e., when the callback function is invoked.
N.B., although
useEffectis deferred until the browser has painted, it is still guaranteed to be fired before any re-renders. This is important.
React will always flush a previous render’s effect before starting a new update.
Conditionally firing an effect
By default, the
useEffect callback is invoked after every render.
useEffect(() => { // this is invoked after every render })
This is done so that the effect is recreated if any of its dependencies change. This is great, but sometimes it’s overkill.
Consider the example we had in an earlier section:
useEffect(() => { const subscription = props.apiSubscription() return () => { // clean up the subscription subscription.unsubscribeApi() } })
In this case, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to recreate the subscription every time a render happens. This should only be done when
props.apiSubscription changes.
To handle such cases,
useEffect takes a second argument known as an array dependency.
useEffect(() => { }, []) //note the array passed here
In the example above, we can prevent the effect call from running on every render as follows:
useEffect(() => { const subscription = props.apiSubscription() return () => { // clean up the subscription subscription.unsubscribeApi() } }, [props.apiSubscription]) // look here
Let’s take a close look at the array dependency list.
If you want your effect to run only on mount (clean up when unmounted), pass an empty array dependency:
useEffect(() => { // effect callback will run on mount // clean up will run on unmount. }, [])
If your effect depends on some state or prop value in scope, be sure to pass it as an array dependency to prevent stale values being accessed within the callback. If the referenced values change over time and are used in the callback, be sure to place them in the array dependency, as seen below:
useEfect(() => { console.log(props1 + props2 + props3) },[props1, props2, props3])
Let’s say you did this:
useEffect(() => { console.log(props1 + props2 + props3) },[])
props1,
props2, and
props3 will only have their initial values and the effect callback won’t be invoked when they change.
If you skipped one of them, e.g.,
props3:
useEfect(() => { console.log(props1 + props2 + props3) },[props1, props2])
Then the effect callback won’t run when
props3 changes.
The React team recommends you use the eslint-plugin-react-hooks package. It warns when dependencies are specified incorrectly and suggests a fix.
You should also note that the
useEffect callback will be run at least once. Here’s an example:
useEfect(() => { console.log(props1) },[props1])
Assuming
props1 is updated once, i.e., it changes from its initial value to another, how many times would you have
props1 logged?
- Once: When the component mounts
- Once: When
props1changes
- Twice: On mount and when
props1changes
The correct answer is
3 because the effect callback is first fired after the initial render, and subsequent invocations happen when
props1 changes. Remember this.
Finally, the dependency array isn’t passed as arguments to the effect function. It does seem like that, though; that’s what the dependency array represents. In the future, the React team may have an advanced compiler that creates this array automatically. Until then, make sure to add them yourself.
Read more on lifecycle methods with the useEffect Hook here.
useContext
Here’s how the
useContext Hook is used:
const value = useContext(ContextObject)
Note that the value passed to
useContext must be the context object, i.e., the return value from invoking
React.createContext — not
ContextObject.Provider or
ContextObject.Consumer.
useContext is invoked with a context object (the result of calling
React.createContext), and it returns the current value for that context.
The value returned from
useContext is determined by the value
prop of the nearest
Provider above the calling component in the tree.
Note that using the
useContext Hook within a component implicitly subscribes to the nearest
Provider in the component tree, i.e., when the
Provider updates, this Hook will trigger a serenader with the latest value passed to that
Provider.
Here’s an even more important point to remember. If the ancestor component uses
React.memo or
shouldComponentUpdate, a re-render will still happen starting at the component that calls
useContext.
A component calling
useContext will be re-rendered when the context value changes. If this is expensive, you may consider optimizing it by using memoization.
Remember that
useContext only lets you read the context and subscribe to its changes. You still need a context provider, i.e.,
ContextObject.Provider, above in the component tree to provide the value to be read by
useContext.
Here’s an example:
const theme = { light: {background: "#fff"}, dark: {background: "#000"} } // create context object with light theme as default const ThemeContext = React.createContext(theme.light) function App() { return ( // have context provider up the tree (with its value set) <ThemeContext.Provider value={theme.dark}> <Body /> </ThemeContext.Provider> ) } function Body() { //get theme value. make sure to pass context object const theme = useContext(ThemeContext) return ( {/* style element with theme from context*/} <main style={{ background: theme.background, height: "50vh", color: "#fff" }}> I am the main display styled by context! </main> ) }
Review a more advanced implementation of useContext in our guide on state management with the Context API.
