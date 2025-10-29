Is Promise.all still relevant in 2025?

Promise.all still relevant in 2025?
Before promises were introduced natively in JavaScript, we used a lot of callbacks for asynchronous tasks. It’s pretty common to see callbacks being used for asynchronous tasks because a lot of developers might still think that callbacks and promises are the same, but in fact, they are not.
When promises were introduced natively in JavaScript, it was definitely a game-changer. In a lot of projects, the usage of callbacks was replaced by promises for running asynchronous tasks, and promises became the main alternative to it. Promises resemble callbacks in some ways, but with an easier-to-follow syntax and a better understanding of the code.
In 2025, JavaScript’s async concept has evolved dramatically. With
async/await,
Promise.allSettled,
Promise.any, and the new
Array.fromAsync(), developers often wonder whether
Promise.all is still worth using. The answer is absolutely yes, but with important caveats.
In this article, we’re going to cover exactly when the
Promise.all method shines and how to combine it with modern async patterns.
To understand how the
Promise.all method works, first, we need to understand how promises work in JavaScript.
Editor’s note: This article was last updated in October 2025 to reflect modern JavaScript features introduced since its original publication. It now includes recent developments, such as
Array.fromAsync() and revisits how methods like
Promise.all,
Promise.allSettled, and
Promise.any fit into today’s async workflows.
JavaScript is single-threaded, which means that we can only run one block of code at a time. It executes code in order and must finish executing code before running the next one. A promise represents the future result of an asynchronous operation. Promises are often used to handle asynchronous tasks in JavaScript.
A promise is an object that will return a value in the future; it can either be a resolved value, which means the promise was successful, or a rejected value, which means that an error occurred. A promise will only return a value once, which means that if a promise returns an error, it will only return it once.
A promise has three possible mutually exclusive states:
promise.then(f) will call
f “as soon as possible”
promise.then(undefined, r) will call
r “as soon as possible”
Sometimes we might hear that a promise is
settled. That means that this promise is either
fulfilled or
rejected,
settled is not a state but it’s used just for convenience.
To create a promise, we use the
new keyword, and inside the
Promise object, we pass a function. This function is called
executor, and it takes two arguments,
resolve for success and
reject for error:
const firstPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { ... });
Inside the promise, there’s a condition and this is where you put your logic. In case the condition is met, we use the
resolve argument to return success for us. In case there’s an error, the
reject argument will return an error for the promise:
const firstPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const sum = () => 1 + 1; if (sum() === 2) resolve("Success"); else reject("Error"); });
But in real applications, you’ll work with promises returned by APIs, not create them manually.
Promise chaining is one of the things that makes promises so great and easy to use. We can execute a chain of asynchronous tasks, each task will be executed as soon as the previous task was completed.
We can chain our promise using a
.then block, anything returned from this block becomes a resolved promise:
const firstPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const sum = () => 1 + 1; if (sum() === 2) resolve("Success"); else reject("Error"); }); firstPromise .then(success => console.log("success: ", success));
The beauty of the
.then block is that we can perform additional async actions one after another. For error handling, we can use the
.catch block:
const firstPromise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const sum = () => 1 + 1; if (sum() === 2) resolve("Success"); else reject("Error"); }); firstPromise .then(success => console.log("success: ", success)) .catch(error => console.log("error: ", error));
You can perform asynchronous operations by using callbacks or promises. But there are differences.
If you are using callbacks to perform asynchronous operations, in some cases you might end up having too many nested functions, this is what is called callback hell. Too many nested functions can cause your code to be unreadable and unmanageable. You can solve it by using promises, with promises you can have more readable and manageable code.
Promises are a cleaner way to run asynchronous tasks. Promises provide catch mechanism, which callbacks do not have. Promises allow cleaner, better, and functional code.
With modern JavaScript, we use
async/await instead of promise chaining because it’s cleaner, more readable, and easier to debug.
Old chaining syntax:
fetchUserData() .then(user => fetchUserPosts(user.id)) .then(posts => fetchPostComments(posts[0].id)) .then(comments => console.log(comments)) .catch(error => console.error('Something failed:', error));
Modern chaining syntax:
try { const user = await fetchUserData(); const posts = await fetchUserPosts(user.id); const comments = await fetchPostComments(posts[0].id); console.log(comments); } catch (error) { console.error('Something failed:', error); }
The
async/await syntax eliminates callback hell and makes error handling straightforward. But here’s the key insight:
async/await is sequential by default. When you need concurrency (running multiple operations simultaneously), which is dramatically faster than sequential await calls, that’s where
Promise.all becomes essential.
Now that we covered a little bit about promises, let’s look at
Promise.all.
Promise.all
The
Promise.all method takes asynchronous operations to a whole new level and helps us to aggregate and perform a group of promises in JavaScript.
Promise.all is just a promise that receives an array of promises as an input. It gets resolved when all the promises get resolved or gets rejected if one of the promises gets rejected.
You accumulated a lot of promises in your code, and you want to perform all these asynchronous operations once, without having to use some strange thing for it, like a
for loop, for example. How can you do it?
