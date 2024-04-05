How to use the PR/FAQ method to drive product innovation

As a product manager, you’re often in a difficult place when creating a new product or updating an existing one. For one thing, there’s an ongoing struggle between ideas pushed by stakeholders of various levels of seniority and those that come directly from you. Sometimes ideas are driven by inspiration or by detailed research and discovery, but either way, you need to be understood clearly and win the endorsement of stakeholders.

Communication is always a challenge, but luckily you can simplify it. What if instead of starting from an idea, presenting it to stakeholders, developing it, and then working on user communication, you could flip the order and start with your value proposition/marketing talk to the clients?

This is where the PR/FAQ method comes in. In this article, you’ll learn what the PR/FAQ method is and how you can use it to drive product innovation.

What is the PR/FAQ method?

PR/FAQ stands for press release and frequently asked questions. In a PM context, this translates to a document that describes an idea from the customer’s perspective and answers common questions that might arise.

The PR/FAQ method helps your product team to clarify their vision, communicate their strategy, validate their assumptions, and solicit feedback from others. It also helps them to focus on the customer’s problem and solution, rather than the technical details or the implementation.

It all started when Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, wanted to ensure that every product idea was aligned with the customer’s needs and expectations. He challenged his teams to write a press release for their product before they started building it, as a way to test the value proposition and the market. He also asked them to write a FAQ document to address any potential issues or objections that might come up from customers, partners, or internal stakeholders.

The PR/FAQ method doesn’t involve a static document, but a living one that evolves as the product idea matures and gets refined. It’s also not a solo effort, but a collaborative one that involves multiple perspectives and inputs. The PR/FAQ method is a way to work backward from the customer and create products that delight.

Steps of the PR/FAQ method

The PR/FAQ method consists of the three steps:

Write a press release that announces the product or feature to the public. The press release should include a catchy headline, a summary, a description of the product or feature, the benefits for the customers, a call to action, and a potential launch date Next, write a set of FAQs that answer the questions that the customers or the media might have about the product or feature. The FAQs should cover the details of the product or feature, such as the functionality, the design, the pricing, the availability, the compatibility, the security, etc. Share the PR/FAQ document with the relevant stakeholders and solicit their feedback. The feedback should be used to refine and improve the PR/FAQ document and to identify and resolve any gaps or issues

Use the PR/FAQ document as the starting point for the other product documents, such as the user stories, the design mockups, the technical specifications, the test cases, etc.

To do this easily, consider answering the following five “working backwards” questions in this method. These questions help you define the customer segment, the value proposition, the evidence of customer demand, and the desired outcome:

Who is the user? — Use user personas or a typical representative of your market segment to resonate and empathize with this example person. Perhaps you can use a specific user or client you interacted a lot with What is the user’s problem or opportunity? — If you can’t pinpoint an issue or opportunity connected with the future release, it’s a major red flag and a potential show-stopper What is the most important user benefit? — Identifying a problem/opportunity is one thing, but without a compelling solution, it might appear, yet again, that users might not resonate with your way of thinking. If it’s hard to explain, perhaps building it is not the right call How do you know what the user needs or wants? — Here, for the stakeholders’ benefit, outline the key pieces of discovery and research that led you to the problem you’re solving and its solution What does the experience look like? — While you don’t need a detailed design at this stage, a quick wireframe or at least a short summary of the user experience will help spark the imagination and get more people on board with your initiative

Crafting your press release

Now, for more tech or project management oriented PMs, this approach might come as a shock. Good! The PR/FAQ focuses first and foremost on the problem selected and the users’ perspective. Thus, the technical details can be ignored.

Instead, focus on a text that a layman user could understand. Use short, plain English sentences avoiding any corporate sudo-language. It’s not about using epic adjectives, but about giving users what they need while making sure they understand the problem and proposed solution.

Circling back to the lack of technical details, I would recommend you go even deeper with this and allow your imagination to go a little wild. You’re really writing a pitch for your senior leadership by showing them a future ad of a finished product.

Because of this, there’s no harm in dismissing aspects that can be difficult to pull off. You want to pull the idea off the ground and for that, your head needs to be in the sky! If you keep to the ground, no innovation can happen.

As hard as it can be at this stage, try to include some visuals and craft a nice design for the general release document. A PR release of a proposed change in the product is supposed to spark the imagination and it will do so much better with visuals!

Finally, consider running a few rounds of consultation for the main draft and FAQ questions selection before showing the text to the approving party. You may discover some recurring questions that should be added to the FAQ.

Final thoughts

When people ask me what the most important skill is for a product manager, I always say communication. The right words spoken to the right people at the right time determine whether your vision will come to life. Some of us can maneuver this skill naturally, while others struggle and stumble, jeopardizing progress.

The PR/FAQ method is a great tool that will allow you to practice your sales pitch and have a real shot at getting an important idea fully understood, and, even more importantly, funded. Good luck crafting your product and see you in the next article!