Additional Hooks
The following hooks are variants of the basic Hooks discussed in the sections above. If you’re new to Hooks, don’t bother learning these right now; they are only needed for specific edge cases.
useReducer
useReducer is an alternative to
useState. Here’s how it’s used:
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialArgument, init)
When invoked,
useReducer returns an array that holds the current
state value and a
dispatch method. If you’re familiar with Redux, you already know how this
dispatch works.
With
useState, you invoke the state updater function to update state; with
useReducer, you invoke the
dispatch function and pass it an action, i.e., an object with at least a
type property:
dispatch({type: 'increase'})
N.B., conventionally, an action object may also have a
payload, e.g.,
{action: 'increase', payload: 10}.
While it’s not absolutely necessary to pass an action object that follows this pattern, it’s a very common pattern popularized by Redux.
When to use
useReducer
When you have complex state logic that utilizes multiple sub-values, or when a state depends on the previous one, you should favor the use of
useReducer over
useState.
Like the
setState updater function returned from calling
useState, the
dispatch method identity remains the same, so it can be passed down to child components instead of callbacks to update the state value held within
useReducer.
The
reducer function
useReducer accepts three arguments. The first,
reducer, is a function of type
(state, action) => newState. The reducer function takes in the current state and an action object and returns a new state value.
This takes some time to get used to unless you’re already familiar with the concepts of reducers.
Basically, whenever you attempt to update state managed via
useReducer, i.e by calling
dispatch, the current state value and the action argument passed to
dispatch are passed on to the reducer.
//receives current state and dispatched action const reducer = (state, action) => { }
It’s your responsibility to then return the new state value from the reducer.
const reducer = (state, action) => { // return new state value return state * 10 }
A more common approach is to check the type of
action being dispatched and act on that.
const reducer = (state, action) => { // check action type switch (action.type) { case "increase": //return new state return state * 10; default: return state; } }
Specifying the initial state
If you don’t pass the third argument to
useReducer, the second argument to
useReducer will be taken as the
initialState for the Hook.
// two arguments useReducer(reducer, initialState) // three arguments useReducer(reducer, initialArgument, init) // I explain what the init function is in the "Lazy initialization" section below
Consider the example below:
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, 10) // initial state will be 10
If you’re familiar with Redux, it’s worth mentioning that the
state = initialState convention doesn’t work the same way with
useReduer.
// where 10 represents the initial state // doesn't work the same with useReducer const reducer = (state = 10, action) { }
The
initialState sometimes needs to depend on
props, and so is specified from the Hook call instead.
useReducer(state, 10) // where 10 represents the initial state
If you really want the
redux style invocation, do this:
useReducer(reducer, undefined, reducer). This is possible, but not encouraged.
The following is the growing button example from the
useState Hook section refactored to use the
useReducer Hook.
const reducer = (state, action) => { switch (action.type) { case "increase": return state + 10; default: return state; } }; export default function App() { const [width, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, 50); // you update state by calling dispatch const increaseWidth = () => dispatch({ type: "increase" }); return ( <button style={{ width }} onClick={increaseWidth}> I grow </button> ); }
Lazy initialization
You can also create the initial state lazily. To do this, pass a third argument to
useReducer: the
init function.
const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialArgument, init)
If you pass an
init function, the initial state will be set to
init(initialState), i.e., the function will be invoked with the second argument,
initialArgument.
This lets you extract the logic for calculating the initial state outside the reducer, and this is maybe handy for resetting the state later in response to an action.
function init(someInitialValue) { return { state: someInitialValue } } function reducer(state, action) { switch(action.type) { //reset by calling init function case 'reset': // an action object typically has a "type" and a "payload" return init(action.payload) } } ... const initialValue = 10; const [state, dispatch] = useReducer(reducer, initialValue, init)
Bailing out of a dispatch
If you try to update state with the same value as the current state, React won’t render the component children or fire effects, e.g.,
useEffect callbacks. React compares previous and current state via the
Object.is comparison algorithm.
It’s important to note that in some cases, React may still render the specific component whose state was updated. That’s OK because React will not go deeper into the tree, i.e., render the component’s children.
If expensive calculations are done within the body of your functional component, consider optimizing these with
useMemo.
State management using only Hooks? You bet. See it here, featuring even more useReducer action.
useCallback
The basic signature for
useCallback looks like this:
const memoizedCallback = useCallback(callback, arrayDependency)
useCallback takes a callback argument and an array dependency list and returns a memoized callback.
The memoized callback returned by
useCallback is guaranteed to have the same reference. It’s especially useful when passing callbacks to child components that depend on referential checks to prevent needless re-renders.
