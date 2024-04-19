What are product lines? Types, examples, and strategies

A product line is essentially a group of related products under a single brand. This concept serves as a strategic approach to market segmentation by allowing a business to diversify its offerings and enhance customer appeal.
Besides that, product lines allow you to target different consumer segments with precision and also play a crucial role in defining your identity and competitive edge in the marketplace.
In this article, you’ll learn what a product line is, the different types of them, and how to analyze them.
A product line is a collection of products that are advertised and marketed under a single brand. Each product in a product line can serve different purposes or target specific customer preferences. The benefits of this approach include:
A common example is Microsoft. It offers XBOX, Windows, and multiple other products. Its shared goal is to maintain its place in the technology consumer market.
The concept of product lines isn’t just theoretical; it’s a proven practical strategy embraced by many leading software companies. With the ever-changing market, companies have to diversify their offerings and meet a wide range of customer needs:
Here are a few examples of effective product lines in the tech industry.
Adobe’s Creative Cloud is a prime example of a product line done right. It’s designed for creators in various fields. Adobe included a range of software like Photoshop for image editing, Illustrator for vector graphics, Premiere Pro for video editing, and many more.
Each product targets a different aspect of digital creativity, yet all are integrated under the Creative Cloud platform. It provides a seamless experience under a unified subscription model.
Google has evolved from the days of being just a search engine. It now includes a whole package of tools catering to diverse needs. Many consumers now prefer Google’s suite over Microsoft Office and that’s a big achievement.
The product line strategy has helped these tech giants develop related products under a single brand. This has not only expanded market presence but also built strong brand loyalty among users.
Product lines can be categorized into three main types. Each type has its unique characteristics and strategic focus. The choice of a category depends on the business.
As a PM, you can directly input how the brand tailors its offerings for an effective expansion. Here’s an overview of each type:
Each type of product line serves a different purpose and requires a distinct approach to marketing. For instance, staple product lines ensure a steady flow of revenue and customer retention.
On the other hand, seasonal lines capitalize on peak demand periods. Lastly, specialty lines build brand prestige and cater to specific consumer segments.
The process of deciding on a product line requires careful planning and research. As a product manager, you will need to dive deep into market and consumer research.
You have to ensure the chosen product line not only meets the current market demand, but also anticipates future trends and preferences. It takes a considerable effort to determine the correct product line for your brand.
The following considerations serve as a good starting point:
Using this framework, you can develop a product line that aligns with your long-term goals and capabilities.
A common misunderstanding for product managers is the difference between product lines and product mix.
A product line focuses on depth within a specific category of offerings. On the other hand, the product mix spans the breadth of everything a company has to offer. It is the collection of all the product lines:
Product line length refers to the number of products within a product line. Managing product line length is about finding the right balance. If you have too few products, it might lead to missed opportunities. But if you have too many, it dilutes the brand value and confuses customers.
Some key considerations can help you find the right balance:
Regular assessment is needed as the business grows and the product line evolves. It ensures the product line remains efficient, relevant, and capable of growth.
As a PM, understanding the performance and potential of a product line is crucial. Several methods can help in this analysis. Each method offers a unique insight into how a product line is performing and where there might be room for improvement.
This method involves looking at the sales data of each product within the line. It helps identify which products are performing well and which are lagging. By using this method, you get a clear picture of customer preferences and market trends.
Here, you compare your product line’s market share to that of competitors. It helps you gather insights about your position in the market. Understanding the competitive landscape can be challenging, but this method makes it simpler.
This information can guide product development, marketing strategies, and customer service improvements.
Examining the profit margins of products within the line can highlight items that are contributing the most. This analysis is key for focusing efforts on the most profitable products.
The market is always evolving and it can be hard to keep up with the diversity of needs. Product lines aim to make it more approachable without compromising brand identity.
As a product manager, you’ll have direct input on key decisions related to the product offerings of your brand.
The following takeaways are worth noting:
Product lines are more than just a collection of products. They are a reflection of a company’s strategic vision and market positioning. Having a solid product line can help you gain an edge in the market and expand your consumer base.
Featured image source: IconScout
LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.
With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.
Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.
Lori Edwards, Director of Product at Niche, discusses challenges with the transition from an individual contributor to a people manager.
Effective rapport fosters trust, facilitates communication, and creates a foundation for successful collaboration and conflict resolution.
The core of PLG relies on reducing time to value and relentlessly improving the user experience by creating multiple a-ha moments.
Corina Santoro talks about how her team made the prediction that customers in the beauty school industry are going to prefer digital learning.