An overview of project baselines

A project baseline is a very useful tool in project management. It acts as a reference point so you can compare project progress against your intended plan, allowing you to track performance and take action if you notice something lagging. This is especially useful for effective decision-making and communication with stakeholders.
In this article, you’ll learn more about project baselines, including how to create one and their importance in project management.
Project baselines are the starting point for projects. You can think of them as a tool for efficient project progress tracking. With a baseline, you can track the actual raw progress and compare it with the expected progress. It also aids with:
A project baseline helps you remove blockers and advance your project forward with more effective planning. Additionally, when you set a baseline, everyone involved with the project has a clear understanding of the starting phase.
When you set the right expectations, stakeholder management becomes easier for you. But how do you actually establish a baseline for your project?
There are a few key elements for setting a clear baseline. You need to set standards for what you want to achieve, how much it will cost, and how long it will take. It’s always a good thing to be ambitious but in project management, ambitions should be rooted in reality:
Here are the elements that will help you establish a proper baseline.
You need to outline what the project aims to achieve. Think about the bigger picture, including the project’s scope, goals, and any specific outcomes you’re targeting.
Next you need to specify how much the project will cost and what resources (people, technology, time) will be needed. Resource allocation is an important factor for all types of product-led businesses.
Have some flexibility when setting out a timeline for your project. You need to set deadlines against milestones. It should be realistic with a hint of ambition.
Different projects have different KPIs. Review previous reports, align the critical KPIs, and update the plan as needed.
As a project manager, setting up a baseline is a detailed process. It requires careful planning and consideration. But once you define objectives, estimates, and timeframes, the project management in the later stages will be easier.
The baseline serves as a solid foundation for your project and allows teams to navigate the development phase more confidently. Adjustments can always be made when needed.
Project baselines are part of the planning phase of most projects. Specifically for software projects, a baseline is a mandatory element of the project management input. Some of the key purposes of a baseline include:
Without a well-defined baseline, managing a project can become a directionless and challenging task. Therefore, establishing a strong baseline is a fundamental step toward the successful execution and completion of any project.
In software engineering, baselines play a crucial role in managing the development process effectively. They’re used to set standards for different versions of the software you develop.
A baseline leads to smooth progression and development tracking:
Additionally, a well-defined baseline ensures that any changes are made systematically. Baselines also influence how software teams manage updates, track progress, and maintain quality.
Baselines are termed in many different ways. This is due to the nature of a baseline and their widespread use in most projects across the board. You may also have heard them referred to as:
These alternatives still serve the same meaning, but in different contexts. For project managers, this information comes in handy in discussions related to project planning, execution, and evaluation.
For software projects (and any other type), baselines serve as the foundation upon which products are built. They offer a clear path forward and ensure that all team members and stakeholders share a common understanding of goals, expectations, and project status.
The following tips are useful for your understanding of a baseline and why it is established:
A well-defined baseline is the first step towards steering your project towards its successful completion.
Featured image source: IconScout