The array dependency is equally important.
useCallback will recompute the memoized callback if any of the array dependency changes. This is important if you make use of values within the component scope in the callback and need to keep the values up to date when the callback is invoked.
N.B., be sure to include all referenced variables within the callback in the array dependency. You should also take advantage of the official ESLint plugin to help with checking that your array dependency is correct and providing a fix.
Consider the following example:
const App = () => { const handleCallback = () => { // do something important } return <ExpensiveComponent callback={handleCallback}/> } const ExpensiveComponent = React.memo(({props}) => { // expensive stuff })
Even though
ExpensiveComponent is memoized via
React.memo, it will still be re-rendered anytime
App is re-rendered because the reference to the prop
callback will change.
To keep the reference to
callback the same, we can use the
useCallback Hook:
const App = () => { // use the useCallback hook const handleCallback = useCallback(() => { // do something important }) return <ExpensiveComponent callback={handleCallback}/> }
The above solution is incomplete. Without passing an array dependency,
useCallback will recompute the returned memoized callback on every render. That’s not ideal. Let’s fix that:
const App = () => { const handleCallback = useCallback(() => { // do something important }, []) // see array dependency return <ExpensiveComponent callback={handleCallback}/> }
Passing an empty array dependency means the memoized callback is only computed once: on mount.
Let’s assume that the callback required access to some props from the
App component:
const App = ({props1, props2}) => { const handleCallback = useCallback(() => { // do something important return props1 + props2 }, [props1, props2]) // see array dependency return <ExpensiveComponent callback={handleCallback}/> }
In such a case, it is important to have
props1 and
props2 as part of the array dependency list. Except you have good reasons not to do so, you should always do this.
Assuming
props1 and
props2 are JavaScript values compared by value and not reference, e.g., strings or Booleans, the example above is straightforward and easy to comprehend.
What if
props1 refers to a function?
const App = ({props1, props2}) => { const handleCallback = useCallback(() => { return props1(props2) }, [props1, props2]) // see array dependency return <ExpensiveComponent callback={handleCallback}/> }
By placing
props1 the function as an array dependency, you’ve got to be certain its reference doesn’t change all the time, i.e., on all re-renders. If it does, then it defies the purpose of using
useCallback because the memoized callback returned by
useCallback will change every time
props1 changes.
There are different ways to deal with this, but in a nutshell, you may want to avoid passing such changing callbacks down to child components.
props1 could also be memoized using
useCallback or avoided altogether.
Explore some common problems you can unlock with useCallback.
useMemo
While
useCallback returns a memoized callback,
useMemo returns a memoized value. This is a bit of an ambiguous statement since a callback could also be a value, but essentially,
useCallback(fn, deps) is equivalent to
useMemo(() => fn, deps).
If that’s confusing, consider the basic signature for
useMemo:
const memoizedValue = useMemo(callback, arrayDependency);
This looks very similar to the signature for
useCallback. The difference here is that the callback for
useMemo is a “create” function; it is invoked and a value is returned. The returned value is what’s memoized by
useMemo.
Now you may take a second look at the statement made earlier:
useCallback(fn, deps) === useMemo(() => fn, deps)
The statement above is true because
useMemo invokes the “create” function
() => fn. Remember that arrow functions implicitly return. In this case, invoking the “create” function returns
fn . Making it equivalent to the
useCallback alternative.
Use
useCallback to memoize callbacks and
useMemo to memoize values; typically the result of an expensive operation you don’t want to be recomputed on every render:
const memoizedValue = useMemo(() => computeExpensiveValue(a, b), [a,b]);
useMemo can be used as an optimization to avoid expensive calculations on every render. While this is encouraged, it isn’t a semantic guarantee. In the future, React may choose to ignore previously memoized values and recompute them on next render, e.g., to free memory for offscreen components.
The rule of thumb is that your code should work without
useMemo, then add
useMemo for performance optimization. Note that the array dependency for
useMemoworks the same as in
useCallback:
const App = () => { useMemo(() => someExpensiveCalculation()) return null }
Without an array dependency, as seen above,
someExpensiveCalculation will still be run on every re-render.
const App = () => { // see array below useMemo(() => someExpensiveCalculation(), []) return null }
With an empty array, it only runs on mount.
N.B., be sure to include all referenced variables within the callback in the array dependency. You should also take advantage of the official ESLint plugin to help with checking that your array dependency is correct and providing a fix.
Don’t go crazy with useMemo just yet — read more on Hooks memoization and how to avoid the trap of abusing useMemo.
useRef
The basic signature for the
useRef Hook looks like this:
const refObject = useRef(initialValue)
useRef returns a mutable object whose value is set as:
{current: initialValue}.
