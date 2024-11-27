Navigating market saturation as a product manager

Pratiksha Rao, Head of Product, Thumbtack Pro at Thumbtack, shares how she works to empower her teams to grow as individuals and with the organization.
Growth loops are a self-sustaining mechanism where certain actions users take lead to the acquisition of more users.
Tim McConville talks about how, rather than viewing a big win as an endpoint, he views it as a signal for potential greater success.
ANOVA is a statistical method researchers use to compare multiple groups simultaneously to determine statistically significant differences.