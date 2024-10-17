Fiedler’s contingency theory of leadership: Definition, examples

Editor’s note: This article was reviewed and updated on 17 October 2024 with information about key aspects of Fiedler’s contingency theory, examples of contingency theory in action, and more.
Fiedler’s contingency theory is also called Fiedler’s contingency model or theory of leadership. This contingency model of leadership proposes that there isn’t a single “best” leadership style — rather, the ideal approach depends on the specific situation.
Key aspects of Fiedler’s contingency theory include:
Fiedler’s model is the original contingency theory, but there are three others (situational leadership model, path-goal model, and decision-making model) that we’ll discuss in this article. When put in action, contingency theory examples include:
If you’re seeking the optimal way to guide your team and boost employee productivity, you might find yourself overwhelmed by the multitude of theories on the best leadership style. It can be challenging to discern which approach is truly the most effective. However, contingency theory proposes that there isn’t a single “best” leadership style — rather, the ideal approach depends on the specific situation.
Contingency theory prompts managers to consider various aspects of their employees and the current circumstances. Equipped with this understanding, you can modify your leadership style to elicit the most positive response from their team members.
The core premise of contingency theory is that there’s no universally correct way to lead a team or make decisions. Instead, it advocates for a strategy that’s flexible and adaptable to the situation at hand.
Leaders who embrace contingency theory adjust their leadership style based on factors such as interpersonal relationships within the workplace or feedback from employees.
Contingency theory was first introduced by Fred Fiedler, a prominent researcher in organizational psychology during the 20th century. Rather than categorizing leaders as either bad or good, Fiedler’s contingency theory emphasized aligning necessary leadership traits with specific challenges.
Fiedler identified leaders as either relationship-oriented or task-oriented, asserting that success in leadership depended on how favorable the situation was. In essence, contingency theory suggests that numerous variables can alter the requirements of a scenario. Consequently, leaders need to adapt their style or delegate tasks to individuals with suitable skill sets to navigate these challenges effectively.
Contingency theory presents several advantages for managers. Given that product managers often collaborate with cross-functional teams, it’s crucial to understand how to effectively respond to a range of personalities and employee needs. Contingency theory can introduce the necessary level of adaptability for diverse situations.
Some other benefits of contingency and situational leadership include:
Over time, four distinct contingency theories have been developed. While they all adhere to basic principles, each one exhibits slight variations.
The Fiedler model is the original contingency theory. To apply it, a leader must possess situational awareness and understand their own leadership style.
The Fiedler model uses a scale known as the Least Preferred Coworker (LPC) as a guide to evaluate a coworker they find most challenging to work with:
A high score indicates that the leader is an HPC leader with a strong tendency toward being relationship-oriented — ideal for situations like conflict management and morale building. Conversely, a low score suggests that the leader is an LPC leader who is more task-oriented. These leaders are better suited for project management and logistical tasks.
Once you’ve identified your leadership style, it’s time to assess situational favorableness. This is determined by three variables that significantly influence a product manager’s ability to lead effectively:
These characteristics determine situational favorableness. More favorable situations require task-oriented leaders, while less favorable ones benefit from relationship-oriented leaders.
Unlike Fiedler’s model, the situational leadership model allows leaders greater flexibility in adapting their approach based on circumstances. It focuses on the team’s maturity before determining an appropriate leadership style:
Maturity often refers to aspects such as team members’ experience, autonomy, willingness to take responsibility, confidence, and capability. This model outlines four leadership styles:
The Path-Goal model, also called the Path-Goal theory, centers around employees and their individual goals. Leaders assist their team members in developing daily, weekly, or career goals and then collaborate with them to achieve those objectives.
The aim of the Path-Goal model is to enhance employee motivation and productivity by fostering job satisfaction:
This approach requires leaders to be highly adaptable since they need to tailor their leadership style according to each individual’s needs. Leaders also need awareness of their employees’ skill sets and what areas may require coaching for success.
There are four different leadership styles within the Path-Goal model:
The decision-making model focuses on how decisions are made, which ultimately determines the relationship between a leader and their team members:
This model outlines five leadership styles:
To implement the contingency theory effectively, a certain level of self-awareness and understanding of your team members is crucial. Here are some steps to follow when applying contingency theory as a product manager:
Let’s consider a practical example of how contingency theory might be applied.
Suppose you’ve just been hired as a product manager at an established company. According to Fiedler’s model, leader-member relations would initially be poor because you’re new and haven’t yet built trust with the team. The task structure is high due to the company’s established nature, but your leader-position power is low as a junior manager.
In this case, adopting a relationship-oriented leadership style could help improve relations with your new colleagues while also paving the way for advancement within the company.
One critique of Fiedler’s model is that it suggests a leader who excels in one situation may struggle in another. This implies that changing leaders may be necessary — an option that isn’t always feasible or desirable. It doesn’t account for the possibility that managers can adapt their leadership style according to situational needs.
To address this issue, consider exploring other types of contingency theories to identify a leadership style that suits the specific circumstances you encounter at work.
While there are various types of contingency theories with differing approaches to team management, they all share common elements. Your leadership style will need to adapt based on the task at hand, employee behaviors, and the level of authority you hold in your position.
Being a great leader requires flexibility in your leadership style. Adapting to changing circumstances can help propel projects forward and keep employees motivated.
LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.
With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.
Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.
Hina Kharbey talks about how the roles of a mentor versus a coach differ, as well as the situations that work best for having each one.
The most common application of correlation and regression is predictive analytics, which you can use to make day-to-day decisions.
Ophir Wainer talks about how starting her career in product as a product leader influences her approach to the craft.
Try supporting NPS with CES, which helps you uncover where customers struggle, and CSAT, which focuses on product satisfaction.