The difference between using
useRef and manually setting an object value directly within your component, e.g.,
const myObject = {current: initialValue}, is that the
ref object remains the same all through the lifetime of the component, i.e., across re-renders.
const App = () => { const refObject = useRef("value") //refObject will always be {current: "value"} every time App is re-rendered. }
To update the value stored in the
ref object, you go ahead and mutate the
current property as follows:
const App = () => { const refObject = useRef("value") //update ref refObject.current = "new value" //refObject will always be {current: "new value"} }
The returned object from invoking
useRef will persist for the full lifetime of the component regardless of re-renders.
A common use case for
useRef is to store child DOM nodes:
function TextInputWithFocusButton() { //1. create a ref object with initialValue of null const inputEl = useRef(null); const onButtonClick = () => { // 4. `current` points to the mounted text input element // 5. Invoke the imperative focus method from the current property inputEl.current.focus(); }; return ( <> {/* 2. as soon as input is rendered, the element will be saved in the ref object, i.e., {current: *dom node*} */} <input ref={inputEl} type="text" /> {/* 3. clicking the button invokes the onButtonClick handler above */} <button onClick={onButtonClick}>Focus the input</button> </> ); }
The example above works because if you pass a
ref object to React, e.g.,
<div ref={myRef} />, React will set its
current property to the corresponding DOM node whenever that node changes, i.e.,
myRef = {current: *dom node*}.
useRef returns a plain JavaScript object, so it can be used for holding more than just DOM nodes — it can hold whatever value you want. This makes it the perfect choice for simulating instance-like variables in functional components:
const App = ({prop1}) => { // save props1 in ref object on render const initialProp1 = useRef(prop1) useEffect(() => { // see values logged here console.log({ initialProp1: initialProp1.current, prop1 }) }, [prop1]) }
In the example above, we log
initialProp1 and
prop1 via
useEffect. This will be logged on mount and every time
prop1 changes.
Since
initialProp1 is
prop1 saved on initial render, it never changes. It’ll always be the initial value of
props1. Here’s what we mean.
If the first value of
props1 passed to
App were
2, i.e.,
<App prop1={2} />, the following will be logged on mount:
{ initialProp1: 2, prop1: 2, }
If
prop1 passed to
App were changed from
2 to
5 — say, owing to a state update — the following will be logged:
{ initialProp1: 2, // note how this remains the same prop1: 5, }
initialProp1 remains the same through the lifetime of the component because it is saved in the
ref object. The only way to update this value is by mutating the current property of the
ref object:
initialProp1.current = *new value*.
With this, you can go ahead and create instance-like variables that don’t change within your functional component.
Remember, the only difference between
useRef and creating a
{current: ...} object yourself is that
useRef will give you the same
ref object on every render.
There’s one more thing to note.
useRef doesn’t notify you when its content changes, i.e., mutating the
current property doesn’t cause a re-render. For cases such as performing a state update after React sets the current property to a DOM node, make use of a callback ref as follows:
function UpdateStateOnSetRef() { // set up local state to be updated when ref object is updated const [height, setHeight] = useState(0); // create an optimised callback via useCallback const measuredRef = useCallback(node => { // callback passed to "ref" will receieve the DOM node as an argument if (node !== null) { // check that node isn't empty before calling state setHeight(node.getBoundingClientRect().height); } }, []); return ( <> {/* pass callback to the DOM ref */} <h1 ref={measuredRef}>Hello, world</h1> <h2>The above header is {Math.round(height)}px tall</h2> </> ); }
You need to pick your spots with useRef — and refs in general, for that matter. Read up on some use cases.
useImperativeHandle
The basic signature for the
useImperativeHandle Hook is:
useImperativeHandle(ref, createHandle, [arrayDependency])
useImperativeHandle takes a
ref object and a
createHandle function whose return value “replaces” the stored value in the
ref object.
Note that
useImperativeHandle should be used with
forwardRef.
Consider the following example:
The goal of the application is to focus the input when the
button element is clicked. A pretty simple problem.
const App = () => { const inputRef = useRef(null); const handleClick = () => { inputRef.current.focus(); }; return ( <> <Input ref={inputRef} /> <button onClick={handleClick}>click to focus child input</button> </> ); }
The solution above is correct. We create a
ref object and pass that to the
Input component. To forward the
ref object to the
Input child component, we use
forwardRef as follows:
const Input = forwardRef((props, ref) => { return <input ref={inputRef} {...props} />; });
This is great, it works as expected.
