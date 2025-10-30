How to get engineers involved in product development earlier

Learn how AI can help PMs plan and run workshops that drive results from preparing agendas to facilitating discussions and summarizing work.
Learn how to prepare and launch internal products effectively with real PM examples, readiness pillars, and a practical launch checklist.
Learn how to balance confidence and collaboration as a product leader while building trust, authenticity, and high-performing teams.
Data shows you what users do, not why. Learn how blending qualitative and quantitative insights fuels real product innovation.