You have two choices here that you can use for this use case:
Promise.all and the method will return a value
The better solution to use in this case is to use the
Promise.all method. It will perform all the promises, return a single promise, and resolve when all of the promises passed are resolved:
const allpromises = Promise.all([Promise1, Promise2, Promise3, Promise4, ...]);
Remember, the
Promise.all method will only return
resolve if all the promises passed in the array returns successfully. In case there’s only one promise in the array that returns rejected, the
Promise.all method will return rejected.
Here’s the fundamental rule:
Promise.all fails fast. If any promise rejects, the entire operation fails immediately.
For example, let’s imagine that we have a function called
sum. This function will just return the value of some operation for us:
const sum = (a, b) => a + b;
Now, let’s imagine that we have five promises, and inside each one of these promises we’re going to use the
sum function and inside an
if statement, compare the value. In case it’s
true, we are going to return a success message and in case it’s
false we are going to return an error message:
const first = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const value = sum(1, 1); if (value === 2) resolve(value); else reject(value); }); const second = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const value = sum(2, 2); if (value === 4) resolve(value); else reject(value); }); const third = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const value = sum(3, 3); if (value === 6) resolve(value); else reject(value); }); const fourth = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const value = sum(4, 4); if (value === 8) resolve(value); else reject(value); }); const fifth = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const value = sum(5, 5); if (value === 10) resolve(value); else reject(value); });
To perform all promises at once, we pass an array input to
Promise.all:
const allPromises = Promise.all([first, second, third, fourth, fifth]);
Now, we just call our single promise called
allPromises and it will return to us an array of resolved values:
allpromises.then(success => console.log('sucess: ', success)).catch(error => console.log('error: ', error)); // Result // sucess: [ 2, 4, 2, 8, 10 ]
In case one of the promises returns an error, our single promise will return an error as well. In our example, inside the
fifth promise, we are going to pass as arguments for the
sum function the values
5 and
6.
Of course, this will return an error as
5 +
6 is not
10. This will cause our single promise to return an error:
const fifth = new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const value = sum(5, 6); if (value === 10) resolve(value); else reject(value); }); const allpromises = Promise.all([first, second, third, fourth, fifth]); allpromises.then(success => console.log(‘sucess: ‘, success)).catch(error => console.log(‘error: ‘, error)); // Result // error: 11
With
Promise.all, if any of the promise fails, you lose all data.
allSettled,
any, and
race)
Promise.allSettled
You have many promises that you want to perform but the
Promise.all might not be the best solution for you if you want to return all the values, regardless if there is an error in your promises.
You can use the
Promise.allSettled method for it. This method will return a single promise that will be resolved after all the promises were either fulfilled or rejected.
Let’s use our last example, and instead of using the
Promise.all method, we are going to use the
Promise.allSettled method:
const allpromises = Promise.allSettled([first, second, third, fourth, fifth]); allpromises.then(success => console.log('sucess: ', success)).catch(error => console.log('error: ', error)); // Result // success: [ // { status: 'fulfilled', value: 2 }, // { status: 'fulfilled', value: 4 }, // { status: 'fulfilled', value: 6 }, // { status: 'fulfilled', value: 8 }, // { status: 'rejected', reason: 11 } // ]
Promise.any
Promise.any comes handy when you want the first successful result in the promise array.
const data = await Promise.any([ fetch('/api/primary-source'), fetch('/api/backup-source'), fetch('/api/cache-source') ]);
This will return data from the first API that responds.
Promise.race
When you want the first result (success or failure) use the
Promise.race method.
const timeout = new Promise((_, reject) => setTimeout(() => reject(new Error('Timeout')), 5000) ); const data = await Promise.race([ fetch('/api/slow-endpoint'), timeout ]);
Array.fromAsync()
Array.fromAsync() is the sequential counterpart to
Promise.all()‘s concurrent approach. While
Promise.all() processes everything simultaneously,
Array.fromAsync() takes a more measured, one-at-a-time strategy.
Array.fromAsync() is like
for await...of wrapped in a convenient function. It processes async iterables sequentially, waiting for each item to complete before moving to the next.
This is essentially what
Array.fromAsync() does under the hood:
async function sequentialProcessor(items) { const results = []; for await (const item of items) { results.push(await item); } return results; }
Interestingly, both
Array.fromAsync() and
Promise.all() can convert an iterable of promises into a resolved array, but they do it in completely opposite ways.
Array.fromAsync() processes promises one by one, waits for each promise to settle before starting the next and it’s perfect for rate-limited APIs or memory-constrained scenarios.
On the other hand,
Promise.all() processes all promises simultaneously, waits for everything to complete at once and is ideal when you need maximum speed and all operations can run in parallel.
When it comes to performance,
Array.fromAsync() takes longer because it processes each promise sequentially, while
Promise.all() completes in roughly the time of the slowest individual promise.
To use the
Promise.all method, you need to know first what you need to achieve:
Use
Promise.all:
Avoid
Promise.all:
Promise.allSettled)
Promise.any)
Promise.race)
await)
In this article, we covered a little bit about promises in JavaScript and learned more about
Promise.all, modern promise methods and
Array.fromAsync(). These methods are very helpful when you need to aggregate and perform many promises and return a single promise with all the values inside an array.
