An overview of project baselines

A project baseline is a very useful tool in project management. It acts as a reference point so you can compare project progress against your intended plan, allowing you to track performance and take action if you notice something lagging. This is especially useful for effective decision-making and communication with stakeholders.

In this article, you’ll learn more about project baselines, including how to create one and their importance in project management.

What is a baseline?

Project baselines are the starting point for projects. You can think of them as a tool for efficient project progress tracking. With a baseline, you can track the actual raw progress and compare it with the expected progress. It also aids with:

Performance measurement

Pointing out roadblocks

Stakeholder management

Decision-making

A project baseline helps you remove blockers and advance your project forward with more effective planning. Additionally, when you set a baseline, everyone involved with the project has a clear understanding of the starting phase.

When you set the right expectations, stakeholder management becomes easier for you. But how do you actually establish a baseline for your project?

Establishing a baseline

There are a few key elements for setting a clear baseline. You need to set standards for what you want to achieve, how much it will cost, and how long it will take. It’s always a good thing to be ambitious but in project management, ambitions should be rooted in reality:

Here are the elements that will help you establish a proper baseline.

Define project objectives

You need to outline what the project aims to achieve. Think about the bigger picture, including the project’s scope, goals, and any specific outcomes you’re targeting.

Estimate costs

Next you need to specify how much the project will cost and what resources (people, technology, time) will be needed. Resource allocation is an important factor for all types of product-led businesses.

Set timeframes

Have some flexibility when setting out a timeline for your project. You need to set deadlines against milestones. It should be realistic with a hint of ambition.

Identify key performance indicators (KPIs)

Different projects have different KPIs. Review previous reports, align the critical KPIs, and update the plan as needed.

As a project manager, setting up a baseline is a detailed process. It requires careful planning and consideration. But once you define objectives, estimates, and timeframes, the project management in the later stages will be easier.

The baseline serves as a solid foundation for your project and allows teams to navigate the development phase more confidently. Adjustments can always be made when needed.

The importance of baselines in project management

Project baselines are part of the planning phase of most projects. Specifically for software projects, a baseline is a mandatory element of the project management input. Some of the key purposes of a baseline include:

Progress tracking — It helps you see how far the project has come and if it’s moving according to plan

— It helps you see how far the project has come and if it’s moving according to plan Managing expectations — You can set clear expectations for stakeholders and team members, reducing confusion and ensuring alignment

— You can set clear expectations for stakeholders and team members, reducing confusion and ensuring alignment Supporting decision-making — When deviations occur, the baseline guides decisions to realign with the original goals

— When deviations occur, the baseline guides decisions to realign with the original goals Improving communication — It provides a common reference point for discussing project status across the team and stakeholders

— It provides a common reference point for discussing project status across the team and stakeholders Future improvements — If similar projects are carried out in the future, teams can analyze the previous baseline and documentation to improve the workflow and perform even better

Without a well-defined baseline, managing a project can become a directionless and challenging task. Therefore, establishing a strong baseline is a fundamental step toward the successful execution and completion of any project.

Baseline in software engineering

In software engineering, baselines play a crucial role in managing the development process effectively. They’re used to set standards for different versions of the software you develop.

A baseline leads to smooth progression and development tracking:

Version control — Baselines help in managing different versions of the software, ensuring that changes are tracked and documented properly

— Baselines help in managing different versions of the software, ensuring that changes are tracked and documented properly Quality assurance — They serve as checkpoints to verify that each version meets the required quality standards before it is moved on to the next stage

— They serve as checkpoints to verify that each version meets the required quality standards before it is moved on to the next stage Change management — Baselines provide a structured approach to managing change, which, in turn, makes reversions a piece of cake

— Baselines provide a structured approach to managing change, which, in turn, makes reversions a piece of cake Progress tracking — They allow teams to measure progress against the initial development plan

Additionally, a well-defined baseline ensures that any changes are made systematically. Baselines also influence how software teams manage updates, track progress, and maintain quality.

Alternative terms for baseline

Baselines are termed in many different ways. This is due to the nature of a baseline and their widespread use in most projects across the board. You may also have heard them referred to as:

Benchmark — Often used to set a standard of excellence or a point of reference against which others can be measured (for example gaming projects)

— Often used to set a standard of excellence or a point of reference against which others can be measured (for example gaming projects) Standard — A level of quality or achievement that is considered acceptable or desirable (used in construction)

— A level of quality or achievement that is considered acceptable or desirable (used in construction) Reference point — Serves as a point for comparison or as a marker to indicate a specific location or state in a project (used in science projects)

— Serves as a point for comparison or as a marker to indicate a specific location or state in a project (used in science projects) Yardstick — A measure or criterion for comparison (niche activities related projects)

— A measure or criterion for comparison (niche activities related projects) Guideline — A general rule, principle, or piece of advice that guides the project process

These alternatives still serve the same meaning, but in different contexts. For project managers, this information comes in handy in discussions related to project planning, execution, and evaluation.

Key takeaways

For software projects (and any other type), baselines serve as the foundation upon which products are built. They offer a clear path forward and ensure that all team members and stakeholders share a common understanding of goals, expectations, and project status.

The following tips are useful for your understanding of a baseline and why it is established:

Foundation for comparison — Baselines provide a crucial reference point against which to measure project progress and performance

— Baselines provide a crucial reference point against which to measure project progress and performance Facilitates clear communication — They help in setting clear expectations and improving communication among team members and stakeholders

— They help in setting clear expectations and improving communication among team members and stakeholders Supports effective decision-making — By establishing a clear standard, baselines enable more informed decision-making when deviations from the plan occur

— By establishing a clear standard, baselines enable more informed decision-making when deviations from the plan occur Versatility in use — The concept of a baseline is versatile, applicable in various contexts such as software engineering for version control, and can be referred to by alternative terms like benchmark or standard

A well-defined baseline is the first step towards steering your project towards its successful completion.

Featured image source: IconScout