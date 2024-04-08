Harnessing digital experience analytics for product optimization

Would you invest in a company if you knew nothing about its revenue, or how much it spends and profits every year? Probably not. Would you hire someone without knowing how much they charge, how good they are, or how long it would take to deliver the service you need? You probably wouldn’t.

Regardless, hundreds of PMs deliver products and projects addressing issues they barely know anything about. Failure, in product management, isn’t about missing targets. It’s about missing them and having no clue why, or what to do next.

A team without a deep knowledge of the analytics of its products digital experience is at the mercy of executive decision making. And unfortunately, executives often know even less than what your team does.

In this article, you’ll learn what digital experience analytics are, how you can use them, and common techniques.

What are digital experience analytics?

Digital experience analytics is a broad term that covers several different domains of data tracking and understanding from a digital product context. Bridging statistics, user journey mapping, and data gathering, this knowledge domain enables famous product management jargons such as “data-driven decision making” or “user-centered design.”

Although it might sound abstract, it’s actually a pretty simple concept, and one of the easiest and least expensive product-led cultural changes you can implement during digital transformation. Knowing what the user journeys objectively look like inside your app or website is just a matter of technical implementation.

If the user journey mapping gives you a subjective view of what user personas do across your product, digital experience analytics will provide data to back up those assumptions. “Users get frustrated with the login page” becomes “40 percent of users who visit the login page drop before actually doing login.”

How do you use digital experience analytics?

Digital experience analytics serve mainly three objectives under the user journey exercise: understanding, validation and monitoring. Each one of those supports more robust user journey mapping and consequently a more user-focused approach to product management.

Understanding

Up until now, we’ve been exploring digital experience analytics under a user journey that was already mapped. However, this isn’t a rule, as analytics can do a pretty good job at helping you visualize what the user experience looks like and then add in missing steps.

It’s pretty common for businesses that don’t leverage analytics to struggle with results from marketing initiatives due to poor conversion. Looking at the analytics, you might discover that people drop from your site after clicking the ad, that people go to the checkout page and then drop, or that a particular button is not being clicked. All of those situations shed light on frustrating steps during the user journey that offer causality to your business struggles.

Validation

It’s borderline impossible to perform a good discovery exercise with UX changes without digital experience analytics. The famous A/B tests are the backbone of user discovery and are based on pitching different digital experiences against each other to validate if your change is advantageous or not.

AirBnB tried to validate the impact of scarcity bias on user behavior. Introducing urgency messages on listings through A/B tests, it validated that this new scarcity element heavily impacted user behavior on the platform, and it became a stable feature not only for AirBnB but later for the majority of the digital industry that deals with listings.

Monitoring

Monitoring isn’t dependent on analytics per se. You can use cues and proxy metrics from other places to monitor key steps of the user journey that reflect on the health of your KPIs. In order to have faster response times and guarantee more effective interventions, though, digital experience analytics are a must.

In the fraud industry, for example, the amount of potential risks a client reviews is an important step in service delivery. Upon monitoring this particular step in the user journey, you might identify that systems that exist prior to this step are broken. If the users are reviewing below average, the evidence collector might be bugged. If they are reviewing too much, a level one threat qualification is out of order. You could come to the same conclusion after a client complaint, but you would have already lost points with your customer by then.

Common digital experience analytics techniques

LogRocket originally focused on providing analytics for coding issues, but its suite has vastly expanded, and most of the common techniques you’ll apply on your analytics exercise can be achieved with LogRocket. The following are some of the most common ones used.

Path analysis and conversion funnel

Path analysis is one of my favorite digital experience analytics tools. It’s the most powerful technique available for user behavior understanding and it provides clear and eye-opening insights for a diverse possibility of user journeys:

The way it works is pretty simple, you select an event (something the user does inside your app, such as clicking on something) or a page, and then you get to see what everybody did after said event or page. Think of an ecommerce website: suppose your first page is “product_page.” For everybody that saw this first page, you can see that 60 percent saw the “checkout_page,” that 5 percent went back to “product_listing_page,” and that 35 percent went back to the “home_page.”

60 percent of conversion from product seen to checkout is amazing, but if you look at the third step, you might see that only 5 percent of everybody that got to the checkout page saw the “payment_approved_page.” The other 95 percent left, so now you need to prioritize investigating that, over delivering some other less impactful demand.

