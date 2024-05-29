Principal product manager: Responsibilities and career insights

A principal product manager typically leads the product management team, setting the product vision and strategy, collaborating with cross-functional teams, prioritizing features, and ensuring alignment with business goals.
This position mentors junior product managers, conducts market research, and monitors product performance. Essentially, you can think of it as responsible for driving the success of the product.
In this article, you’ll learn about the role of the principal product manager, how it differs from other product roles, and what the career development might look like.
The core responsibilities of a principal product manager include:
A principal product manager’s day is characterized by the balance of strategic thinking, collaboration, decision-making, and overseeing the execution of the strategy designed to deliver product success.
These responsibilities are very similar to other product roles, however, principal product managers take on more leadership responsibility than some roles and have a more narrow focus than others.
Comparing the role of a principal product manager with other organizational product roles you can identify the differences between them.
A chief product officer typically oversees an entire product portfolio, setting the product strategy, and managing product teams, whereas, a principal product manager focuses more on the execution of product strategy, leading a specific product or product line and working closely with cross-functional teams.
While both roles involve strategic decision-making, the CPO’s scope is broader, encompassing overall product direction and management, while the principal product manager focuses more on day-to-day product development and delivery
A group product manager typically manages multiple product managers and oversees a portfolio of related products or a specific product line. They focus on aligning product strategies with business goals, managing resources, and driving cross-functional collaboration, whereas, a principal product manager typically leads the development and execution of a single product or a specific aspect of a product, working closely with engineering, design, and other teams to deliver value to customers.
While both roles involve leadership and strategic decision-making, the GPM’s responsibilities are more focused on managing teams and portfolios, while the principal product manager is more hands-on with product development and delivery.
A product manager typically has a more narrow scope of responsibility, focusing on a specific product or subset of features within a product. They focus on defining product requirements, prioritizing features, and coordinating product delivery, whereas, a principal product manager will have a broader scope and a higher level of responsibility, with more strategic elements and potentially multiple product areas.
While both roles involve prioritizing requirements and delivering on the product strategy, the PM’s responsibilities are more focused on the day-to-day operations of a limited area, while the principal product manager will take a more strategic overview of their product responsibilities.
The career development of a principal product manager typically involves a progression of increasing responsibility and impact within their field of product management. A general career outline would look like the following:
Throughout this career trajectory, continuous learning, networking, and honing of leadership and strategic skills are crucial for success. Additionally, gaining experience across different industries and product domains can broaden one’s perspective and enhance career opportunities.
Salary wise, principal product managers earn between $113,000 and $142,000, although in larger, more recognised organizations salaries can exceed $200,000.
For an organization to require a principal product manager, it needs to operate a strong product development approach, with large numbers of products or teams. You’ll find principal product managers within the likes of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Netflix.
Principal product managers are senior members of the product team and can be found in larger product organizations, leading product management teams, setting product vision and aligning product activities with business goals.
To take on the role of a principal product manager you’ll need to work within a strong product management-focused organization with multiple products and teams, which will allow you to lead the team towards the product vision.
Featured image source: IconScout
