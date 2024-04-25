What is a pivot in business? Strategies and implications

The current landscape of business is fast-paced and ever-evolving. Products need to have the flexibility to adapt and change direction if needed. Flexibility can be the deciding factor for success.

This is where the concept of pivoting comes into play. A pivot refers to the process of changing a business’s strategy. The strategy can be related to the product, target market, or even a current business model.

The goal of a pivot is to better align the business or the product with the market. It’s a strategic maneuver that allows you to stay relevant.

Today you’ll learn about the fundamentals of a pivot, why a pivot is needed, and how a pivot impacts the product. You’ll also look at how to recognize the need for a pivot. Additionally, you’ll explore some strategies that product managers utilize to carry out successful pivots.

What is a pivot?

A pivot is a strategic decision to change a significant part of your business’s approach. It can include a change in product offerings, target market, or even the entire business model.

If you look at different products, pivots are common. For instance, a ride-sharing app might start offering train rides (that’s what Uber is doing in the UK).

A pivot helps organizations (established or start-ups) to seek better growth opportunities and respond swiftly to market feedback. However, pivoting isn’t about abandoning your business’s core values or vision. Think of it as a way to find the most effective way to achieve those goals given the current market conditions.

The significance of pivoting in business and product development

A pivoting maneuver is often necessary when the original business model or product isn’t hitting the mark. In such a scenario, a change is needed to unlock growth or expand the user base.

Meeting market demand

Pivoting allows businesses to align more closely with customer needs and market demand.

Exploring new opportunities

It provides a chance to tap into new markets or sectors, potentially leading to significant growth.

Staying competitive

In a rapidly changing market, pivoting can help businesses stay relevant and competitive.

Although pivoting can open up a world of opportunities, it does come with its own set of challenges. Businesses must carefully consider these before changing course as:

Changing direction might confuse or disappoint existing customers

Pivoting often requires significant investment in terms of time, money, and effort

There’s always a risk that the new direction may not yield the expected results

Successful pivots require thorough market research and a clear understanding of customer needs. Your input as a product manager can greatly impact the success of a pivot.

Like most product strategies, the risks involved with a pivot are real but the potential rewards are even greater.

Recognizing the need to pivot

Recognizing the need to pivot is crucial for products aiming to stay ahead of competitors. Often, the signs calling for a pivot are subtle. As a product manager, you’ll need to identify them early on:

A pivot requires a keen understanding of your business, the current market, and consumer behavior.

Here are some key signs that indicate the need for a pivot:

Stagnant or declining sales — Consistently poor sales figures indicate that the market does not resonate with your product or service

— Consistently poor sales figures indicate that the market does not resonate with your product or service Consistent feedback loop — Customer feedback consistently highlights certain issues or unmet needs

— Customer feedback consistently highlights certain issues or unmet needs Market changes — Shifts in market trends, advancement in technology, or changing customer preferences

— Shifts in market trends, advancement in technology, or changing customer preferences Competitor moves — New competitive threats can prompt a reevaluation of your business strategy

A lot of product managers view a pivot as an admission of failure. It’s definitely not! Instead, think of it as a proactive step towards finding a better path to success. Taking calculated risks reflects a business’s agility and commitment to meeting its customers’ needs.

Successful pivot strategies

To execute a successful pivot, a business needs careful planning and strategic insight. It all leads to a deeper understanding of your target market. As a product manager, you need to make decisions based on data-driven insights:

There are some strategies and best practices you can consider:

Gather insights directly from your customers to understand their needs and how they view your product

Before fully committing, test the new direction on a smaller scale to gauge its potential success. The A/B testing method comes in handy for this

Keep all stakeholders, including employees, customers, and investors, informed about the pivot. The reasons for this should be clear to everyone

Ensure that the pivot aligns with your business’s core values and long-term vision

Let’s analyze some examples of successful pivots of mega-scale products. The insights from these examples can inform your own approach to pivots.

Slack

Initially, it started as a gaming company called Tiny Speck. It pivoted to become a messaging app for teams, capitalizing on the communication tool it developed for internal use. This pivot transformed Slack into a billion-dollar business.

Instagram

Before becoming the photo-sharing giant, Instagram was Burbn. A simple check-in app that included gaming and photo-sharing features. The pivot to focus solely on photo sharing propelled Instagram to a unicorn status.

Pivoting vs. complete overhaul

Understanding the difference between a pivot and a complete business overhaul is essential. This knowledge is important to determine the right strategy at any given time:

A pivot is a strategic shift in one or more areas of the business while maintaining the core identity

is a strategic shift in one or more areas of the business while maintaining the core identity A complete overhaul is a fundamental redefinition of what the business is and does

A pivot is appropriate when there are strong elements of the business that work well but need redirection. A complete overhaul makes sense when the business model no longer fits the current market.

Challenges in executing a pivot

This strategic shift, while necessary, can be fraught with hurdles. They range from internal resistance to market uncertainties. Once you understand the core of these challenges, you get one step closer to overcoming them.

Some common complications include:

Employees and stakeholders may be hesitant to abandon familiar processes and strategies

Redirecting financial and human resources to new areas can strain existing operations

There’s always a risk that the new direction may not resonate with the market as anticipated

Ensuring that the pivot does not dilute or confuse the company’s established brand identity can be tricky

Engage with employees and stakeholders as early as possible as it helps to build a supportive environment for change. Alongside this, market research and pilot tests can reduce uncertainties. With a solid base, you’ll have more flexibility to refine the pivot strategy later.

Key takeaways

For many products, it’s hard to survive and grow without a pivot strategy. As a product manager, the best approach is to develop a deep understanding of how and when to pivot.

The following takeaways will serve you as a guiding light:

Pivoting is a strategic maneuver to change a significant aspect of the business in response to market feedback or new opportunities

Recognizing the need to pivot involves understanding market dynamics, customer feedback, and internal performance metrics

Successful pivoting requires clear communication, customer engagement, and market testing

Challenges in pivoting must be navigated carefully, never acting without data-driven insights

When you embrace the challenges and leverage these best practices, it makes all the difference in this journey.