The cousin of path analysis, conversion funnel, is a dried out version of the path tool that offers visibility on a specific journey, usually the most sensitive one or the ideal one. Its main difference from the bigger version is that funnel conversions work better at monitoring, since they don’t offer too much visibility on context and motif like the follow-up techniques.

Heat, click, and scroll maps

Maps are one of the less structured analytics tools, but they’re also the most insightful in terms of collecting subjective feedback at scale. In the past, focus groups would discuss but also watch people interacting with products in order to draw conclusions. Those were expensive, time consuming and very small compared to the speed and proportions that maps can offer to digital products:

Although similar, heat, click and scroll maps each offer slightly different insights on user behavior inside your application.

Scroll maps present the highest level of insight on user behavior by showing how many people go past the first fold (the bit of page a user sees when the screen first loads your application). This map isn’t very effective as an insight tool given how superficial the data is that it provides, but it’s very helpful for web designers when trying to develop optimized pages.

Heat maps show where mouse pointers spent the most time hovering over (not clicking) on a page. This can mean that people are reading, trying to click, or trying to interact with your website in general. It offers an intermediate level of visualization, since a “hot zone” can mean multiple things, from interest to miss clicking. You won’t make any decisions based on it alone, but it’s important to contextualize other findings.

Click maps are the most precise type of maps, giving statistics on the actual buttons on your page, and application that were clicked. You lose visibility on things that happen outside of clicking, but you have a much more concrete picture of what users are doing.

Each map independently isn’t enough to base a substantial understanding of your user journey, but they offer excellent supporting data to validate your findings with other tools.

Session replays

If maps offer breadth on subjective user behavior insights, session replays offer depth. Just like a deep dive session with users, the session recording allows you to see every interaction and mouse movement a user had on your website or app:

It’s nearly impossible to watch all records from a high traffic product, but LogRocket’s Galileo AI watches everything on your behalf by cross-referencing perceived struggles with other information coming from maps and error analytics and output summarized insights which would otherwise take you ages to come across.

Even without Galileo AI, session replays are great at offering surrounding context to pain points you identified. Session replay might show you that a menu opens on top every time the mouse cursor gets close, or you may find out that it’s hidden, and people give up looking for it after some time.

Much like maps, session replays are great for validation, and with Galileo AI, they’re also very powerful for digital experience understanding.

Cohort analysis

A cohort is a military term derived from the Latin for a group of soldiers. Although you’re not joining any wars with this analytics technique, you’re organizing your users on groups of interest, and pitching them one against the other to see how they behave differently regarding page views, session duration, event tracking and more. Cohort analysis is powerful for understanding and validation, but especially for monitoring:

A cohort analysis is superior to a persona creation exercise since it grounds users on objective and quantifiable criteria.

Being a “middle aged man without kids and superior education” isn’t a strong enough reason to explain why someone isn’t converting, but being part of the “users who accessed the whatever page less than two times in the past week” offers way stronger indications to why that is, especially if compared to people that saw said page more the two times and have better conversion numbers.

Retention chart

A retention chart is a graph that plots the percentage of users that return to your product for each interval of time. In the above example, a little over 55 percent of users end a session and get back to the product in the same day. Around 35 percent come back after one day, 20 percent after two days, so forth and so forth:

The single most important KPI for PLG strategy is retention. If people use your product and come back, it means that they like it, that they see value in it, and therefore are extremely likely to pay for it.

For product marketing managers or growth product managers, monitoring your retention chart is more than an insight, it’s a necessity. A perfect retention chart has a vertiginous drop from the first columns to the long tail, while a suboptimal one has a substantial long tail, with users coming back after long periods of time or not coming back at all.

Final thoughts

One thing I haven’t focused so much on is “why” you should leverage digital experience analytics. It’s impossible to manage products without digital experience analytics.

If you’re not using it to understand your users, to validate hypotheses, or to monitor your KPIs, then you’re not doing product, you’re doing project management.

Harnessing digital experience analytics is the cornerstone that allows you to put the user at the center. It’s the supporting pillar of outcome over output and the only way to verify you’re delivering value instead of just features.

Featured image source: IconScout