However, in this solution, the parent component
App has full access to the
input element, i.e., the
inputRef declared in
App holds the full DOM node for the child input element.
What if you didn’t want this? What if you want to hide the DOM node from the parent and just expose a
focus function, which is basically all the parent needs?
That’s where
useImperativeHandle comes in.
Within the
Input component, we can go ahead and use the
useImperativeHandle Hook as follows:
const Input = forwardRef((props, ref) => { // create internal ref object to hold actual input DOM node const inputRef = useRef(); // pass ref from parent to useImperativeHandle and replace its value with the createHandle function useImperativeHandle(ref, () => ({ focus: () => { inputRef.current.focus(); } })); // pass internal ref to input to hold DOM node return <input ref={inputRef} {...props} />; });
Consider the
useImperativeHandle invocation:
useImperativeHandle(ref, () => ({ focus: () => { inputRef.current.focus(); } }));
The function argument returns an object. This object return value is set as the
current property for the
ref passed in from the parent.
Instead of the parent having full access to the entire DOM node, the
inputRef in
App will now hold
{current: focus: ..}, where
focus represents the function we defined within
useImperativeHandle.
If you went ahead and logged the
ref objects in the parent component
App and child component
Input, this becomes even more apparent:
Now you know how
useImperativeHandle works! It’s a way to customize the instance value that is exposed to parent components when using
ref — a very specific use case.
If you need control over the re-computation of the value returned from the function argument to
useImperativeHanndle, be sure to take advantage of the array dependency list.
useLayoutEffect
The signature for
useLayoutEffect is identical to
useEffect; the difference is the time of execution.
Your
useLayoutEffect callback/effects will be fired synchronously after all DOM mutations, i.e., before the browser has a chance to paint.
It is recommended that you use
useEffect when possible to avoid blocking visual updates. However, there are legitimate use cases for
useLayoutEffect, e.g., to read layout from the DOM and synchronously re-render.
If you are migrating code from a class component,
useLayoutEffect fires in the same phase as
componentDidMount and
componentDidUpdate, but start with
useEffect first, and only try
useLayoutEffect if that causes a problem. Don’t block visual updates except when you’re absolutely sure you need to.
It’s also worth mentioning that with server-side rendering, neither
useEffect nor
useLayoutEffect are run until JavaScript is downloaded on the client.
You’ll get a warning with server-rendered components containing
useLayoutEffect. To resolve this, you can either move the code to
useEffect, i.e., to be fired after first render (and paint), or delay showing the component until after the client renders.
To exclude a component that needs layout effects from the server-rendered HTML, render it conditionally with
showChild && <Child /> and defer showing it with
useEffect(() => { setShowChild(true); }, []). This way, the UI doesn’t appear broken before hydration.
The devil’s in the details. It can be tricky to figure out when to use useEffect vs. useLayoutEffect. Let’s clear that up.
useDebugValue
The basic signature for
useDebugValue is as follows:
useDebugValue(value)
useDebugValue can be used to display a label for custom Hooks in React DevTools.
Consider the following basic custom Hook:
const useAwake = () => { const [state, setState] = useState(false); const toggleState = () => setState((v) => !v); return [state, toggleState]; };
A glorified toggle Hook. Let’s go ahead and use this custom Hook:
export default function App() { const [isAwake, toggleAwake] = useAwake(); return ( <div className="App"> <h1>isAwake: {isAwake.toString()} </h1> <button onClick={toggleAwake}>Toggle awake!</button> </div> ); }
Here’s the result:
Consider how the React DevTools displays this:
Every custom Hook within your app is displayed in the DevTools. You can click on each Hook to view its internal state:
If you want to display a custom “label” in the DevTools, we can use the
useDebugValue Hook as follows:
const useAwake = () => { const [state, setState] = useState(false); // look here useDebugValue(state ? "Awake" : "Not awake"); ... };
The custom label will now be displayed in the DevTools, as seen below:
N.B., don’t add debug values to every custom Hook. These are most valuable for custom Hooks that are part of shared libraries.
In some cases, formatting a value for display via
useDebugValue might be an expensive operation. It’s also unnecessary to run this expensive operation unless a Hook is actually inspected. For such cases, you can pass a function to
useDebugValue as a second argument.
useDebugValue(state ? "Awake" : "Not awake", val => val.toUpperCase());
In the example above, we avoid calling
val.toUpperCase unnecessarily as it’ll only be invoked if the Hook is inspected in the React DevTools.
Full visibility into production React appsDebugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.