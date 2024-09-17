Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2024-09-17
495
#customer experience#product strategy
Kayode Adeniyi
195919
102
Sep 17, 2024 ⋅ 1 min read

A guide to chaos engineering

Kayode Adeniyi I am a software engineer with a technology consulting mindset. My interest lies in creating and using technologies to increase the quality of life, and ease of doing business.

As a product manager, you need a way to test the resilience of your product. You can accomplish this within your development workflows by injecting failures into the system and observing how it responds. The response then helps you identify weaknesses in the product before it impacts actual users.

A Guide To Chaos Engineering

This approach to product development is called chaos engineering. Keep reading to learn the basics, steps for its implementation, key tools, and best practices.

What is chaos engineering?

Chaos engineering is the practice of deliberately introducing failures into a system. You do this to test its resilience and identify hidden weaknesses. Chaos engineering also helps:

  • To identify potential points of failure before they impact actual end-users
  • Let product teams build more robust products
  • Ensure system stability for fewer disruptions and a better user experience
  • Provide product managers with data-driven insights to prioritize improvements

Best practices for chaos experiments

As a product manager, chaos experiments let you observe how the system behaves under stress. You play a key role in conducting these experiments. Try to implement the following best practices:

Chaos Experiment

  • Start small and begin with low-risk experiments. For example, simulating minor failures to understand the system’s response
  • Integrate chaos experiments into your CI/CD pipeline to continuously test system resilience
  • Closely monitor the results of chaos experiments and use the insights to inform future development and prioritization

When you lead a well-planned chaos experiment, the identification of potential weaknesses becomes fairly easy.

Key tools and frameworks

It’s important for you to leverage the right tools and frameworks for chaos experiments. When used correctly they can simulate failures and also help you monitor system responses. Some of the most common ones include:

  • Gremlin is a comprehensive platform that allows you to run controlled chaos experiments across your infrastructure and applications
  • Chaos Monkey is a tool developed by Netflix. It randomly disables production instances to test system resilience
  • LitmusChaos is another open-source framework. It helps teams run chaos experiments in Kubernetes environments

Case study of chaos engineering

Netflix pioneered the practice of chaos engineering with its Chaos Monkey tool. Netflix uses Chaos Monkey and other tools from its Simian Army suite to randomly disable production instances. It helps the company identify and address potential weaknesses in its streaming service.

The unorthodox but useful approach has significantly improved Netflix’s system resilience. The users experience minimal disruption even during unexpected failures. Netflix truly embraced chaos engineering and has successfully set a benchmark for other companies to follow.

Key takeaways

When implementing chaos engineering, make sure that you have a strategic approach. Without a plan, chaos engineering can be hard to pull off.

The following key pointers will prove useful for daily reference:

  • Start with controlled experiments on a small scale
  • Cross-team collaboration is key
  • Prioritize monitoring and continuous learning
  • Overcome resistance to change by using a data-driven approach
  • Manage the risk of disruptions strategically

Comment with any questions and come back for the next article!

Featured image source: IconScout

LogRocket generates product insights that lead to meaningful action

LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.

With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.

Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

Will Founder Mode Take The Product Management World By Storm?

Will ‘founder mode’ take the product management world by storm?

What exactly is founder mode, and is it really better than manager mode? Let’s discuss what this phenomenon could mean for the PM world.

Joel Polanco
Sep 17, 2024 ⋅ 9 min read
Arman Javaherian Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: Investing in developing future leaders, with Arman Javaherian

Arman Javaherian talks about the importance of setting aside time to help grow and mature product managers on his teams.

Jenna Danoy
Sep 17, 2024 ⋅ 6 min read
The Importance Of Enablement For Business Success

The importance of enablement for business success

Enablement refers to the process of providing others with the means to do something that they otherwise weren’t able to do.

Joel Polanco
Sep 16, 2024 ⋅ 4 min read
John Karwoski Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: The ability to weather change, with John Karwoski

John Karwoski sat down with us to discuss the importance of everyone in the organization owning the voice of the customer.

Jenna Danoy
Sep 16, 2024 ⋅ 8 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply